ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The only ballot measure to come before Alaskan voters this year has also stirred up controversy. The issue is whether voters will approve a constitutional convention, which only appears on the ballot before Alaskan voters once every 10 years. So far, it has never been enacted, but people on both sides of the issue feel it could go either way this time. Each side has an opinion on how its approval could change the financial future and political landscape of the entire state of Alaska.

