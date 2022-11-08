ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

WHO 13

Recount request in Dallas County after equipment malfunctions

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – Another Iowa county could be holding a recount of ballots cast on Election Day after equipment malfunctioned at some of its polling places. The Dallas County Board of Supervisors is holding a meeting Thursday afternoon to vote on whether the auditor’s request for an administrative recount will be granted. An agenda […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

No change in results after recount in Warren County

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The administrative recount inWarren County started a little after 10 a.m. Thursday morning. "We've had five precincts we had to recount, do to some equipment difficulty, "said Traci VanderLinden, Warren County auditor. On election night, VanderLinden realized there was an issue with the five machines, she...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police crack a case with twists and turns

(Des Moines) A missing person case turns into a kidnapping case, then a murder investigation for Des Moines police. A reported missing person was found by Des Moines Police at a local hospital on Election Day — they say the person had been kidnapped. Six people are facing kidnapping, drug, and gun charges. The story takes another twist when police say the kidnapping victim turns out to be a suspect in a recent murder case unrelated to the kidnapping. The hospitalized kidnapping victim is facing a first-degree murder charge. Des Moines police say he was involved in the targeted shooting of 22-year-old Dok Dok of Des Moines in October.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

What could escaping custody mean for Pieper Lewis?

DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teenager who admitted to killing her rapist in 2020. In September, a judge sentenced her to five years' probation and gave her a deferred judgment, which means the sentence would be expunged from Lewis' record.
DES MOINES, IA
WQAD

KCRG alleges Iowa GOP blacklisted the station from election results party

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — ABC-affiliated Iowa news station KCRG was reportedly blacklisted from the Iowa GOP's election results party, according to a report written by station staff. According to KCRG, it was denied media credentials for the Iowa Republicans' GOP Victory Party at a downtown Des Moines Hilton hotel...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

One critically injured in car vs. utility pole crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties

INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Soll Apartment property sold to New York investment group

A New York investment group has purchased property in Des Moines that includes the Soll Apartments at 2301 Ingersoll Ave., Polk County real estate records show. Spruce Properties, a New York City-based professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, paid $32.87 million for the property, which includes 2.2 acres. Spruce Properties bought the property through an entity it manages, Soll Owner LLC.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

1 person in critical condition after crash on Grand Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a crash with injuries on the 5300 block of Grand Avenue on Thursday afternoon. A utility pole was knocked down in the crash. Police say one person has been taken to the hospital in...
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Multiple suspects arrested in kidnapping and assault

Five people are now jailed and more arrests are expected in what Des Moines police say was a drug-related kidnapping. On Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped. On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held...
DES MOINES, IA
NBC News

NBC News

