One Elko school board race too close to call
ELKO – Unofficial election results for Elko County are in, and they include one school board race that may be too close to call. Parents of Elko County founder Misty Atkins trailed incumbent Susan Neal by 128 votes in District 1, while other incumbents soundly defeated their challengers. At...
More votes from Elko County residents added to tally
ELKO – More than a thousand additional votes were counted Thursday afternoon in Elko County from ballots that were mailed or placed in drop boxes before the end of Election Day. The new votes did not change any of the election-night results. Several hundred more are expected to arrive...
Nevada Outdoor School receives $20,000 from Community Foundation
WINNEMUCCA -- Nevada Outdoor School received $20,000 from the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada to support their Nature In My World school-based programs serving youth in Pershing, Humboldt, Lander, Elko, Eureka and White Pine counties. Nevada Outdoor School (NOS) inspires exploration of the natural world, responsible stewardship of our habitat...
Las Vegas candidate tops Elko for Regents seat
ELKO – Board of Regents representation for much of rural Nevada is expected to be in the hands of a Las Vegas resident beginning in January. After Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Cathy McAdoo of Elko decided not to run for re-election, Great Basin College theater professor John Patrick Rice of Elko faced off against Las Vegas elementary school principal Michelee “Shelly” Crawford in the General Election.
Clerk: Nearly 2,000 votes yet to be counted in Elko
ELKO – Plenty of outstanding ballots remain to be counted – enough to potentially change the outcome of some election-night results in Elko County. More than 900 ballots that were postmarked on Election Day or dropped off at an Election Day polling location have been received since Tuesday, according to County Clerk Kris Jakeman.
Drake tops Loreman by 453 votes
ELKO – Police detective Bryan Drake is the apparent winner of the Elko Justice of the Peace Dept. B race. With only some mail-in ballots left to be counted, Drake was 453 votes ahead of his opponent, attorney David Loreman. The winner replaces Elias “Choch” Goicoechea, who did not run for re-election.
Henry James Wallock
Henry James Wallock, formerly of Elko, Nevada and current resident of Saratoga Springs, Utah, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022, with family at his side. Henry, or Jim as he was known to his friends, resided in Elko, Nevada, for 66 years before his health resulted in his move to Utah to live with family and be closer to medical facilities.
Weather delays schools for 2 hours
ELKO -- Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Elko County School District announced. “Classes at all Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, and Wells schools will begin exactly two hours later than their typical start time, and bus pick-ups will be delayed two hours,” stated the district.
Donna Belle Reed White
Donna Belle Reed White was born December 26, 1932, at the Elko General Hospital in Elko, Nevada, to Lawrence Woodward Reed and Clara Ladorse Horn Reed. Donna was born with a fire shared by her brother, Jake Reed. Together, the two set up a legacy in Elko, Nevada, a continued succession of 4 generations of ranchers and businesswomen. Donna was a Silver Stampede Attendant, while her brother was well known as an auctioneer.
Thomas, Spring Creek boys claim 3A XC state titles
BOULDER CITY — The run of four-consecutive state titles came to a close for the Spring Creek girls cross country team, but the Spartans defended their 2021 state tile. On Saturday, Spring Creek’s boys nailed down their second straight Division 3A Nevada State Cross Country Championship, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City, also booking the individual champ.
More snow again today in northeastern Nevada
ELKO – Another round of snow created adverse driving conditions overnight in northeastern and central Nevada. One injury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 93 near McGill around 2:30 a.m. Chains or snow tires were required on portions of U.S. Highway 50 and through Secret Pass. The Nevada Department...
Winnemucca man dead after friend accidentally shot him on hunting trip near Elko
ELKO, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — A Winnemucca man is dead after his friend accidentally shot him on a hunting trip in northern Nevada. Deputies with the Elko County Sheriff's Office responded to the North Pequop Mountains on Nov. 1 on the report of a hunter who'd been shot in the chest.
Veteran servicewomen lead VFW Post 2350
ELKO – At Veterans’ of Foreign Wars Post 2350, Michelle Milam and Merlene Merck are holding down the fort as the first women back-to-back female post commanders. Merck and Milam serve as a team, with Milam as post commander and Merck as vice commander. Merck said part of her job “is to have her back” and encourage Milam to attend conventions and speak to as many people as possible.
Lady Spartans book trip to state tourney
SPARKS — Despite not having a first-round bye, the Spring Creek volleyball team strung together consecutive wins at the 3A North regional tournament — the second of which booking a spot in the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball State Championships. On Friday, the No. 6 Lady Spartans —...
First Majestic begins mining at West Generator
Mining has started at the West Generator underground mine at Jerritt Canyon north of Elko, according to Steve Holmes, chief operating officer of First Majestic Silver Corp., which reported an adjusted net loss of $22.6 million, or 9 cents per share for the third quarter. “West Generator was started yesterday,”...
Elko police: Attempted scam reaches new level of danger
ELKO – Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to a local bank Thursday to assist a citizen who was nearly the victim of what could have been a costly scam. The victim received a telephone call from someone who stated they were a member of the Elko Police Department. The suspect told the unsuspecting victim she had a warrant for her arrest, and she would need to pay $12,000 in order to avoid being arrested.
Driving hazards continue; extended cold spell coming
ELKO – Snowfall returned to northeastern Nevada late Wednesday morning as reports of adverse driving conditions continued across the region. Elko County Fire Protection District reported that its station in Wells has been responding to vehicle accidents on U.S. Highway 93 north of Wells this morning. They posted photos of two vehicles that ran off the road.
Railroaders knocked out by Muckers, 52-16
VIRGINIA CITY — In the first round of the Division 1A state football playoffs, East No. 2 Carlin suffered a blowout loss to West No. 1 Virginia City. The state quarterfinal wound up similar to the regular season matchup — which the Muckers won 48-8 on Sept. 1, in Carlin — Virginia City advancing to the semifinal round with a 52-16 beating of the Railroaders.
Rugby training to start in Elko
ELKO -- Pacific Sports International and the Elko Convention Center are teaming up for annual winter rugby trainings and an award ceremony on Saturday. Pacific Sports is part of an international rugby league with teams spanning from Hawaii to the Carolinas. They have plans to bring teams in during winter months for high elevation training during the off season. This will give teams more accustomed to tropical climates the chance to strengthen their skills in unfamiliar weather.
