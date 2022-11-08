Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Atrium Health to serve as Presenting Sponsor For Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As America’s Home for Racing transforms into America’s Home for the Holidays and Charlotte Motor Speedway prepares to welcome Christmas revelers for the 13th season of the wildly popular Speedway Christmas drive-through light show, officials announced that Atrium Health will serve as the presenting sponsor of this spectacular event.
Nicole's remnants impacting Charlotte metro
Heavy rain is already causing issues in some parts of Boone and is only expected to get worse.
Charlotte Beer Garden Was Just Named The #1 Beer Garden in America by USA Today
Charlotte’s favorite beer garden has just been named the best in the nation by USA Today. According to the publication’s new Best Beer Garden of 2022 report, South End’s Charlotte Beer Garden was ranked #1, beating out Virginia Beach’s New Realm Brewing (#2) and Raleigh’s Raleigh Beer Garden (#3).
‘Passion for people’: Man who was first Black officer at Gaston County department dies
DALLAS, N.C. — Police in the Gaston County town of Dallas are mourning the loss of Isaac Carter Jr., who was the town’s first Black police officer. He died this week at the age of 86 and his family spoke to Channel 9′s Ken Lemon about their plans to honor him.
Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon: Your donations needed!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is back and your help is needed to help provide for those in our community. WBTV News is proud to be the television media partner for this year’s Harvest Feast Food and Fund...
The Best Beaches Near Charlotte, North Carolina
Whether you want to spend a week with your family or relax in the sun, there are many things to do in Carolina Beach. This beach town is just a few hours north of Charlotte and offers everything. There are amusement parks, fishing spots, and a wide variety of shops and restaurants. The beach is also safe and features lifeguards to keep everyone safe.
Designed for Entertaining and Has Been Recently Updated, This Breathtaking Home in Charlotte, NC Lists for $5.295M
The Home in Charlotte is an impressive Mediterranean estate with breathtaking architectural details, now available for sale. This home located at 16460 Marvin Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,590 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandra Singer – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: (704-231-8575) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Charlotte.
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Gets New Name
Charlotte Metro Credit Union will now be called Skyla Credit Union, but that new name has some scratching their heads. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Toni Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment Biz Worthy. MarshallTerry: Okay, Tony, so what are some people...
Charlotte artist creates portrait to honor fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
CHARLOTTE — The University City Division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has a familiar face gracing its halls thanks to a local artist who wanted to honor a fallen officer. On Tuesday, the department shared photos of a new portrait of CMPD officer Mia Goodwin. The portrait was delivered...
July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police. Officers say Black died...
Madison Capital Breaks Ground on Charlotte Luxury Apartments
The firm is expanding its presence in the Tar Heel State, with several projects underway. Madison Communities, the development arm of Madison Capital Group, has begun its construction of Madison Ashley Park, a four-story, 253-unit luxury apartment community in Charlotte. Madison is partnering with The Carlyle Group to procure the project’s funding.
Chesterfield Co. Schools declare remote learning day
Mint Hill seeing the effects of Tropical Depression Nicole.
Register now for this Saturday’s Old Armor 5k for Heroes in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Old Armor 5k for Heroes is happening at 9 a.m. this Saturday, November 12. The run will start in front of Old Armor Brewery, 211 West Avenue. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate. The race is part of the...
Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Walters and his family members have been operating the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte for decades. Running the business has truly been a family affair. Walters, now a middle-aged man, said some of his earliest memories center around the Dairy Queen location...
Void left by what was once a constant presence in downtown Lincolnton
“We’d come down here, they’d go back out to their car and leave, and there’d be a ticket on their windshield,” said Lincolnton football coach Scott Cloninger.
$50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Charlotte, Statesville and Belmont; see which NC city claimed the $1M prize
North Carolina winners will collect one $1 million prize, a $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes from the drawing.
One Person Hospitalized After Shooting In Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting near University City Thursday, according to MEDIC. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call for service for a gunshot wound in the 10900 block of University City Boulevard, which is near Harris Houston Road, around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
Flood threat for mountains, foothills in Nicole's wake
Mint Hill seeing the effects of Tropical Depression Nicole.
Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s you favorite? Mariah Carey’s “All I want For Christmas?” Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime?” How about “O Holy Night,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” or “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem?” Silly stuff like “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” of the Barking Dogs version of “Jingle Bells?” More recent fare like Christmas songs by Josh Buble, Kelly Clarkson, or Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm?”
Veterans Day parade set for Friday in Salisbury
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Veterans Council will host the 2022 Veteran’s Day parade in Salisbury on Friday. The parade is scheduled to start at the Salisbury VA Medical Center at 10:00 a.m. It is located at 1601 Brenner Avenue. The parade will then be held...
