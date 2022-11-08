Read full article on original website
Shirley Pauline Hutchins
Shirley Pauline Hutchins, 86, of Crooksville died in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born one of five children on June 25, 1936, a daughter to the late, Frank and Bertha (Woods) Downs. Shirley was a strong advocate...
Shelby Darlene Butcher
Shelby Darlene Butcher, 70, of Zanesville, Ohio died at 8:36 a.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born October 8, 1952 in Zanesville, the third child of the late Clyde N. and Dorothy M. Searls Dodson of Zanesville. Shelby graduated from Maysville High School in 1970 and began her accounting career at Linscott and Son Tire, worked for Marvin Zwelling, C.P.A and retired May 2022 after 41 years of dedicated service to Gary Hamilton, C.P.A. at Hamilton, Waltman, Obenour, Melsheimer & Associates CPAs. Shelby’s family was the most important thing in the world to her. She was a most generous, selfless person and got true enjoyment in giving her time to others. She loved traveling with her family, doing puzzles, watching Days of Our Lives and reading. Shelby married the late Melvin “Butch” Butcher on May 23, 1975.
Lisa G. Wilson
Lisa G. Wilson, 61 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by her family on November 8, 2022, at her residence. She was born on December 27, 1960, daughter of the late Harold Ernie Clifton and Louella (McElfresh) Clifton; biological daughter of June Brooks. Lisa was known to be an animal lover, her favorite animals to watch were butterflies and her birds. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching her cooking shows, going fishing, and traveling with her husband. Some of her fondest moments were traveling to Mexico and Canada. Her family will always remember her to be strong, loving, and most of all family oriented.
Kenneth “Mike” Burtnett
Kenneth “Mike” Michael Burtnett, 59, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Kenneth was born May 4, 1963 in Zanesville, son of the late Agnes L. (Scott) Willey and Harold L. Burtnett. In addition to his parents, Agnes (Ralph) Willey and Harold Burtnett, Kenneth is also preceded in death by beloved daughter, Cassandra Burtnett; brothers, Dwaine Burtnett, Kenny Willey and Tommy Burtnett; grandchildren, Bryson, Leanna and Chevelle; mother-in-law, Bessie Jean (Virgil) Bonifant; and brother-in-law, Michael Thomas.
Lovera Huff
Lovera Huff (92), of Zanesville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born October 28, 1930, in Zanesville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ernest and Wilma Stall of Blue Rock, Ohio. She worked at Newberry’s for 10 years and Harts for 30 years. She was a member of St. Nicholas and St. Ann’s Catholic Churches, a member of Ladies Auxiliary 1058, a member of the Zanesville Senior Center, the Philo Duncan Falls Homemakers Club, and of the USBC Bowling League.
Oaklynn Denelle May Miller
Oaklynn Denelle May Miller, loved and adored daughter of Destiny Thorpe and Clay Miller, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare in Zanesville after a brief time blessing this world. She is survived by big brother, Alexander Hall; maternal grandma, Angela Hogue; paternal grandparents, Patty and Rich Miller, maternal great grandparents, Cindy and Jimmy Thorpe, three aunts and an uncle. Oaklynn was greeted into Heaven by her two siblings who are now playmates. Family and friends will be received Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 12:30pm – 1:30pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held beginning at 1:30pm. You may sign the online register book or share a message of support at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Sandra Sue Vandermark
Sandra Sue Vandermark, 75 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 4, 2022, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on July 4, 1947, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Walter Pearl Bruce and Wilma Mae (Crozier) Bruce. She worked at Benco Pet Foods for over 40 years. She was an avid reader. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with her special traveling buddies, Nevaeh Edwards, Briana Flood, and Kim Gill to Tennessee, Virginia Beach, Bristol, Amish Country, you name it. Sandi leaves behind a special message, “Angels among us.”
Ruoff Mortgage Opens Location in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Ruoff Mortgage, based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana since 1984 has officially opened a branch right here in Zanesville. Located at 3935 Northpointe Drive , The Rusty Darner Group, along with the Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new business Thursday morning. The group...
House Fire on Luck Avenue
The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
Bobbie Jo Anderson
Bobbie Jo Anderson, 50, of Frazeysburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Bobbie was born February 12, 1972 daughter of Nancy J. (Henwood) Viney and John S. Anderson. Bobbie was welcomed into Eternity by her grandparents, Betty and Joe Henwood, and Betty and Herb Anderson; as well as her beloved daughter, Hannah Elisabeth Sheets.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Yule Time Seal Campaign
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Holiday’s are right around the corner and soon mailboxes will be filled with cards wishing good cheer. While your sending out those season’s greetings don’t forget to use your “Yule Time” Seals from the Muskingum Respiratory Care Association. This morning 2,600 seals were mailed out to Muskingum County residents. When your seals arrive they’ll be an envelope that you can use to send back a donation to the Care Association, which works closely with Rambo Memorial Health Center. Chairperson and Director of Christ’s Table Keely Warden elaborated on what kind of medical services is provided.
NBC4 Today sawmill crash
Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WQf9FB. Three shot in north Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3teBNKu. Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3G3DIcd. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one...
Mental Health and Recovery Levy Passes
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A Muskingum County Mental Health and Recovery Levy has been passed. The 1 Mill, 10 year renewal of the exisiting levy benefits Muskingum Behavioral Health by providing funding, allowing them to renovate and maintain existing programs and facilities and continue their operations. This includes programs like...
Robert “Eric” Adams
Robert “Eric” Adams, 60, went to Heaven Monday, November 7, 2022, and is now guarding the streets of gold as a United States Marine. He was born October 24, 1962, in Zanesville to the late Gary and Clara Geddes Adams. He was a 1980 graduate of Zanesville High School. He was an avid gun collector and had a military bayonet collection dating back to World War II. He also had collection of sand and dirt from every clime and place that his sons served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the NRA. He was the owner and operator of Adams All Climate Control Heating, Cooling and Commercial Refrigeration. He served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Marine Corps.
The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus
Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
Pet of The Week: Meet Theon
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is someone who loves being around people but is one of the calmest dogs ever. Meet Theon, he’s a one-and-a-half-year-old, Boxer Mix who is very calm and very good on the leash. Manager at Park National Bank Susan Lasure spoke...
Volleyball State Semifinals Results
DAYTON, OH- The Nutter Center at Wright State University hosted the OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament on Thursday. We had two local teams in action in the semifinals. Newark Catholic took on Monroeville at 12 p.m. Meadowbrook also played Coldwater at 6 p.m. MONROEVILLE 3 NEWARK CATHOLIC 0. What an unbelievable...
Ohio man facing drug charges
ATHENS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Athens County Sheriff’s office special response team arrested a man on fentanyl and meth charges. On November 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in Glouster. Aaron Smith, 28, from Jacksonville, Ohio, is facing drug charges and tempering with evidence, according...
