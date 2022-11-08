Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Campaign signs still up despite county rules for post-Election Day removal
Twenty-four hours after the last votes were cast, remnants of Election Day still remained at some Montgomery County polling places. Esther Wells, a Board of Education District 1 candidate, expressed her frustration on Twitter Wednesday night after seeing campaign signs still up at local schools that served as polling places on Election Day.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County election results and takeaways
Among the things Havana, Beijing and Montgomery County have in common? You know the results of a general election before a single vote is cast, at least since 2002. Once again, there were no bombshells or surprises - and no debates or media coverage of the general election campaigns in Montgomery County. Democratic incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich won in a blowout over Republican challenger Reardon "Sully" Sullivan, 71.40% to 28.04%. Every Democrat running for County Council won, as well.
bethesdamagazine.com
Five takeaways from the 2022 general election in Montgomery County
This story was updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 9, 2022, to correct some voter totals in the District 9A race. It was updated at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022, to correct some results from 2018. As political observers watched around the country to see if Republicans or Democrats would win...
bethesdamagazine.com
Board of Education race updates: Yang wins, Rivera-Oven and Silvestre likely to secure seats while District 5 race remains tight
Almost a full day after the polls closed, the race for seats on the Montgomery County Board of Education isn’t over. While all 258 Election Day precincts have reported, the Montgomery County Board of Elections still has to process provisional ballots and some mail-in ballots. Because of this, Board of Elections results are still considered unofficial.
mymcmedia.org
One Incumbent Ousted as Vote Counts Continue for Board of Education
The Board of Education met Thursday as the Montgomery County Board of Elections continued counting mail-in ballots. It was member Scott Joftus’ last meeting following his apparent loss following Tuesday’s election. As of 12:33 p.m, Joftus had 57,390 votes to Julie Yang’s 118,394 votes in District 3.
bethesdamagazine.com
Some county voters showing up at wrong precinct polling centers for Tuesday’s general election
Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 3:27 p.m. to include comments from a voter. County election officials reported Tuesday that a number of voters have shown up at the wrong polling place to cast ballots in the general election. Election workers at polling centers at the Silver Spring...
cnsmaryland.org
Charles County candidate with arrest record appears to lose election bid
Julie Brown, a Charles County school board candidate who was tied to multiple shoplifting arrests in recent years, appears to have lost her race. The board has two seats available per district and one at-large seat. In results that were missing only mail-in and provisional ballots, Brown was in third place in District 2. She trailed the second-place candidate by almost 1,000 votes, 6 percentage points behind her nearest rival.
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
bethesdamagazine.com
Democrat Katie Fry Hester wins election as county’s newest state senator
This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 2022. Katie Fry Hester (D) was elected Montgomery County’s newest state senator Tuesday, as she bested her Republican opponent, Del. Reid Novotny, in what was widely regarded as this year’s most competitive race statewide for a Maryland Senate seat.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County General Election Live Blog: Candidates gather to await results
9:45 p.m.: Local Democratic candidates and their supporters packed South House Garden in Gaithersburg Tuesday night at a watch party. Excitement was in the air as the candidates enjoyed snacks and beverages and celebrated the unofficial win of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. Shortly after polls closed Tuesday, the Associated Press projected Moore as the winner.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
bethesdamagazine.com
Three incumbents, Sayles poised for Democratic sweep of at-large County Council seats
Four Democrats looked primed to sweep the four at-large County Council seats in Tuesday’s general election, beating their three Republican challengers in bids to represent the entire county as part of its legislative body. Council President Gabe Albornoz, Vice President Evan Glass, and Council Member Will Jawando each are...
Executive race in Anne Arundel County too close to call
The race for County Executive in Anne Arundel County is too close to call. Challenger, Jessica Haire, has a nearly 11,000 vote lead over the Democrat Incumbent Steuart Pittman.
bethesdamagazine.com
Silvestre, Rivera-Oven and Yang poised to win school board seats
Incumbent Karla Silvestre and newcomers Grace Rivera-Oven and Julie Yang looked likely Tuesday night to win seats on the Montgomery County Board of Education, according to unofficial results from the State Board of Elections. In the District 5 race, incumbent Brenda Wolff was locked in a tight race against retired...
Washington City Paper
Silverman Won Handily Four Years Ago. D.C.’s Left Flank is Wondering Where Things Went Wrong.
All the pieces seemed like they were finally falling into place for At-Large Councilmember Elissa Silverman. Once a lonely voice in the wilderness of D.C.’s left wing, she looked poised to emerge from the general election as a leader of a newly empowered progressive bloc on the Council next year.
bethesdamagazine.com
Sodexo leaves Gaithersburg for Pike & Rose office space
Global food services management corporation Sodexo is relocating its U.S. headquarters from Gaithersburg to a new office building in the Pike and Rose area of North Bethesda, the Washington Business Journal reported Tuesday. The Paris-based company’s U.S. branch has been headquartered in Gaithersburg since 1998. In spring 2024, Sodexo will...
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
NBC Washington
DC Election Results: Bowser Wins 3rd Term as Mayor; Voters OK More Pay for Tipped Workers
Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser became the second mayor in Washington, D.C., history to be elected to a third term. Voters in the District were also making decisions on several D.C. Council seats, and a majority voted yes on whether tipped workers should receive minimum wage before their tips. Muriel Bowser...
bethesdamagazine.com
Six places in Montgomery County to order Thanksgiving dinner
Overseeing a holiday meal for the whole family can be taxing. It can also take time and energy that many people just don’t have during the holiday season. Want to spend more time focused on family instead of over a hot stove? Check out these businesses, which offer catered Thanksgiving dinner menus.
Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced
Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
