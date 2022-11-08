Read full article on original website
Phoenix police release edited videos of alleged excessive force arrest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police released edited body-cam video on Thursday of two officers arresting a man who fired gunshots at their patrol car last month, which has been criticized as excessive force. New surveillance video shows the two officers leaving a QuikTrip near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Oct. 27 and 38-year-old Harry Denman starting to talk to them just outside the front doors.
Man shot by Circle K clerk during argument in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened after an argument at a convenience store. Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. At this time, investigators believe the man had gotten into a fight over the store being closed. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man got into an argument that then escalated when a clerk pulled out a gun and shot him. Details on the man’s condition haven’t been released, but authorities on the scene confirmed that the man was undergoing surgery.
Man linked to several burglaries arrested after brief chase in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man linked to several Chandler burglaries is facing charges after leading Phoenix officers on a brief chase Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., officers attempted to pull over 18-year-old Jose Miguel Puga, who was driving a reported stolen Hyundai near 5th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. The car was stolen on Oct. 30 when police say Puga was caught on surveillance video pulling into a driveway just a few blocks where the car was stolen.
DPS troopers give special gift to father of fallen Arizona sheriff’s deputy
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety went above and beyond to honor the memory of a fallen Arizona sheriff’s deputy, and to give his father something he’ll never forget. Dep. Philip A. Rodriguez of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line...
Maricopa County sheriff found in contempt for violating federal order
Suspect attacked man, woman at home after running from deadly shooting scene, Chandler police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police say a man attacked two people inside a home after he took off from a deadly shooting scene on Wednesday. According to court documents, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr. ran from the Casa Del Sol apartments near Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue around 2:30 p.m. shortly after the gunshots. When police arrived at the complex, they found a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl shot. They were both taken to the hospital, where the man later died. The woman is still in critical condition, police said on Thursday. Their names have not been released.
2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex
Police identify non-verbal woman located in Tempe
According to Tempe police, the woman was found Monday night near Mill Avenue and Curry Road north of Tempe Town Lake. Police say the female appears to be non-verbal.
Hit-and-run DUI suspect arrested after crash involving Glendale police
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say four people, including a Glendale police officer, escaped serious injury after an early morning crash involving an impaired driver. According to Glendale police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday as an officer was eastbound on Glendale Avenue with a person in custody riding in the backseat. As they were crossing 75th Avenue, police say 23-year-old Antonio Diosdadio Campos was driving a pickup truck, trying to make a left turn in front of the patrol SUV when the crash happened.
Officials: Arizona man arrested after camera footage allegedly catches him moving body
MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa, Arizona has been arrested after camera footage reportedly caught him moving a body, officials said. According to a news release from the Mesa Police Department, on Sunday just after 6 a.m., officers were called out to a house near East University Drive and North Sossaman Road after someone called 911 to report that they found their friend dead. When officers at the scene, they found the body of Deangelo Tye, 36, outside in an apartment complex landscaping.
Man accused of stealing $140k in cash, jewelry during Phoenix home break-in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Scottsdale and then taking an estimated $140,000 in cash and jewelry during a Phoenix home break-in. Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Gilbert J. Sanchez at his house near Roosevelt and 32nd streets on Monday. He was allegedly caught with the stolen jewelry, Louis Vuitton wallet and distinct black-framed eyeglasses that, police say, he wore during the robbery. Court documents show that police found the missing 2019 Honda Pilot, which was stolen on Sept. 16 from Desert Mountain High School, abandoned near Roosevelt and 29th streets.
Police arrest two men after double shooting in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon left two people hospitalized in Chandler. Police say after the shooting, the two men also assaulted another homeowner. Just after 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to Casa Del Sol apartment...
Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day
Former officer weighs in after off-duty Scottsdale detective accused of DUI
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Mesa murder suspect arrested after camera catches him moving body
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 36-year-old man after a surveillance camera captured him moving the victim's body through an apartment complex. Michael Binion-Jones, 30, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of killing 36-year-old Deangelo Tye. On the morning...
Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says
A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor's office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney's Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
Man accused of shooting teen boy in the head during hunting trip in Tonopah
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly shooting a teenage boy in the head by accident on Sunday afternoon in Tonopah. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from the Harquahala Valley Fire Department that a gun had gone off and someone was shot. When deputies arrived, they found a teenage boy dead with a gunshot wound to his head. Deputies learned that the teenager and three others had been hunting in the area and were driving two pickup trucks on Lower Buckeye Road.
Man arrested after deadly stabbing in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed another man to death in El Mirage Monday afternoon. El Mirage officers initially responded to the report of a dog bite near Alto Street and El Mirage Road around 2:30 p.m. Officers didn’t find evidence of a dog bite, but when they arrived, they reportedly found a 52-year-old man with several stab wounds. El Mirage firefighters took him to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The man hasn’t been identified. The Neighborhood Enforcement Team and El Mirage detectives soon learned that Abel Aguirre, 38, had stabbed the man.
1 dead, 2 transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person has died, and two were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix Thursday evening. The Arizona DPS said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Loop 101 at 67th Avenue. Officials said the crash involved four vehicles, a utility truck,...
