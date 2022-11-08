ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Cape May Republicans hold three countywide offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Cape May County, meaning that Jeff Van Drew, now a GOP congressman, remains the last Democrat to win a countywide election in New Jersey’s southernmost county. Voters re-elected Republican E. Marie Hayes, a county commissioner since...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip control of Cumberland County government

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have won control of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, a result that shifts political power from the South Jersey Democratic machine to State Sen. Michael Testa, Jr. (R-Vineland), the GOP county chairman. The re-election of Republican Douglas Albrecht and the defeat of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Cape May County

Voters in Cape May County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Camden County Election Results: Sicklerville

All results are not finalized until 100 percent of Camden County Votes are counted:. As we currently stand, 36 percent of all Camden County votes have been counted by the Camden County Board of Election. We will continue to post updates until all elections are finalized by the election board.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Democrats retain control of Gloucester County government

The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrats have retained control of the Gloucester County board of commissioners, with Democratic incumbents Frank DiMarco and Denice DiCarlo holding on against Republicans Adam Wingate and Stephen Pakradooni, Jr. in something of a surprise result. Their wins mean Democrats will keep a 5-2 seat majority.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republicans gain complete control of Salem County government

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans now have a 5-0 majority on the Salem County Board of Commissioner after flipping the seat of retiring Democrat Lee Ware. As of 12:41 a.m., Republicans Dan Timmerman (31%) and Cordy Taylor (29%) lead Democrats Charles Hassler (22%), a former freeholder, and Nelson Carney (18%).
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
somerspoint.com

Incumbents Retain Seats on Somers Point Council

Republican incumbent City Councilman Sean T. McGuigan won easily against Democratic challenger Daniel Myers, garnering 913 votes to 496 to keep hold of his seat in Ward 1, according to unofficial vote totals Tuesday night. Also in Ward 1, Republican incumbent Richard DePamphilis, who was appointed in February to fill...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD

NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
seaislenews.com

Ocean City, County Oppose Transmission Line for Offshore Wind Farm

Cape May County and its shore towns presented a united front in opposing plans for an underground transmission line that would cut through environmentally sensitive wetlands and beach lots in Ocean City to connect an offshore wind farm to the land-based power grid. During a Zoom hearing Thursday before the...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
delcoculturevultures.com

Celebrate the Holidays in the Wildwoods

Yes, the Wildwoods is open in November and full of fun things for you and your family. See selections below:. November 13 – Spirit Brands Cheerleading Championships – The Wildwoods Convention Center will host a day of amazing aerial and acrobatic feats during the Spirit Brands Cheerleading Championships from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (times are subject to change). Cheerleading event will be open to all rec and school programs that are members of the American Recreation and School Cheer Association. This entertaining and exciting event will include recreation, high school, college and all-star divisions, featuring teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and beyond. All teams will compete on a 54’ by 42’ spring floor and will perform incredible stunts in hopes of winning the judges’ votes. All performances will be choreographed to music and sound effects, and winning teams will be awarded prizes. An admission fee will be charged at the door the day of the event. For more information, call 866-52-CHEER or visit www.SpiritBrands.org.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
seaislenews.com

Ocean City Loses Journalist Tim Kelly to Cancer

Tim Kelly was a spokesman, a reporter, an author, a colleague, a friend, a devoted son and father who made it all look easy, even when it wasn’t. All anyone has to do is view some of his sports stories or historical pieces about Ocean City to see his talent.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ

Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
WILDWOOD, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Trail of Two Cities draws hundreds to Ocean City, Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — It was unseasonably warm and sunny with a light breeze Saturday morning when more than 300 participants set out to cross the causeway during the 26th annual Trail of Two Cities race. “This is the nicest weather we’ve ever had,” race chairwoman Jane Alvarez said. “We’ve...
SOMERS POINT, NJ

