Alaska State

United Prison States
3d ago

I never thought i would miss car insurance commercials. I am so sick and tired of peltola and murkowski commercials.

kmxt.org

4 takeaways from Alaska’s election night results

Election Day is over in Alaska, and enough dust has settled to call some high-interest contests, and to know what to watch for in unresolved races as more ballots are counted. This is Alaska’s first ranked choice general election. With the caveats that the results so far are unofficial, incomplete and just include first place votes, here are four takeaways from Alaska’s election night results.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Dunleavy appears headed to re-election, may head off ranked choice count

In votes counted through early Wednesday morning, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy appeared on pace for re-election to a second four-year term. Dunleavy, a Republican, built a substantial lead over challengers Democrat Les Gara, independent Bill Walker and Republican Charlie Pierce, holding 51.6% of Tuesday’s 206,486 first-choice votes. If Dunleavy’s vote share stays above 50%, he […] The post Dunleavy appears headed to re-election, may head off ranked choice count appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskareporter.com

In Alaska, voters reject once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question

Alaskans went to the polls Tuesday to answer a once-in-a-decade ballot measure question: Shall there be a constitutional convention? Their answer was a resounding “No.”. With 96% of precincts reporting, only 30.2% of Alaskans had voted yes, while 69.8% voted against the measure. .link-button { border-radius: 5px; border-color: #333;...
ALASKA STATE
kdlg.org

Alaskans say no to constitutional convention

Alaskans have overwhelmingly said no to holding a constitutional convention. With nearly all precincts reporting, voters opposed the convention by more than 2-1, according to election results. About 70% of voters said no to a convention while about 30% said yes. The Division of Elections will be tallying absentee and overseas ballots for several more days before results are expected to be certified on Nov. 29.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats

Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Election Day takeaways

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All ballots have been cast in the first general election in Alaska that utilized ranked-choice voting. While some candidates built insurmountable leads in the results posted on Election Night by the Division of Elections, many others will have to wait weeks until the second-place votes of eliminated candidates are redistributed.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Republicans hold ‘get out the vote’ rally

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was an event full of Republican rallying cries for those hoping to turn Alaska fully red on election day. About 150 Republican activists gathered at a Alaska Republican Party event at the Anchorage Baptist Temple Sunday afternoon to rally the get-out-the-vote effort for GOP candidates.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Dozens of first-time Alaska legislative candidates are trying to make their mark before Election Day

As the sun set over Turnagain Arm, Caroline Storm trudged through unshoveled snow to knock on doors in a middle-class South Anchorage neighborhood tucked between two highways. “Let’s try Peggy and Hannah,” she said, looking at an app on her phone that lists registered voters and addresses. Storm rapped on the window of an older, corner house. A few seconds later Peggy Baker stepped into the chilly Arctic entry and Storm launched into her spiel.
ANCHORAGE, AK
KING 5

