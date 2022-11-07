Robert “Eric” Adams, 60, went to Heaven Monday, November 7, 2022, and is now guarding the streets of gold as a United States Marine. He was born October 24, 1962, in Zanesville to the late Gary and Clara Geddes Adams. He was a 1980 graduate of Zanesville High School. He was an avid gun collector and had a military bayonet collection dating back to World War II. He also had collection of sand and dirt from every clime and place that his sons served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the NRA. He was the owner and operator of Adams All Climate Control Heating, Cooling and Commercial Refrigeration. He served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Marine Corps.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO