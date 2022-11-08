Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Jersey Globe
Republicans take control of council in Gloucester’s Washington Township
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have won three seats on the Washington Township Council in Gloucester County, defeating three incumbents and flipping control of the council from 3-2 Democratic to 5-0 Republican. As of 10:50 a.m., Republicans Peter Del Borrello, Donald Brown, and Jack Yerkes each have 18%...
New Jersey Globe
Cape May Republicans hold three countywide offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Cape May County, meaning that Jeff Van Drew, now a GOP congressman, remains the last Democrat to win a countywide election in New Jersey’s southernmost county. Voters re-elected Republican E. Marie Hayes, a county commissioner since...
seaislenews.com
Van Drew and Republican Commissioners Win; Newcomers Prevail in School Board Race
Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew cruised to a decisive Election Night victory over Democratic challenger Tim Alexander to win his third term in the 2nd Congressional District. Unofficial results showed Van Drew holding an overwhelming lead. He had 127,713 votes compared to 78,628 for Alexander. In another key race, Cape...
New Jersey Globe
Republicans hold two Atlantic County commissioner seats, Democrats hold one
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Ernest Coursey has won re-election to a fourth term on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, leading Republican businesswoman Vern Macon by a 55%-45% margin in the 1st district as of 11:33 p.m. As of 11:32 p.m., two Republican incumbents, At-Large Commissioner Amy...
New Jersey Globe
Republicans flip control of Cumberland County government
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have won control of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, a result that shifts political power from the South Jersey Democratic machine to State Sen. Michael Testa, Jr. (R-Vineland), the GOP county chairman. The re-election of Republican Douglas Albrecht and the defeat of...
N.J. election results 2022: Cape May County
Voters in Cape May County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
thesunpapers.com
Camden County Election Results: Sicklerville
All results are not finalized until 100 percent of Camden County Votes are counted:. As we currently stand, 36 percent of all Camden County votes have been counted by the Camden County Board of Election. We will continue to post updates until all elections are finalized by the election board.
New Jersey Globe
Democrats retain control of Gloucester County government
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrats have retained control of the Gloucester County board of commissioners, with Democratic incumbents Frank DiMarco and Denice DiCarlo holding on against Republicans Adam Wingate and Stephen Pakradooni, Jr. in something of a surprise result. Their wins mean Democrats will keep a 5-2 seat majority.
New Jersey Globe
Republicans gain complete control of Salem County government
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans now have a 5-0 majority on the Salem County Board of Commissioner after flipping the seat of retiring Democrat Lee Ware. As of 12:41 a.m., Republicans Dan Timmerman (31%) and Cordy Taylor (29%) lead Democrats Charles Hassler (22%), a former freeholder, and Nelson Carney (18%).
somerspoint.com
Incumbents Retain Seats on Somers Point Council
Republican incumbent City Councilman Sean T. McGuigan won easily against Democratic challenger Daniel Myers, garnering 913 votes to 496 to keep hold of his seat in Ward 1, according to unofficial vote totals Tuesday night. Also in Ward 1, Republican incumbent Richard DePamphilis, who was appointed in February to fill...
Atlantic County, NJ Early Voting Doesn’t Appear To Be Worth It
It’s Midterm General Election Day. The polls are about to open and the stakes couldn’t be higher. We wanted to take a look at the now completed early voting season and the vote by mail ballots, through yesterday. For hundreds of years, we had one General Election Day....
ocnjsentinel.com
Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD
NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
seaislenews.com
Ocean City, County Oppose Transmission Line for Offshore Wind Farm
Cape May County and its shore towns presented a united front in opposing plans for an underground transmission line that would cut through environmentally sensitive wetlands and beach lots in Ocean City to connect an offshore wind farm to the land-based power grid. During a Zoom hearing Thursday before the...
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
delcoculturevultures.com
Celebrate the Holidays in the Wildwoods
Yes, the Wildwoods is open in November and full of fun things for you and your family. See selections below:. November 13 – Spirit Brands Cheerleading Championships – The Wildwoods Convention Center will host a day of amazing aerial and acrobatic feats during the Spirit Brands Cheerleading Championships from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (times are subject to change). Cheerleading event will be open to all rec and school programs that are members of the American Recreation and School Cheer Association. This entertaining and exciting event will include recreation, high school, college and all-star divisions, featuring teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and beyond. All teams will compete on a 54’ by 42’ spring floor and will perform incredible stunts in hopes of winning the judges’ votes. All performances will be choreographed to music and sound effects, and winning teams will be awarded prizes. An admission fee will be charged at the door the day of the event. For more information, call 866-52-CHEER or visit www.SpiritBrands.org.
seaislenews.com
Ocean City Loses Journalist Tim Kelly to Cancer
Tim Kelly was a spokesman, a reporter, an author, a colleague, a friend, a devoted son and father who made it all look easy, even when it wasn’t. All anyone has to do is view some of his sports stories or historical pieces about Ocean City to see his talent.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ
Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
Historic Galloway, NJ, Church Transformed into Something You’d Least Expect
Recently, Pomona Union Presbyterian Church was dismantled and transported from Galloway to its new home in Smithville, but it's no longer a house of worship. Over the summer, the church moved from the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. to Village Greene at Historic Smithville, right next to Smithville Bakery.
S. Jersey’s big boxes come back from the dead | Editorial
Right after Halloween in Mexico, comes the holiday of Día de los Muertos, known in English as “Day of the Dead,” when ancient ritual has it that living family members are joined by their deceased relatives to celebrate. In a way, a similar thing is happening in...
ocnjsentinel.com
Trail of Two Cities draws hundreds to Ocean City, Somers Point
SOMERS POINT — It was unseasonably warm and sunny with a light breeze Saturday morning when more than 300 participants set out to cross the causeway during the 26th annual Trail of Two Cities race. “This is the nicest weather we’ve ever had,” race chairwoman Jane Alvarez said. “We’ve...
Comments / 0