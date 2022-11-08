Read full article on original website
hustlebelt.com
2022 MAC Football Week 11 Game Preview: Kent State Golden Flashes @ Bowling Green Falcons
Kent State (-2.5) Last meeting: Kent State 27, Bowling Green 20 — October 2, 2021. Current streak: Kent State, 4 (2018-21) Bowling Green State University was founded in 1910. Kent State University was also founded in 1910. To commemorate the 75th anniversary of each institution’s founding, the Anniversary Award was created as a trophy bestowed annually to the superior Northern Ohio rival. The Anniversary Award is up for grabs Wednesday night at Doyt Perry Stadium.
hustlebelt.com
Kent State’s “Soul Collectors” defense collects a 40-6 win over Bowling Green
Kent State could not afford another slip-up. The Golden Flashes are in the midst of one of the most prosperous eras in program history, capturing a bowl victory and a conference championship appearance in their first three-year stretch without a losing record since 1972-74. But the team entered Wednesday night’s...
hustlebelt.com
2022 Week 11 Midweek MACtion Preview: Ball State Cardinals @ Toledo Rockets
Toledo (-11.5) Last meeting: Toledo 22, Ball State 12 — September 25, 2021. Current streak: Toledo, 1 (2021) Midweek MACtion enters Week 2, and this time it’s being upgraded to ESPN’s flagship network. Toledo can clinch its first MAC Championship Game appearance since 2017 this week by...
hustlebelt.com
Toledo emerges victorious over Ball State in 28-21 punt-fest
On the surface, a 28-21 ballgame suggests a decent level of execution by the offenses. But in reality, Tuesday night at the Glass Bowl was an exhibition between two punters trading blows in a tie game, waiting on one offense to deliver a final punch. With 1:18 remaining, Toledo finally...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Akron. If you're a fan of lobster bisque, you should check out Chowder House Cafe. Their lobster bisque is a customer favorite and made with the traditional lobster, cream, and sherry. Patrons also love their crab cakes, which come with creamed corn, jalapeno vinaigrette, and white cheddar. You should also check out their Florida black grouper Oscar, lobster ravioli (which is made with pasta from a local supplier called Ohio City Pasta; stuffed with lobster, mascarpone, red pepper, and scallion; and covered in a tasty garlic cream sauce), and scallop risotto, which includes perfectly pan-seared jumbo sea scallops and risotto flavored with turmeric and lobster stock.
Powerball jackpot hopefuls line up at this NE Ohio spot for tickets — Here’s why
Lottery players have been lining up all day across Northeast Ohio and the country to buy tickets for their shot at a record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.
1 man injured in shooting at Giant Eagle parking lot in Cleveland Thursday night
A 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting at the parking lot of the Giant Eagle off of West 117 Street in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Police Department confirmed to News 5.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lakewood
Was it you who bought a winning ticket in Lakewood?
Two found dead in west Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
Off-price retailer Sierra opens store at The Greens of Strongsville shopping center
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Sierra, an off-price retailer with nearly 80 stores in 27 states, opened a new store Saturday (Nov. 5) in The Greens of Strongsville shopping center. Sierra -- part of TJX Cos. Inc., the umbrella company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods --specializes in active and outdoor clothing and equipment brands, including adidas, Bearpaw, Callaway Golf, Red Wing and Timberland.
spectrumnews1.com
Issue 10 has passed in Akron, so what’s next?
AKRON, Ohio — Voters in Akron approved Issue 10 at the polls on Tuesday, beginning the process of creating a citizen police oversight board. Akron voted yes on Issue 10, creating a citizen police oversight board. City leaders are now tasked with getting any legislation passed for the charter...
Warm weather could give way to cooler temps, snow sometime soon
In fact, 70 degrees is in the forecast many of you on Thursday. But just remember, November is considered a cold weather month here in Northern Ohio.
whbc.com
Teen Found Guilty in Killing of Recent High School Grad in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice served, in a horrendous killing in Akron that took the life of a recent high school graduate. The young man accused of shooting 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford to death in Akron back in June of 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
cleveland19.com
High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
Saturday's high temperature set new record, but cold weather is on the way
It was unseasonably warm this past weekend but the cold will be here soon. That mean highs in the 30s and 40s and over night lows in the 20 and 30s this weekend and beyond.
Technical issue delays Powerball drawing for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022; jackpot $1.9 billion
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A technical issue has delayed the Powerball drawing for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, for a world-record jackpot estimated at $1.9 billion. Powerball issued a statement saying the delay was because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met...
98online.com
Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart
(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
cleveland19.com
Man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury unanimously found a 19-year-old man guilty of a deadly drive-by shooting. Na’Kia Crawford, 18, was murdered in Akron in June 2020. Adarus Black’s trial began Oct. 28 in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin and the jury reached a verdict Nov. 8.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Tracking a Big Cool-Down!
CLEVELAND — Another chilly night is in store for Northern Ohio. We'll see a couple of clouds here and there with lows dropping down to between 35 and 40 degrees by sunrise. Grab a coat for the morning rush. Temperatures will begin to warm again for just a couple...
Man shot, dies in north Toledo apartment hallway; police investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead and a homicide is under investigation Wednesday in north Toledo. Toledo police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found Erek Evans, 32, in an apartment hallway, a Toledo police report claims.
