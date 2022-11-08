Read full article on original website
WSET
Daughter charged after stabbing her mother at a Henry Co. home: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bassett woman is charged in a stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Fieldale. 24-year-old Jassmyn Shelton is facing one count of aggravated malicious wounding in reference to the incident, according to deputies. The Henry County Sheriff's said at approximately 10:31 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry...
WSLS
One hurt after stabbing incident in Henry County, authorities say
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt in Henry County Wednesday. Authorities say at around 10:31 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call of a reported stabbing at 207 Tenth Street in Fieldale.
WDBJ7.com
Photos released in search for Henry County porch pirate
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the person and pickup involved in at least one case of porch piracy. The person stole a package from a porch on Woodshire Road in Collinsville. Anyone who has information regarding the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies looking for stolen travel trailer in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a camper that was stolen from Timberlake RV. Deputes say on Tuesday Nov. 8 at approximately 2 a.m. a small 2022 X Treme Sports camper was taken from Timberlake RV on Timberlake Road in Campbell County. The camper is shaped like a tear drop and the vehicle that stole it is believed to be a 1900s model Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin News Post
Martinsville man acquitted of attempting to kill Henry County deputy
MARTINSVILLE — A Martinsville man was found not guilty last week in Henry County Circuit Court of attempted capital murder of a Henry County deputy sheriff. In April 2021, Derrick Devon Martin, 52, stole a Henry County ambulance and led police on a 45-minute chase before he was caught by a dog in a field on County Line Road, a press release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office stated.
WSLS
One airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell County, crews say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person was airlifted out after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday in Campbell County, according to the Brookeville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. On Wednesday evening, authorities said Company 12 responded to Turkey Foot Road for the crash. Rescue 12 found the motorcycle off of the road...
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; Firefighters
The Salem Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the shots fired incident. Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; …. The Salem Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the shots fired incident. Holiday Hero Three Weeks Out. What you should be doing three...
WDBJ7.com
FBI: Roanoke bank robber is at large, armed and dangerous
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The FBI and Roanoke Police continue the search for a bank robber they believe robbed two banks in October. The Roanoke Resident Agency’s Safe Streets Task Force has joined the investigation. The FBI says the robber should be considered armed and dangerous. October 26, 2022,...
WSET
BEDFORD SCAM ALERT: Callers claim to be with sheriff's office collecting debts
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Bedford County and get a call from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office or other local government trying to collect a debt, you're being scammed. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn citizens of a common scam going...
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna murder case moves to grand jury
First-degree murder charges were certified to a grand jury Monday in connection with the death of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. The preliminary hearing in Pittsylvania County General District Court rested on the testimony of two witnesses who feared for their safety — Kassie Moore and Troy Layne. Van...
WDBJ7.com
Driver of car charged for crash with school bus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
WSLS
31-year-old woman charged with arson after two fires in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is in custody after purposely setting two Roanoke fires within the span of just a few hours, leaving several residents displaced, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. The first happened at about 9:48 a.m. at an apartment in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW and...
wakg.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Woman
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating an individual that has been missing since Saturday, November 5. Nydia Dee Wilson, 38, was reported missing by her husband. She was last seen leaving her residence, located at 391 Holland Circle Axton, Virginia. Wilson is described...
pmg-va.com
Car jacking in Forest
Early morning on Wednesday, November 2, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market located in Forest at approximately 12:45 A.M for the report of armed robbery and car jacking. At approximately 12:40 A.M an unknown light-colored sedan blocked the victim’s vehicle from entering into Forest...
wfirnews.com
Update: suspect arrested following Salem vehicle pursuit
Update: Griffin Newman, 25, was arrested Tuesday night in Salem at 8:11 p.m. without incident. He is currently being held without bond. Newman is charged with Shooting within the City limits, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Eluding Police and Reckless Driving. On Monday night, he led police on a pursuit that resulted in two police vehicles being damaged and three officers suffering minor injuries.
WSLS
Roanoke County announces new Chief of Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A new Chief of Police has been named in Roanoke County. On Wednesday, Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P. E. announced that Michael Poindexter will serve as the next Chief of Police effective Jan. 1, 2023. Poindexter has been serving as Assistant Chief of...
Grand Jury hands down indictments for NC family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel
A grand jury has indicted three people accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke police officer sues city for defamation
A Roanoke police officer claims the city defamed him in a 2020 Facebook message explaining how downtown’s “End Racism Now” street mural lists the names of “Black individuals killed by police brutality.” In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WSLS
Salem facility to offer emergency housing for children in foster care
SALEM, Va. – A new facility in Salem is aiming to serve the rising number of children in foster care with safe and comfortable emergency housing. HopeTree Family Services in Salem renovated one of their cottages to serve as temporary emergency housing for children in foster care. “What we...
