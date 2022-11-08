ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Alabama: JSU student who was hit by car on campus dies

By Monica Nakashima
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdKD6_0j2JSdCr00

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A student who was struck by a car while crossing a street near Jacksonville State University’s campus last week has died, the university confirmed.

According to UAB Hospital officials, 22-year-old Leah Tarvin, 22, died last Friday after she was hit by a car on Highway 21 near the JSU campus last Wednesday night , according to UAB officials.

Following her death, an honor walk was held as Tarvin, an organ donor, was escorted from UAB Hospital to the Legacy of Hope, Alabama’s Organ and Tissue Donation Alliances.

JSU released an official statement regarding Tarvin’s death, as well as the completion of her donations Monday morning.

Columbus police search for missing man last seen on Nov. 3

Originally from Holly Pond, Tarvin graduated with honors from Wallace State Community College in May 2021 with associate degrees in criminal justice, law enforcement and forensic investigation. In Fall 2021, Tarvin enrolled at JSU to pursue a bachelor of science degree in forensic investigation. A former drum major and trombonist for the Holly Pond Bronco Band, Tarvin had joined JSU’s Marching Southerners and hoped to march her last semester of college in Fall 2023.

The university also provided students, faculty and staff with counseling services as the campus community continues to mourn the tragic incident.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Tarvin’s death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
jsuchanticleer.com

JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon

JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation

Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
ANNISTON, AL
WHNT-TV

Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy

Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized last month. Sheriff’s Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized …. Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Talladega County election results: November 2022

ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Marshall County Midterm Election Results

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Marshall County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy