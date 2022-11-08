ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Lyft offering discounted rides to the polls on Election Day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joey Gill
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPkh0_0j2JQsGw00

( WJBF ) — Election Day is Tuesday, and everyone is entitled to get out and vote. If for one reason or another you can’t make it to the polls because of transportation, rideshare company Lyft is offering a discount to help you get there.

You can get 50 percent off a ride to and/or from the polls using promo code VOTE22 . The code will be available to use during voting hours and will cover up to $10.

Recreational marijuana on the ballot in these states this November

The company is also partnering with non-profits to provide access to free and heavily discounted rides in underserved communities.

This year, fellow rideshare company Uber isn’t providing any exclusive discounts to the polls except for election workers. According to People , the company will cover the full cost of rides to and from a poll worker’s assigned location for those who signed up via Power the Polls and will be available through Wednesday.

What happens if I’m in line but haven’t voted by the time polls close?

And if exercising your vote isn’t sweet enough during this critical election cycle, here’s how you can treat yourself to a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on Election Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Reaction to Attorney General’s major announcement coming Thursday

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With the release stating DC Attorney General Karl Racine is going to make a “major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders Thursday afternoon; Danny Rouhier from 106.7 The Fan spoke with Sports Director Derek Forrest about what the announcement could be. You can listen to Danny Rouhier on Grant and Danny […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Wes Moore beats Dan Cox, becomes Maryland’s next governor

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) – Democrat Wes Moore has been elected governor of Maryland, the first African American to win that post in the state’s history. Moore, 44, a best-selling author, businessman and military veteran, is only the third Black man ever elected governor in the nation. The man, who had the blessing of […]
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering from ‘Trump hangover’

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who had an uneasy relationship with former President Trump during his time in House GOP leadership, on Wednesday said Trump is causing political problems for Republicans and dragging down the party’s candidates.   Ryan warned that his party has to do “a lot of soul searching” to figure out why […]
DC News Now

DC News Now

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy