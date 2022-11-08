Read full article on original website
Ryti: Thank You Los Alamos County
I am humbled to have been re-elected to continue serving as one of your Los Alamos County Councilors. I look forward to working with others elected Tuesday night: Theresa Cull, Melanee Hand, and Suzie Havemann and those still serving on Council to address our priorities. I heard the priorities of many citizens during the campaign, and I want to continue to hear from you over the next four years.
Theresa Cull: Thank You, Los Alamos County!
I am so thankful for the support I received in my campaign for County Council from the voters, contributors, and Democratic Party volunteers. I also appreciate the efforts of the many other volunteers and personnel in our County Clerk’s office who made sure this election happened in a safe and secure manner. I thank the League of Women Voters and the Chamber of Commerce for hosting Forums to give all of the candidates an opportunity to express their views and get feedback from the community. The greatest experience during the campaign was talking to people about their concerns and needs and I look forward to continuing those conversations, and taking actions to address those concerns and needs, over the next 4 years. I am ready to serve you. Thank you for placing your confidence in me.
Now that they’ve won, what’s next? RR elects get ready
This 2022 general election was an intense ordeal. The Governor’s race was particularly of interest because of the rivalry between Michelle Lujan-Grisham (D) and Mark Ronchetti (R). Lujan-Grisham won the race and didn’t shy away from mocking her opponent. “I checked the weather today and you know what...
Santa Fe Council Adopts Multimodal Transportation Plan
(TNS) — Despite Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber's objections that a new Multimodal Transition Plan does not go far enough to ensure the city's commitment to developing a less car-centric and more environmentally friendly transportation system, the City Council voted Wednesday to adopt the guiding document. Councilor Signe Lindell...
Gary Stradling: Thank You, Los Alamos
Thank you, people of Los Alamos county. The voice of the voters is and should be paramount. It has been interesting and fun to run for a County Council seat. I have really enjoyed the chance to interact with so many of you, to come to your homes, to meet you in the park, to observe your humanity, your variety of unique tastes and displays, your lovely homes, your families, and in other cases, your special needs and challenges. We are a diverse and wonderful community.
Havemann: Thank You
Exactly 8 months ago, way back in March, I declared my candidacy for Los Alamos County Council. At that time, I said it’s important to walk your talk and be the change you want to see in the world. During my campaign, I’ve emphasized the values of civic engagement and thinking globally while acting locally. It is your civic engagement that kept me inspired and informed through the summer and fall months. It is the dedication of so many volunteers, supporters, campaign contributors, and advisors that kept me motivated. It is the countless residents who answered their doors when I knocked and the dozens of business owners, County staff, and non-profit leaders who kept me informed and eager to learn more. Thank you to everyone who has participated in this process— including a huge “Bravo!” to our County Clerk’s Office staff, election workers, volunteers with our local Democratic Party, and all the candidates on the ballot who stepped up to participate and engage. I look forward to more listening and learning as we all work together to make Los Alamos an even better place to live, work, and play.
Sandoval County Election results
These are the election results in Sandoval County, according to the Secretary of State’s numbers. 100% of precincts reported. Winner: Melanie Stansbury (D) 51% with 26,950 votes. United States Representative District 3:. Winner: Teresa Fernandez (D) 71% with 4,520 votes. Governor and Lieutenant Gov. of New Mexico:. Winner: Michelle...
Voters Cite Abortion, Democracy Concerns at Santa Fe Polls
By 3 pm on Election Day, more than 162,000 people had cast their ballots across New Mexico. Adding that number to early and absentee ballots means more than 607,000 had already weighed in on the state’s general election—approximately 45.5% of registered voters. In Santa Fe County, approximately 13,905...
Final – Unofficial Results For 2022 General Election
Los Alamos County Clerk Naomi Maestas, left, and Elections Manager Victoria Martinez late this evening in the Municpal Building with the final unofficial results for the 2022 General Election. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Candidate For Governor Mark Ronchetti Visits Los Alamos On Election Eve
Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti and his wife Krysty arrive in Los Alamos Monday morning for a meet and greet event at Senor Tortas Restaurant. Although early voting numbers in Los Alamos County have been high, some 125 people turned out to support Ronchetti. Also on hand were Republican candidate for Congressional District 3 Alexis Johnson, Republican candidate for State Treasurer Harry Montoya and Republican candidate for Attorney General Jeremy Gay as well as local Republican candidates. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
How election officials are keeping the polls safe for the 2022 midterms
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Polling locations across New Mexico are gearing up for a busy election day. On Tuesday, thousands of residents will cast their ballots for several key races. While election officials are prepared for the crowds and lines, they're also gearing up for any potential safety risks. "We...
Ronchetti holds massive closing rally in ABQ ahead of Election Day
On Monday night, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign held a final rally before Election Day in Albuquerque as a finale of his “Ronchetti on the Road” tour. During the tour, which began in late October, Ronchetti hit all 33 counties, with stops all across the map. At the rally....
DOE/EM-LA And N3B To Host Hybrid Community Meeting Wednesday On Monitoring Storm Water Runoff
A hybrid community meeting on monitoring storm water runoff from sites potentially contaminated from historical operations at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) is scheduled for Wednesday, November 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. MT. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the subject matter and participate in the question and comment session.
Second Congressional district too early to call in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two Democratic congresswomen won reelection to. seats in New Mexico on Tuesday while it was too early to call the winner. in the state’s only other district. Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell is. vying for a second term in the 2nd congressional district that...
Metropolitan Detention Center Receives Reaccreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care
Bernalillo County – The National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) has reaccredited the Metropolitan Detention Center for its compliance with NCCHC’s Standards for Health Service in Jails. Accreditation is a way of measuring health care quality at MDC. It is an evaluation of compliance with the nation’s...
Yvette Herrell concedes race for CD2 seat to Gabe Vasquez
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District race between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez ended Wednesday evening as Democrat Gabe Vasquez claimed victory in the contentious race for the seat. Around 5:00 p.m., Herrell conceded to Vasquez with a post to her Facebook page saying she was disappointed but “incredibly proud” of […]
NM House Speaker Egolf does the unthinkable before Election Day
Far-left New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe), who is retiring after his current term ends, is weaponizing his political committee, “The Speaker Fund,” to viciously attack Republican state legislative candidates, specifically Greg Cunningham running against far-left state Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Bernalillo) in the Albuquerque-based District 29.
City of Santa Fe: Downtown Fire Under Investigation
The Santa Fe Fire Department responded yesterday afternoon—at approximately 12:40 pm—to a structure fire on Otero street near Paseo de Peralta. According to a city news release, the event was a “first alarm fire” requiring three fire engines/ladder trucks, a Rescue Engine, two medical units, battalion chiefs and a training captain. Here are some photos. Both the Santa Fe Police Department and the Fire Department’s Prevention Office are investigating the fire, the cause of which remains undetermined. The structure that burned was an unoccupied commercial building under renovation—the former McKee Office Building whose owners hope to turn into a downtown hotel. Developer and partial owner Marc Bertram tells the Santa Fe New Mexican he thinks the fire could have been started by an unhoused person camping in the building. “We have had constant problems with people, specifically in the building that caught fire, ever since we started demolition on it,” Bertram told the paper. “They will sneak in there and they’ll camp out in there…we’re in the process of sort of tearing it apart, so it’s wide open.” He said the fire could push the project back by six months. SFPD last summer arrested and charged Oryan Yazzie with arson and burglary in the same vicinity, following a fire they say he set at La Casa Sena; that case remains pending following a psychiatric evaluation of Yazzie to determine his competency to stand trial.
November Activities And Events Announced By Los Alamos Arts Council
In the gallery: Sandy Ludescher’s Dias De Los Muertos continues through Nov. 12. Come see these one of a kind pieces before they’re off display. Apply to our winter arts and crafts fair at the Los Alamos Middle School. Final deadline Nov. 19 and the Fair will be Dec. 3. Apply Here and don’t forget to come shop early at the Craft Fair for the best selection of winter arts and crafts! Doors will open at 9Am.
COVID-19 Impacts On Extended Living Facilities Largely Ignored
Much has been written about the devastating impacts the Covid lockdowns had on education and small businesses. But the impacts on residents of extended living facilities such assisted living and nursing homes has been largely ignored. With the facilities locked down, residents were left isolated for what for many were the last months of their lives and loved ones were not even able to say goodbye or give comfort. These insults are not recoverable, there is not way to make up for the lost moments. Furthermore, without visitation by loved ones, there was no one to advocate for the residents. Even in the best of times, neglect and abuse are all too common in nursing homes. Without any oversight from family members the neglect and abuse could only get worse. The impacts of the lockdowns were not intended but occurred never the less. Even with the lockdowns Covid spread through the facilities.
