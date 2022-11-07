Read full article on original website
Kenneth “Mike” Burtnett
Kenneth “Mike” Michael Burtnett, 59, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Kenneth was born May 4, 1963 in Zanesville, son of the late Agnes L. (Scott) Willey and Harold L. Burtnett. In addition to his parents, Agnes (Ralph) Willey and Harold Burtnett, Kenneth is also preceded in death by beloved daughter, Cassandra Burtnett; brothers, Dwaine Burtnett, Kenny Willey and Tommy Burtnett; grandchildren, Bryson, Leanna and Chevelle; mother-in-law, Bessie Jean (Virgil) Bonifant; and brother-in-law, Michael Thomas.
Shirley Pauline Hutchins
Shirley Pauline Hutchins, 86, of Crooksville died in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born one of five children on June 25, 1936, a daughter to the late, Frank and Bertha (Woods) Downs. Shirley was a strong advocate...
Lisa G. Wilson
Lisa G. Wilson, 61 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by her family on November 8, 2022, at her residence. She was born on December 27, 1960, daughter of the late Harold Ernie Clifton and Louella (McElfresh) Clifton; biological daughter of June Brooks. Lisa was known to be an animal lover, her favorite animals to watch were butterflies and her birds. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching her cooking shows, going fishing, and traveling with her husband. Some of her fondest moments were traveling to Mexico and Canada. Her family will always remember her to be strong, loving, and most of all family oriented.
Janet Mae Scheffler
Janet Mae Scheffler, 89, of Zanesville went to be with her Lord and Savior, November 07, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born October 17, 1933, Zanesville to Carl and Iola (Crawford) Scheffler. Janet was a lifelong resident of Zanesville, she was a waitress at the old...
Oaklynn Denelle May Miller
Oaklynn Denelle May Miller, loved and adored daughter of Destiny Thorpe and Clay Miller, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare in Zanesville after a brief time blessing this world. She is survived by big brother, Alexander Hall; maternal grandma, Angela Hogue; paternal grandparents, Patty and Rich Miller, maternal great grandparents, Cindy and Jimmy Thorpe, three aunts and an uncle. Oaklynn was greeted into Heaven by her two siblings who are now playmates. Family and friends will be received Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 12:30pm – 1:30pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held beginning at 1:30pm. You may sign the online register book or share a message of support at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4’s Mike Jackson shares health update in his own words
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4’s Mike Jackson says all he ever wanted to be is a good storyteller. For 40 years, he’s been that and so much more. Mike is a consumer advocate, a community leader, a civil rights defender — a champion of truth. There...
Missing Zanesville Man Located
The Zanesville Police Department has cancelled the alert for a missing man. 39-year-old Jeremy Clapper was located and is fine according to Det. Sgt. Phil Michel. Clapper was reported missing on November 5. Tagged Jeremy Clapper missing man. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family...
Robert “Eric” Adams
Robert “Eric” Adams, 60, went to Heaven Monday, November 7, 2022, and is now guarding the streets of gold as a United States Marine. He was born October 24, 1962, in Zanesville to the late Gary and Clara Geddes Adams. He was a 1980 graduate of Zanesville High School. He was an avid gun collector and had a military bayonet collection dating back to World War II. He also had collection of sand and dirt from every clime and place that his sons served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the NRA. He was the owner and operator of Adams All Climate Control Heating, Cooling and Commercial Refrigeration. He served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Marine Corps.
OAZ Player of the Week
The players of the week brought to you by Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville were announced for week 12. One of those receiving honors was West Muskingum’s Ty Shawger. Shawger finished his game against Harvest Prep with 57 yards rushing and 8 tackles. We caught up with the running back and linebacker about receiving the player of the game honor.
House Fire on Luck Avenue
The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
Yost Encourages Teens to “Do the Write Thing”
Ohio’s Attorney General is getting students at Zanesville Middle School excited about a national program that asks middle-schoolers to explain how youth violence affects them and to share their ideas about how to stop it. The Zanesville City School District is in its second year of the “Do the...
Ruoff Mortgage Opens Location in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Ruoff Mortgage, based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana since 1984 has officially opened a branch right here in Zanesville. Located at 3935 Northpointe Drive , The Rusty Darner Group, along with the Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new business Thursday morning. The group...
Main Street Heroes: Project Blue Print
We are introducing you to a new segment on WHIZ. It’s called Main Street Heroes. Throughout this series WHIZ Correspondent Becky Clawson will introduce us to people and programs in our community run by regular people who are doing extraordinary things. This week she focuses on Bryan Wolfe and...
Sheridan ready for week 13 game with Bloom-Carroll
THORNVILLE, Ohio – The Sheridan Generals will try to keep their historic season going when they play Bloom-Carroll on Friday night. The Generals shutout Circleville in their playoff opener. Then beat Washington Court House 60-34 in the second round. They now advance to face five seed Bloom-Carroll with the winner moving on to the DIII, Region 11 title game.
Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh honored in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus honored a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Wednesday afternoon in the arena district. Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, was celebrated in an event hosted by the City of Columbus and the Columbus Music Commission on the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard. You […]
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Volleyball State Semi-Final
DAYTON, OH-. The Newark Catholic girls volleyball team is one of the best to do it in the local area. They were on a tear this season going 15-0 in conference play and they took that and turned it up a notch making it all the way to the state semi-finals.
Volleyball State Semifinals Results
DAYTON, OH- The Nutter Center at Wright State University hosted the OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament on Thursday. We had two local teams in action in the semifinals. Newark Catholic took on Monroeville at 12 p.m. Meadowbrook also played Coldwater at 6 p.m. MONROEVILLE 3 NEWARK CATHOLIC 0. What an unbelievable...
WTAP
Sunset Funeral Homes to be named a Purple Heart Cemetery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One funeral home in the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting a high honor. Sunset Funeral Homes will be named a Purple Heart Cemetery and will be first in both the Mid-Ohio Valley and West Virginia to earn this honor. Funeral homes general manger, Dwight Ullman says that...
Pet of The Week: Meet Theon
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is someone who loves being around people but is one of the calmest dogs ever. Meet Theon, he’s a one-and-a-half-year-old, Boxer Mix who is very calm and very good on the leash. Manager at Park National Bank Susan Lasure spoke...
