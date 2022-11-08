BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weather conditions are harsh - but for many across the state, it presents an opportunity to help their neighbors. ‘North Dakota Nice’ is the philosophy many Bismarck residents are living by today. Nathan Scott spent extra time clearing his neighbors’ sidewalk in addition to his own. “We live two houses down, so we’re just polite and do the corner here, it’s usually about an hour,” said Nathan Scott, of Bismarck.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 12 HOURS AGO