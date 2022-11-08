ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Topeka Mayor weighs in on elections, 45th St. Bar violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla says local officials have taken action before to shut down a business that was the scene of repeated violent incidents. Padilla recalled the situation during an interview Wednesday on Eye on NE Kansas. Asked about recent incidents - including a homicide - outside 45th St. Bar, Padilla shared his perspective as a former Topeka Police Officer and former chief enforcement officer for the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control. Watch the interview to hear his comments.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Sobering numbers about whether Lawrence will ever fit into the 1st Congressional District; a look at other election trends

Lawrence got its welcome into the Big 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. Consider these numbers: 1st District Democratic candidate Jimmy Beard won Douglas County by 17,125 votes, receiving 75% of the vote in the largest county in the sprawling 1st District. Yet, Beard came nowhere close to winning the overall 1st District. He lost to incumbent Republican Tracey Mann by 83,782 votes.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Geary Co. voters may retain Commissioner Giordano

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Geary Co. may retain Commissioner Giordano. Voters in Geary County may decide to retain District 1 County Commissioner Trish Giordano on Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Giordano, who ran as an Independent, received 1,342 votes while Republican challenger Brad Roether gathered 1,208. However, the...
WIBW

Kansas Board of Education recommends removal of Indian mascots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could see new mascots at their local high schools soon in the wake of a Board of Education recommendation to remove Indian mascots. On Thursday morning, Nov. 10, the Kansas State Department of Education announced that the State Board voted to accept and affirm a mascot reform statement and recommendations from the Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education Working.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

State Board of Education runs red in Midterm elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Kansas voted to keep and welcome Republican candidates in the State Board of Education. Kansans chose Republican Danny Zeck for the State Board of Education seat for District 1 as Janet Waugh steps down. Zeck received 62% of the votes while Democratic challenger Jeffrey...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KCTV 5

Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo

KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Scott Schwab wins race for Kansas Secretary of State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Scott Schwab has been declared the winner in the race for Kansas Secretary of State. Schwab defeated Democrat Jeanna Repass and Libertarian Cullene Lang in the Kansas General Election. Schwab will continue in his role as the Secretary of State. With 84% of the vote counted, Schwab received 57%, Repass received 39% […]
KANSAS STATE

