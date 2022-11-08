With the ever-growing prominence of electric-powered vehicles, one of the biggest limitations automakers face is battery technology, specifically with regards to EV driving range. In fact, range anxiety is one of the biggest factors limited car shoppers’ interest in EVs, even though a recent study has shown that consumers underestimate the maximum range of their BEVs for their daily commute. While most of the improvements to EVs and batteries seem to revolve around energy efficiency, a company named Gig Performance found a solution that utilizes otherwise wasted energy, and converts it into electrical power to supplement the battery.

2 DAYS AGO