Dougherty County voters overwhelmingly approve SPLOST extension
ALBANY — Voters helped a six-year extension of a 1% sales tax sail to approval on Tuesday in one of only two races decided wholly by Dougherty County voters, the other being the state House District 153 race won by Democrat David Sampson. On the special-purpose local-option sales tax...
Albany Herald
Tropical storm preparation: Dougherty, Lee, Worth County school districts to close early
ALBANY - Several south Georgia counties are under a tropical storm warning through Friday. As tropical storm Nicole continues to push inland from the east coast of Florida, school districts in the area are preparing for the safety of faculty, staff and students. News Alerts. Get news alerts and breaking...
WALB 10
City of Albany transit system closing early due to Hurricane Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Transit Department announced that they would be stopping service early on Thursday. The final bus service for Thursday will end at 2 p.m. Albany staff said this won’t impact emergency services. The city will re-evaluate the weather situation Friday morning to determine if...
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
Albany Herald
Schools, government offices close ahead of Nicole's arrival in Albany area
ALBANY – Tropical Storm Nicole could bring wind and rain, with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour and some heavy rain expected in southwest Georgia as the system passes through the state Thursday and Friday. Some flooding also is possible, depending on the tracking of the huge...
WALB 10
Southwest Health District locations close ahead of Hurricane Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All Southwest Health District locations will be closed on Thursday ahead of potential severe weather from Hurricane Nicole, according to a release. Facilities that will be closed include the Dougherty County Health Department, Southwest Health District in Dawson and the Miller County Department of Public Health.
WALB 10
Election Day: Polls closing, election results pouring in
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday is a big day for the Peach State. Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia have been casting their ballots in several big races, like Georgia governor, U.S. Senate and other races. How Election Day played out across Southwest Georgia. Polls opened at 7...
Incumbent Republican Mike Cheokas accepts challenges of Dougherty, three other counties in District 151
AMERICUS — After 16 years representing his state House district centered in his hometown of Americus, Mike Cheokas is learning the new territory in the new and expanded District 151. The Republican incumbent is seeking a ninth term, with parts of Dougherty, Stewart, Terrell and Webster added to his...
wfxl.com
Baker County man killed in single-vehicle accident in Dougherty County
A man has died following an accident in Dougherty County Sunday afternoon. Dougherty County police responded to the 6500 block of Newton Road just before 3:30 p.m. Police say that the vehicle was traveling south on Newton Road when it failed to maintain it's lane and struck a mailbox with its front bumper and lost control of the vehicle.
WALB 10
Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
WALB 10
Atlanta-based construction program offers graduates job placement to SW Georgians
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction companies are desperately looking for employees to fill job openings. An Atlanta-based company that partnered with the local Goodwill Southern Rivers is teaching people the skills to fill those jobs. At Construction Ready, 9 students were able to go through a rigorous 4-week program giving...
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
wfxl.com
Albany man wanted for financial transaction card fraud
The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. Police say that 33-year-old Ricardo Fletcher is wanted for finding a person’s debit card and transferring $50.00 to his Facebook Pay account. He stands 5’07, weighs 133 pounds and was last seen in the...
WALB 10
South Ga. tree trimming company picking up business ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On days when downed trees can cause power outages and home damage, experts said it’s important to keep trees cut low to prevent deadly hazards. South Georgia Tree Service has been in business for more than 10 years. They service Tift, Irwin and Coffee counties. Owner Charlie Barnes told WALB how they trim trees to prepare for bad weather conditions. He says their phones have been ringing nonstop.
WALB 10
ASU hosts 25th SEMAU Conference for students to learn international communication
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University is doing its part to educate its students on international affairs. The 25thAnnual Southeast Model African Union Conference conference is made to help students learn international communication skills as well as diplomacy skills. The event originally started back in 1997. 2022 was Albany...
WALB 10
1 arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust Monday, according to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a black Honda Accord for failure to maintain lane and improper tag on GA 401/I75 near 102 south.
Cordele Dispatch
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
wgxa.tv
Houston County Superior Court sentences 19-year-old to 40 years for aggravated assault
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- 19- year- old Preston Lamar Hughes, known as "Draco", has been convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and sentenced to 40 years. 26 of those years will be served in Georgia's Department of Corrections. This sentence stems from a 2021 investigation led by Detective...
wfxl.com
One injured in Avalon Avenue shooting
A 21-year-old is recovering following a shooting in Albany Sunday. Albany police responded to the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police made contact with a man who lived on West Lincoln. The man told police he was in the...
WALB 10
APD: Missing juvenile found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
