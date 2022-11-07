Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Lee Jadwin
Jeffrey L. Jadwin, 59, of Roseville, Ohio died at 2:17 PM, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born January 17, 1963 in Zanesville, the eldest son of the late Melvin Lee ‘Pete’ Jadwin and Donna Sue (nee: Allen) Jadwin of Portersville.
Shirley Pauline Hutchins
Shirley Pauline Hutchins, 86, of Crooksville died in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born one of five children on June 25, 1936, a daughter to the late, Frank and Bertha (Woods) Downs.
Shelby Darlene Butcher
Shelby Darlene Butcher, 70, of Zanesville, Ohio died at 8:36 a.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born October 8, 1952 in Zanesville, the third child of the late Clyde N. and Dorothy M. Searls Dodson of Zanesville. Shelby graduated from Maysville High School in 1970 and began her accounting career at Linscott and Son Tire, worked for Marvin Zwelling, C.P.A and retired May 2022 after 41 years of dedicated service to Gary Hamilton, C.P.A. at Hamilton, Waltman, Obenour, Melsheimer & Associates CPAs. Shelby’s family was the most important thing in the world to her. She was a most generous, selfless person and got true enjoyment in giving her time to others. She loved traveling with her family, doing puzzles, watching Days of Our Lives and reading. Shelby married the late Melvin “Butch” Butcher on May 23, 1975.
Kenneth “Mike” Burtnett
Kenneth “Mike” Michael Burtnett, 59, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Kenneth was born May 4, 1963 in Zanesville, son of the late Agnes L. (Scott) Willey and Harold L. Burtnett. In addition to his parents, Agnes (Ralph) Willey and Harold Burtnett, Kenneth is also preceded in death by beloved daughter, Cassandra Burtnett; brothers, Dwaine Burtnett, Kenny Willey and Tommy Burtnett; grandchildren, Bryson, Leanna and Chevelle; mother-in-law, Bessie Jean (Virgil) Bonifant; and brother-in-law, Michael Thomas.
Missing Zanesville Man Located
Missing Zanesville Man Located

The Zanesville Police Department has cancelled the alert for a missing man. 39-year-old Jeremy Clapper was located and is fine according to Det. Sgt. Phil Michel. Clapper was reported missing on November 5.
House Fire on Luck Avenue
House Fire on Luck Avenue

The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they're currently investigating the cause of the fire.
Veterans Ceremony at Westminster Church in New Concord
NEW CONCORD, OH- As we celebrate Veteran’s Day it’s important to thank all those who have fought for our freedoms and values. The Westminster Presbyterian Church in New Concord did that through a service that included music as well as singing of the Star Bangled Banner and Scouts carrying the flag. Dr. Brian Bradshaw, the Director of Veteran Education at Muskingum University served in the Army and spoke at the ceremony and spoke about why It’s important for American citizens to honor Veterans.
Ruoff Mortgage Opens Location in Zanesville
Ruoff Mortgage Opens Location in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Ruoff Mortgage, based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana since 1984 has officially opened a branch right here in Zanesville. Located at 3935 Northpointe Drive , The Rusty Darner Group, along with the Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new business Thursday morning.
Yost Encourages Teens to “Do the Write Thing”
Yost Encourages Teens to "Do the Write Thing"

Ohio's Attorney General is getting students at Zanesville Middle School excited about a national program that asks middle-schoolers to explain how youth violence affects them and to share their ideas about how to stop it. The Zanesville City School District is in its second year of the "Do the Write Thing" program.
Semi Accident on I-70
Semi Accident on I-70

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking.
ArtCOZ Hosting Holiday ArtFest
ArtCOZ Hosting Holiday ArtFest

ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you're looking to get some of your holiday shopping out of the way, or are just looking for something fun to do this weekend, head down to the Muskingum County Welcome Center tomorrow!. ArtCoz is hosting their annual Holiday ArtFest from 11 AM until 5 PM.
Main Street Heroes: Project Blue Print
Main Street Heroes: Project Blue Print

We are introducing you to a new segment on WHIZ. It's called Main Street Heroes. Throughout this series WHIZ Correspondent Becky Clawson will introduce us to people and programs in our community run by regular people who are doing extraordinary things. This week she focuses on Bryan Wolfe and Project Blue Print.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Mental Health and Recovery Levy Passes
Mental Health and Recovery Levy Passes

ZANESVILLE, Oh – A Muskingum County Mental Health and Recovery Levy has been passed. The 1 Mill, 10 year renewal of the exisiting levy benefits Muskingum Behavioral Health by providing funding, allowing them to renovate and maintain existing programs and facilities and continue their operations.
OAZ Player of the Week
The players of the week brought to you by Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville were announced for week 12. One of those receiving honors was West Muskingum’s Ty Shawger. Shawger finished his game against Harvest Prep with 57 yards rushing and 8 tackles. We caught up with the running back and linebacker about receiving the player of the game honor.
The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus
Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
Bell Wins Muskingum County Commissioner Seat
Bell Wins Muskingum County Commissioner Seat

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With national politics dominating the airwaves, the small, quiet race for Muskingum County Commissioner seems miniscule but it's the one that determines the seat that will shape local policies. Muskingum County Commissioner Elect Melissa Bell defeated Democrat challenger John Furek to win the seat.
Body found on Ohio road was there for hours, police say
Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police say the person was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground. The person was then struck by at least one other vehicle.
Pet of The Week: Meet Theon
Pet of The Week: Meet Theon

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week's Pet of the Week is someone who loves being around people but is one of the calmest dogs ever. Meet Theon, he's a one-and-a-half-year-old, Boxer Mix who is very calm and very good on the leash.
Ohio man facing drug charges
Ohio man facing drug charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Athens County Sheriff's office special response team arrested a man on fentanyl and meth charges. On November 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in Glouster. Aaron Smith, 28, from Jacksonville, Ohio, is facing drug charges and tempering with evidence.
