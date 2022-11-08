Read full article on original website
How Republicans Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections
As results from the 2022 U.S. midterm elections continue to come in, director of the Republicans for Accountability Project Gunner Ramer discusses the key issues that brought voters to the polls, the quality of Republican candidates on the ballot, and why it seems a 'Red Wave' did not materialize.
Washington Examiner
Reports of voter intimidation across country as Election Day nears
Across the country, election officials have reported multiple instances of voter intimidation as Election Day fast approaches. The latest report of voter intimidation comes from North Carolina, where officials have registered 14 instances of "potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers," per Reuters. The alleged incidents occurred over...
2022 Midterm Elections: Here Are the States Where Recounts Are Likely
Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
How to vote in the midterm elections
The 2022 midterm elections are just days away on 8 November with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and 39 state and territorial gubernatorial candidates on the ballot.In addition to federal races, there are also numerous other state and local elections being contested as Americans head to the polls, including state legislature seats, attorneys general, state treasurers, mayors, county positions and tribal executive positions.To participate and have your say in the races where you live, here is what you need to know about how you go about voting, whether in-person or by absentee...
Live 2022 midterm election results: Balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House
Will Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate? What about the U.S. House? Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department ‘will not permit voters to be intimidated’ ahead of midterms
Washington CNN — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department “will not permit voters to be intimidated” during November’s midterm elections. “The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who’s qualified to vote and...
Washington Examiner
Yes, Stacey Abrams really lost — again
Election denial is in vogue. But it looks like it might have its limits. Twice-failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has spent the last four years, since losing the Georgia governor’s seat to Brian Kemp in 2018, denying the results of the state’s legitimate election and raking in millions of dollars as a Democratic mouthpiece and campaigner for election denial — er, I mean, voting rights.
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
buzzfeednews.com
Stacey Abrams Has Lost Again In Her Second Bid To Become Georgia Governor
Polls had shown Kemp leading Abrams in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote, with the final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll putting the Republican incumbent at least seven points ahead. The rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election has ended with the same result: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has once again defeated...
FOX 28 Spokane
Golden, Poliquin battle it out for swing House seat in Maine
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden of Maine sought to beat back a challenge from a former congressman in one of the most closely watched U.S. House races. The race was still too early to call early Wednesday. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, hoped to defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support. The race included ranked-choice voting and Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond.
Midterm election results: Follow live map and tracker on Election Day
Control of the US Congress is at stake in the midterm elections on 8 November, with Democrats hoping to preserve their majorities in the US House of Representatives and Senate and Republicans looking to make gains in both chambers. Republicans are widely favoured to take control of the House, while...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
North Carolina reports possible voter intimidation, threats ahead of midterm elections
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - North Carolina officials have registered 14 instances of potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers in the run-up to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, according to records provided to Reuters on Friday.
AOL Corp
Republican door knockers intimidate voters while hunting for voter fraud, say officials
(Reuters) - The canvassers in California's Shasta County in September wore reflective orange vests and official-looking badges that read “Voter Taskforce.” Four residents said they mistook them for government officials. But the door knockers didn't explain where to vote or promote a candidate, the usual work of canvassers...
Election Day 2022 Live Blog: Read The Latest Updates On The Midterms
Voters across the U.S. went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. At stake is control of the House and Senate, along with positions throughout state and local governments nationwide. Several states’ voters are weighing in on major ballot measures dealing with reproductive rights, marijuana, minimum wage and more.
NBC News
Analysis: At least 268 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 268 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
NBC News
South Carolina Senate Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
NBC News
California U.S. House Election Results 2022
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
What to expect on election night in Arizona
ARIZONA, USA — Control of the U.S. Senate and House could go directly through Arizona as Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly tries to win a full term after nabbing the last two years of the late Sen. John McCain’s seat in 2018. He faces a rough challenge from Republican Blake Masters.
Majority of candidates for top election posts oppose hand counting ballots
The vast majority of candidates running to become their states’ chief election officers oppose hand counting ballots, a laborious and error-prone process that has gained favor among some Republicans embracing conspiracy theories about voting machines. An Associated Press survey of major party secretary of state candidates in the 24...
