Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas amendment on legislative oversight too close to call
The dust has settled in nearly all of Tuesday's races -- except one in Kansas. The constitutional amendment dealing with legislative oversight is still very close.
WIBW
Topeka Mayor weighs in on elections, 45th St. Bar violence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla says local officials have taken action before to shut down a business that was the scene of repeated violent incidents. Padilla recalled the situation during an interview Wednesday on Eye on NE Kansas. Asked about recent incidents - including a homicide - outside 45th St. Bar, Padilla shared his perspective as a former Topeka Police Officer and former chief enforcement officer for the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control. Watch the interview to hear his comments.
WIBW
Secretary of State briefing lists election night problems, next steps
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are still thousands of potential votes left to be counted before election results can become official and the Kansas Secretary of State’s office said in a briefing Wednesday that more than 25,000 mail in ballots have yet to be returned. Bryan Caskey, the state...
LJWORLD
Sobering numbers about whether Lawrence will ever fit into the 1st Congressional District; a look at other election trends
Lawrence got its welcome into the Big 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. Consider these numbers: 1st District Democratic candidate Jimmy Beard won Douglas County by 17,125 votes, receiving 75% of the vote in the largest county in the sprawling 1st District. Yet, Beard came nowhere close to winning the overall 1st District. He lost to incumbent Republican Tracey Mann by 83,782 votes.
Ticket-splitting between Kelly, Kobach could lay roadmap to conflict in Kansas
Republican Kris Kobach secured a win in the attorney general race while Democrat Laura Kelly retained the governor's seat.
Kobach narrowly overtakes Mann in Kansas attorney general race
Kris Kobach narrowly overtook Chris Mann at the polls, securing victory as Kansas’ next attorney general.
LJWORLD
Vote is tight on whether to shift power from the Kansas governor to the Legislature
The fate of an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would shift regulatory clout from the governor to the Legislature remained in limbo on Wednesday because the statewide vote remained too close to call. The proposed amendment would give the Legislature, long dominated by Republicans, more power over defining how...
Wichita Eagle
Sure, Kansas is a Republican state. Kelly’s win proves it isn’t all that conservative
Well of course Kansans decided to elect Laura Kelly to another term as their governor. Yes, it was close — did anybody expect otherwise? — but while this is famously a Republican state, it’s not a reliably conservative state. There is a difference, even now. We know...
WIBW
Geary Co. voters may retain Commissioner Giordano
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Geary Co. may retain Commissioner Giordano. Voters in Geary County may decide to retain District 1 County Commissioner Trish Giordano on Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Giordano, who ran as an Independent, received 1,342 votes while Republican challenger Brad Roether gathered 1,208. However, the...
WIBW
Kansas Board of Education recommends removal of Indian mascots
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could see new mascots at their local high schools soon in the wake of a Board of Education recommendation to remove Indian mascots. On Thursday morning, Nov. 10, the Kansas State Department of Education announced that the State Board voted to accept and affirm a mascot reform statement and recommendations from the Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education Working.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner updates election day around the area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Election Day appears to be rolling along smoothly at Shawnee County’s polling sites. Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell visited Eye on NE Kansas to update how the vote was unfolding. He said precincts reported few issues, and anything that popped up was quickly resolved.
WIBW
State Board of Education runs red in Midterm elections
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Kansas voted to keep and welcome Republican candidates in the State Board of Education. Kansans chose Republican Danny Zeck for the State Board of Education seat for District 1 as Janet Waugh steps down. Zeck received 62% of the votes while Democratic challenger Jeffrey...
adastraradio.com
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Independent candidate Pyle’s entrance into Kansas governor’s race looms large
There's concern from some that Independent Dennis Pyle's presence could keep Republican Derek Schmidt from beating Democrat Laura Kelly.
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
Kansas constitutional amendment on legislative oversight
Kansas voters are deciding on two more possible changes to the Kansas Constitution on Election Day.
KCTV 5
Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo
KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
Scott Schwab wins race for Kansas Secretary of State
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Scott Schwab has been declared the winner in the race for Kansas Secretary of State. Schwab defeated Democrat Jeanna Repass and Libertarian Cullene Lang in the Kansas General Election. Schwab will continue in his role as the Secretary of State. With 84% of the vote counted, Schwab received 57%, Repass received 39% […]
Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs
Kansans support amendment to Kansas Constitution on election of sheriffs, but amendment giving the Legislature more power over regulations may not pass. The post Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0