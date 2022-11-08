ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

hustlebelt.com

2022 MAC Football Week 11 Game Preview: Kent State Golden Flashes @ Bowling Green Falcons

Kent State (-2.5) Last meeting: Kent State 27, Bowling Green 20 — October 2, 2021. Current streak: Kent State, 4 (2018-21) Bowling Green State University was founded in 1910. Kent State University was also founded in 1910. To commemorate the 75th anniversary of each institution’s founding, the Anniversary Award was created as a trophy bestowed annually to the superior Northern Ohio rival. The Anniversary Award is up for grabs Wednesday night at Doyt Perry Stadium.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hustlebelt.com

Toledo emerges victorious over Ball State in 28-21 punt-fest

On the surface, a 28-21 ballgame suggests a decent level of execution by the offenses. But in reality, Tuesday night at the Glass Bowl was an exhibition between two punters trading blows in a tie game, waiting on one offense to deliver a final punch. With 1:18 remaining, Toledo finally...
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Akron. If you're a fan of lobster bisque, you should check out Chowder House Cafe. Their lobster bisque is a customer favorite and made with the traditional lobster, cream, and sherry. Patrons also love their crab cakes, which come with creamed corn, jalapeno vinaigrette, and white cheddar. You should also check out their Florida black grouper Oscar, lobster ravioli (which is made with pasta from a local supplier called Ohio City Pasta; stuffed with lobster, mascarpone, red pepper, and scallion; and covered in a tasty garlic cream sauce), and scallop risotto, which includes perfectly pan-seared jumbo sea scallops and risotto flavored with turmeric and lobster stock.
AKRON, OH
WTOL 11

Two found dead in west Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Off-price retailer Sierra opens store at The Greens of Strongsville shopping center

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Sierra, an off-price retailer with nearly 80 stores in 27 states, opened a new store Saturday (Nov. 5) in The Greens of Strongsville shopping center. Sierra -- part of TJX Cos. Inc., the umbrella company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods --specializes in active and outdoor clothing and equipment brands, including adidas, Bearpaw, Callaway Golf, Red Wing and Timberland.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Issue 10 has passed in Akron, so what’s next?

AKRON, Ohio — Voters in Akron approved Issue 10 at the polls on Tuesday, beginning the process of creating a citizen police oversight board. Akron voted yes on Issue 10, creating a citizen police oversight board. City leaders are now tasked with getting any legislation passed for the charter...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Teen Found Guilty in Killing of Recent High School Grad in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice served, in a horrendous killing in Akron that took the life of a recent high school graduate. The young man accused of shooting 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford to death in Akron back in June of 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
MENTOR, OH
98online.com

Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart

(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury unanimously found a 19-year-old man guilty of a deadly drive-by shooting. Na’Kia Crawford, 18, was murdered in Akron in June 2020. Adarus Black’s trial began Oct. 28 in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin and the jury reached a verdict Nov. 8.
AKRON, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Tracking a Big Cool-Down!

CLEVELAND — Another chilly night is in store for Northern Ohio. We'll see a couple of clouds here and there with lows dropping down to between 35 and 40 degrees by sunrise. Grab a coat for the morning rush. Temperatures will begin to warm again for just a couple...
CLEVELAND, OH

