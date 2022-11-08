Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Veterans Appreciation meal is CANCELLED
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Veterans Appreciation meal, scheduled for today, at the Bismarck/Mandan Elks Lodge is cancelled. The event will still take place, however, organizers are working on an alternate date, which will be announced later today.
KFYR-TV
Clearing crosswalks
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of you may have already been outside shoveling all or a portion of your driveway and sidewalk. Custodians at schools across the street were still at work and say they’ve recently had more work added to their winter to-do list. Even though there’s no...
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
(KXNET) — The first winter storm of the season has shut down numerous offices and events. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Keep in mind, if something is closed Thursday, November 10, it will likely also be closed on Friday, November 11. You can also check school plan […]
KFYR-TV
‘State of the Cities’ addresses challenges and achievements for Bismarck/Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The two adjoining cities of Bismarck and Mandan can seem different, yet in many ways the same. Tuesday, at the State of the Cities news conference, both cities addressed accomplishments, challenges and outlooks for the future of their towns. The city of Bismarck discussed new projects...
Times-Online
Two big Powerball prizes won in North Dakota
BISMARCK – North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the November 7 Powerball draw. Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball. The $100,000 winning ticket also included a Power Play. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Nice on full display in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weather conditions are harsh - but for many across the state, it presents an opportunity to help their neighbors. ‘North Dakota Nice’ is the philosophy many Bismarck residents are living by today. Nathan Scott spent extra time clearing his neighbors’ sidewalk in addition to his own. “We live two houses down, so we’re just polite and do the corner here, it’s usually about an hour,” said Nathan Scott, of Bismarck.
KFYR-TV
Another Starbucks location brewing in south Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - South Bismarck is brewing up another location of a popular coffee chain. Aspen Group just revealed the former Pier One building will be turned into another Starbucks location. This will be the sixth location of the store in Bismarck.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck-Mandan Rifle and Pistol Association says anyone can become a great shooter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many sports, physical skills can be built upon, but when it comes to shooting it’s a bit different. Unlike sports such as football, basketball, etc., shooting is all about the mental game. Tom Thompson, a coach for the Bismarck-Mandan Rifle and Pistol Association, says that shooting is only 10% psychical — the real talent comes from drive, determination and focus.
KFYR-TV
Century’s Ron Wingenbach talks Dakota Bowl, travel to Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century Football is the story to follow from this year’s NDHSAA football postseason. After beginning the year 0-5, the Patriots have won five of their last six after barely squeaking into the playoffs at 3-6. After beating two of the state’s best in the quarter and semifinals, Century has two tough tests this week: Fargo Shanley, and the weather.
KFYR-TV
Flight delays turn into new friendships at Bismarck Airport
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The airport might not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to making new friends. One group of travelers stranded in Bismarck passed the time with games, pizza and new friendships. Bismarck airport is just one airport experiencing delays and cancelations due...
KFYR-TV
Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard
BISMARCK, N.D. – The blizzard has caused lots of cancellations and forced many people to change plans. But one couple is determined to keep a very big event on the calendar, despite the weather. Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum are about to walk down the aisle at Cathedral of...
A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.
There's a building trend across the country and right here in Bismarck/Mandan, that the creation of shop condos. That's building commercial space on the ground level with a living area up above. That way you can have your business downstairs and when it's time to go home you just head upstairs.
Winter is here! Storm conditions in North Bismarck
Your KX News team is ready to hunker down and give you all the information you need on the first winter blizzard of the season.
KFYR-TV
Sports Spotlight: Century’s Claire Bauman
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century volleyball has been the team to beat over the past decade plus. They seem to reload their roster every year with a new wave of college-ready athletes. Claire Bauman came on the scene as a sophomore, and was one of those athletes. Bauman goes into this week’s Sports Spotlight.
valleynewslive.com
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
Give the gift of food and flowers this week in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This time of year, the demand for food and charity is at an all-time high, especially in North Dakota.So, to help stock our local food pantry shelves, florists in our region are hosting “Caring Rose Week.” Roberts Floral in Bismarck, from November 7-12, will be collecting cans of food for our […]
KFYR-TV
Voting underway across North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voting is well underway in the capital city. Waiting lines were forming for the polling locations at 7 a.m. Eight out of the 18 polling locations in Burleigh County experienced delays in the check-in process that were resolved after 20 minutes. As of noon on Tuesday, 1,200 people had voted at the Bismarck Event Center. That polling location is expected to have between 1,500 and 1,800 votes cast.
KFYR-TV
More snow on the way
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The snow is coming down quickly not only in the Capital City, but all over the state. Earlier Thursday morning I-29 was closed between Grand Forks and Fargo. I-94 is currently still open, but travel is not advised. Some in Bismarck are still traveling through town, which can be difficult.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota Republicans dominant in midterm elections
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nationally, Republicans were expected to take back the House and Senate with a red wave Tuesday. The outcome is nowhere near what many polls indicated, and final results are yet to be determined. But there was a red tsunami in North Dakota. North Dakota is an...
Top student-athletes in the area make it official, sign letters of intent
It’s a big day in an aspiring athlete’s life, putting pen to paper and choosing where to go next after high school. And there were plenty of special moments like that Wednesday around the state. Starting at Century, with a staggering five basketball signees, including ESPN 100 prospect Logan Nissley who made it official about […]
