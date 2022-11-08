ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Campaign signs still up despite county rules for post-Election Day removal

Twenty-four hours after the last votes were cast, remnants of Election Day still remained at some Montgomery County polling places. Esther Wells, a Board of Education District 1 candidate, expressed her frustration on Twitter Wednesday night after seeing campaign signs still up at local schools that served as polling places on Election Day.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County election results and takeaways

Among the things Havana, Beijing and Montgomery County have in common? You know the results of a general election before a single vote is cast, at least since 2002. Once again, there were no bombshells or surprises - and no debates or media coverage of the general election campaigns in Montgomery County. Democratic incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich won in a blowout over Republican challenger Reardon "Sully" Sullivan, 71.40% to 28.04%. Every Democrat running for County Council won, as well.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Board of Education race updates: Yang wins, Rivera-Oven and Silvestre likely to secure seats while District 5 race remains tight

Almost a full day after the polls closed, the race for seats on the Montgomery County Board of Education isn’t over. While all 258 Election Day precincts have reported, the Montgomery County Board of Elections still has to process provisional ballots and some mail-in ballots. Because of this, Board of Elections results are still considered unofficial.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

One Incumbent Ousted as Vote Counts Continue for Board of Education

The Board of Education met Thursday as the Montgomery County Board of Elections continued counting mail-in ballots. It was member Scott Joftus’ last meeting following his apparent loss following Tuesday’s election. As of 12:33 p.m, Joftus had 57,390 votes to Julie Yang’s 118,394 votes in District 3.
cnsmaryland.org

Charles County candidate with arrest record appears to lose election bid

Julie Brown, a Charles County school board candidate who was tied to multiple shoplifting arrests in recent years, appears to have lost her race. The board has two seats available per district and one at-large seat. In results that were missing only mail-in and provisional ballots, Brown was in third place in District 2. She trailed the second-place candidate by almost 1,000 votes, 6 percentage points behind her nearest rival.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County General Election Live Blog: Candidates gather to await results

9:45 p.m.: Local Democratic candidates and their supporters packed South House Garden in Gaithersburg Tuesday night at a watch party. Excitement was in the air as the candidates enjoyed snacks and beverages and celebrated the unofficial win of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. Shortly after polls closed Tuesday, the Associated Press projected Moore as the winner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

Silvestre, Rivera-Oven and Yang poised to win school board seats

Incumbent Karla Silvestre and newcomers Grace Rivera-Oven and Julie Yang looked likely Tuesday night to win seats on the Montgomery County Board of Education, according to unofficial results from the State Board of Elections. In the District 5 race, incumbent Brenda Wolff was locked in a tight race against retired...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Sodexo leaves Gaithersburg for Pike & Rose office space

Global food services management corporation Sodexo is relocating its U.S. headquarters from Gaithersburg to a new office building in the Pike and Rose area of North Bethesda, the Washington Business Journal reported Tuesday. The Paris-based company’s U.S. branch has been headquartered in Gaithersburg since 1998. In spring 2024, Sodexo will...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties

A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Six places in Montgomery County to order Thanksgiving dinner

Overseeing a holiday meal for the whole family can be taxing. It can also take time and energy that many people just don’t have during the holiday season. Want to spend more time focused on family instead of over a hot stove? Check out these businesses, which offer catered Thanksgiving dinner menus.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced

Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
TAKOMA PARK, MD

