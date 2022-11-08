Read full article on original website
United Prison States
3d ago
I never thought i would miss car insurance commercials. I am so sick and tired of peltola and murkowski commercials.
5
kmxt.org
4 takeaways from Alaska’s election night results
Election Day is over in Alaska, and enough dust has settled to call some high-interest contests, and to know what to watch for in unresolved races as more ballots are counted. This is Alaska’s first ranked choice general election. With the caveats that the results so far are unofficial, incomplete and just include first place votes, here are four takeaways from Alaska’s election night results.
Dunleavy appears headed to re-election, may head off ranked choice count
In votes counted through early Wednesday morning, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy appeared on pace for re-election to a second four-year term. Dunleavy, a Republican, built a substantial lead over challengers Democrat Les Gara, independent Bill Walker and Republican Charlie Pierce, holding 51.6% of Tuesday’s 206,486 first-choice votes. If Dunleavy’s vote share stays above 50%, he […] The post Dunleavy appears headed to re-election, may head off ranked choice count appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskareporter.com
In Alaska, voters reject once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question
Alaskans went to the polls Tuesday to answer a once-in-a-decade ballot measure question: Shall there be a constitutional convention? Their answer was a resounding “No.”. With 96% of precincts reporting, only 30.2% of Alaskans had voted yes, while 69.8% voted against the measure. .link-button { border-radius: 5px; border-color: #333;...
kdlg.org
Alaskans say no to constitutional convention
Alaskans have overwhelmingly said no to holding a constitutional convention. With nearly all precincts reporting, voters opposed the convention by more than 2-1, according to election results. About 70% of voters said no to a convention while about 30% said yes. The Division of Elections will be tallying absentee and overseas ballots for several more days before results are expected to be certified on Nov. 29.
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has a big lead in the gubernatorial race
Incumbent Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola holds a lead in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives. Incumbent Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola holds a lead in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives. Updated: 6 hours ago. Republican Kelly Tshibaka is leading the early results released Tuesday night by...
Republican Dunleavy leads in Alaska governor’s race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy led in first-choice votes in early returns Tuesday in his bid to become the first governor in the state since Democrat Tony Knowles in 1998 to be elected to back-to-back terms. Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker, and former...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Election Day takeaways
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All ballots have been cast in the first general election in Alaska that utilized ranked-choice voting. While some candidates built insurmountable leads in the results posted on Election Night by the Division of Elections, many others will have to wait weeks until the second-place votes of eliminated candidates are redistributed.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Republicans hold ‘get out the vote’ rally
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was an event full of Republican rallying cries for those hoping to turn Alaska fully red on election day. About 150 Republican activists gathered at a Alaska Republican Party event at the Anchorage Baptist Temple Sunday afternoon to rally the get-out-the-vote effort for GOP candidates.
alaskapublic.org
Dozens of first-time Alaska legislative candidates are trying to make their mark before Election Day
As the sun set over Turnagain Arm, Caroline Storm trudged through unshoveled snow to knock on doors in a middle-class South Anchorage neighborhood tucked between two highways. “Let’s try Peggy and Hannah,” she said, looking at an app on her phone that lists registered voters and addresses. Storm rapped on the window of an older, corner house. A few seconds later Peggy Baker stepped into the chilly Arctic entry and Storm launched into her spiel.
Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races
SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
Montana Republicans preparing for super majority in Legislature
As the dust continues to settle from election night, it's looking like Republicans are going to not only going to maintain control of the state legislature, but also do so with a super majority.
kmxt.org
Alaska votes: Midterm election results from NPR
The first Alaska election results are expected to be released around 9 p.m. Alaska time on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but most races are not expected to be resolved on Election Night. The race will not be finalized until ranked choice votes are tabulated on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
alaskasnewssource.com
Voters to decide constitutional convention question
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The only ballot measure to come before Alaskan voters this year has also stirred up controversy. The issue is whether voters will approve a constitutional convention, which only appears on the ballot before Alaskan voters once every 10 years. So far, it has never been enacted, but people on both sides of the issue feel it could go either way this time. Each side has an opinion on how its approval could change the financial future and political landscape of the entire state of Alaska.
kdll.org
With most precincts reporting, Ruffridge and Bjorkman lead in central peninsula races
With over 96 percent of all precincts reporting statewide, Republican candidates Justin Ruffridge, of Soldotna, and Jesse Bjorkman, of Nikiski, are leading by a few hundred votes in their State House District 7 and State Senate District D races, respectively, while Republican incumbents are leading in races on the southern Kenai Peninsula.
Utahns appear to vote against Constitutional Amendment A
Utah voters appear to have turned down an amendment to the state's constitution that would have increased how much lawmakers can spend during an emergency legislative session.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy holds steady with over 52%, Kelly Tshibaka has slight lead for Senate, Peltola for House
Update: The Division of Elections did an update at 2:22 am, and this story is being updated. It may be a few days before results are final, since the ranked choice voting tabulation takes place Nov. 23. But it appears the governor of Alaska has won second term. It was...
Flathead Beacon
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 1:30 a.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 48%, 95,460 votes...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Don’t fall for state Dems last-minute ‘reverse psychology’
For more than a decade, Washington State Democratic Party chairperson Tina Podlodowski has refused nearly 20 invitations to come on The Dori Monson Show and talk politics. That’s why it raised antennae for Monson when Podlodowski asked to come on his show just hours before Tuesday’s general election. Her message: To urge voters “not” to write in candidate Brad Klippert for secretary of state.
newsnationnow.com
Maine Election Results Midterms 2022
(NewsNation) — Maine voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in a host of important races in the 2022 midterm elections. Maine has two Congressional seats, but the one most observers are watching is the state’s 2nd Congressional District. The race there has been rated...
