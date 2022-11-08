ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
BOONE, CO
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
NJ.com

Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise

These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
NESN

Red Sox’s Triston Casas Likely Won’t Return To Dominican Winter League

Triston Casas, once again, will lose some playing time due to an injury. The Boston Red Sox first baseman, who made his long-awaited Major League Baseball debut in 2022, was playing in the Dominican Winter League this offseason. Casas suffered a knee injury that didn’t worry anyone on the staff, but he since has returned home.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Here’s Potential ‘Plan B’ For Red Sox If Xander Bogaerts Leaves

The Red Sox have made it no secret they want Xander Bogaerts back at shortstop in 2023, but they also know they need options. Bogaerts on Monday opted out of his contract, officially becoming a free agent. Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has made it clear Bogaerts is atop their list of priorities, but if and when the 30-year-old leaves, his replacement might already be on the roster.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker reveals his plans for 2023 season

Dusty Baker is not under contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season, but the veteran manager says he is hopeful that will change in the near future. Baker told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he and the Astros are working on a contract extension. The 73-year-old just became the oldest manager in history to win a World Series, but he said he already has his sights set on a second championship ring.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Bruins Make Roster Move Regarding Defenseman Mike Reilly

Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly finds himself on waivers once again. The Bruins announced they put the veteran on waivers Wednesday for the purpose of assignment to Providence. Boston had also put the 29-year-old through this process a month ago at the end of training camp, but he went unclaimed and headed to Providence before being recalled by the Bruins.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Marlins' Pablo Lopez 'Biggest Name' in Offseason Trade Talks

The Miami Marlins appear willing to trade starting pitching for capable bats. Pablo Lopez is one of Miami’s top arms, but according to New York Post baseball insider Jon Heyman, the Marlins are and already have been interested in moving the big righty. The 26-year-old was reportedly already dangled...
MIAMI, FL
