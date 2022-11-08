Shelby Darlene Butcher, 70, of Zanesville, Ohio died at 8:36 a.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born October 8, 1952 in Zanesville, the third child of the late Clyde N. and Dorothy M. Searls Dodson of Zanesville. Shelby graduated from Maysville High School in 1970 and began her accounting career at Linscott and Son Tire, worked for Marvin Zwelling, C.P.A and retired May 2022 after 41 years of dedicated service to Gary Hamilton, C.P.A. at Hamilton, Waltman, Obenour, Melsheimer & Associates CPAs. Shelby’s family was the most important thing in the world to her. She was a most generous, selfless person and got true enjoyment in giving her time to others. She loved traveling with her family, doing puzzles, watching Days of Our Lives and reading. Shelby married the late Melvin “Butch” Butcher on May 23, 1975.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO