Chevy Ranks High In J.D. Power 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study
Chevy ranked fourth overall in the J.D Power 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study with a score that outperformed the segment average. With a PP100 (problems per 100 vehicles) of 171, Chevy was ranked near the top of the mass-market segment, outperformed by FAW Toyota, Changan Ford and Buick with a PP100 of 159, 168 and 170, respectively. The segment average was at a PP100 of 184, placing the Bow Tie well ahead of the curve.
Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In November 2022
For November 2022, a Chevy Silverado HD discount offers up to $1,000 off the 2022 Silverado HD and 2023 Silverado HD, including both the 2500HD and 3500HD models. Additionally, the Bow Tie brand offers $500 Chevy Cyber Cash toward the purchase or lease of a 2022 or 2023 Silverado HD, and an additional $500 Cash Allowance off 2023 Silverado HD models when selecting the turbo-diesel Duramax engine.
2022 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Heated And Ventilated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM Authority has learned that customers who own a 2022 Chevy Tahoe or 2022 Chevy Suburban affected by recent constraints on the SUVs’ heated and ventilated seats are now eligible to have the features retrofitted for free at the dealer. According to sources familiar with the matter, dealerships are...
2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Get Limited Wireless Phone Charging Availability
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban represent the third model year for the current generation full-size SUV, introducing a handful of updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 models. Now, however, GM Authority has learned some Tahoe and Suburban units will have to make do without the wireless phone charging feature.
GM Issues Fix For Chevy Silverado MD Unwanted Power Take-Off Disengagement
GM has issued a new customer satisfaction program for the Chevy Silverado MD (4500HD, 5500HD, 6500HD) over an issue regarding the truck’s power take-off (PTO) controls. The problem: affected units of the Chevy Silverado MD may exhibit a condition in which the PTO will turn off. Additionally, the engine may stall when using the bucket equipment.
Chevy Bolt EUV Gets Five-Star NHTSA Safety Rating
One of the most important things prospective buyers have in mind when looking into buying a car is how safe the vehicle is. For customers in the market for a safe EV have to look no further, as the Chevy Bolt EUV has received top marks from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Here Are The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV 3WT And 4WT Feature Lists
Production of the all-new 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is set to kick off next year, offering truck customers a fresh all-electric take on the popular pickup nameplate. Now, GM Authority is bringing you yet more exclusive coverage on the Chevy Silverado EV, this time with a comprehensive list of features for the Chevy Silverado EV 3WT and 4WT trim levels.
Chevy Vehicles Get Massive Price Increases In The Philippines
Exchange rates can have a huge impact on vehicles sold in foreign markets. In fact, prices are normally higher for any vehicle sold outside its domestic market. In the case of the Philippines, prospective Chevy buyers recently had a rude awakening, as GM has drastically raised prices for that market.
Roadkil 5000 Promises To Extend EV Range Through Road Vibrations
With the ever-growing prominence of electric-powered vehicles, one of the biggest limitations automakers face is battery technology, specifically with regards to EV driving range. In fact, range anxiety is one of the biggest factors limited car shoppers’ interest in EVs, even though a recent study has shown that consumers underestimate the maximum range of their BEVs for their daily commute. While most of the improvements to EVs and batteries seem to revolve around energy efficiency, a company named Gig Performance found a solution that utilizes otherwise wasted energy, and converts it into electrical power to supplement the battery.
Redesigned 2023 Honda Accord Revealed As Chevy Malibu Rival
Honda has revealed the redesigned 2023 Honda Accord mid-size sedan, which will continue to serve as a rival to the Chevy Malibu. This all-new, 11th-generation Accord is longer and sleeker than the prior generation, with larger proportions and a wider stance. These exterior updates and changes reflect Honda’s new design direction with a low horizontal beltline and broader front end.
2021 Cadillac Escalade Recalled For Noncompliant Daytime Running Lights
GM has issued a recall for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade and 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV over noncompliant daytime running lights, otherwise known as DRLs. The problem: GM has determined that certain units of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade and 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV do not conform to the Federal / Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (F/CMVSS) No. 108, “Lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment.” Essentially, the DRLs remain on when the headlamps are turned on.
Here’s Why Your 2022 GMC Yukon Transmission May Be Leaking
It’s possible that some units of the 2022 GMC Yukon may show signs of a fluid leak around the rear of the transmission. Now, a potential cause for this condition has been identified, as well as what GM technicians will to do to fix the issue. Per a recent...
Chevy Silverado Slips To No. 2 Most-Considered Non-Luxury Vehicle In Q3 2022
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is no longer the most-considered new vehicle among non-luxury shoppers, slipping to second most-considered behind the Ford F-150 during Q3 of the 2022 calendar year. According to the recent Kelley Blue Book Brand Watch report, the Chevy Silverado 1500 was the second most-considered vehicle among all...
Buick Encore GX Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In November 2022
In November 2022, a Buick Encore GX discount offers low-interest financing for up to 72 months on 2022 and 2023 Encore GX models, plus deferred monthly payments for 90 days on the 2022 Encore GX. In addition, the Tri-Shield brand offers a special lease program for $189 per month for...
Mallett V8-Powered 2006 Pontiac Solstice Up For Sale
Produced between 2006 and 2010, the Pontiac Solstice is quite the looker, with sleek, smooth lines and a sporty, fun-loving attitude. Thing is, the Solstice was only offered with a four-banger under the hood, which begs the question – what would this little sports car be like with a V8? Now, this particular customized Pontiac Solstice will provide an answer to whoever decides to take it home.
2023 Corvette Gets Visible Carbon Fiber Door Intake Trim Accessory
The 2023 Corvette drops in as the fourth model year for the eighth-generation Corvette C8, introducing a variety of changes and updates over the previous 2022 model year. Notably, the 2023 Corvette is now available with the Visible Carbon Fiber door intake trim accessory. The Visible Carbon Fiber door intake...
1971 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 Convertible Headed To Auction
The Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 was introduced in April of 1964 in response to Pontiac’s wildly successful GTO. The Oldsmobile 4-4-2 name stood for four-barrel carburetor, four-speed manual gearbox, and dual exhaust. The option package was based on the B09 Police Apprehender Pursuit Pack that added another twenty horsepower, more aggressive cam, beefier suspension, redline tires on six-inch-wide wheels, and badging. The 442 would only be an option package until 1968 when it became a model unto itself.
The 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate Dually Will Get These Wheels
GM pulled the sheets on the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD early last month, revealing revised exterior styling, a revamped interior space, powertrain updates, and the new GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate trim level. Critically, the new GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate will be equipped with exclusive 20-inch wheels, but what about models in the dual-rear-wheel configuration?
Brand-New GMC Hummer EV Pickup Totaled After Just 19 Miles: Video
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is a very capable off-roader – assuming, of course, the pilot behind the wheel knows what they’re doing. Unfortunately, the new owner of this particular GMC Hummer EV Pickup seems a bit clueless, promptly destroying his all-electric supertruck mere minutes after exiting the dealer lot.
