Lee County, GA

WALB 10

City of Albany transit system closing early due to Hurricane Nicole

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Transit Department announced that they would be stopping service early on Thursday. The final bus service for Thursday will end at 2 p.m. Albany staff said this won’t impact emergency services. The city will re-evaluate the weather situation Friday morning to determine if...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones

ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Southwest Health District locations close ahead of Hurricane Nicole

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All Southwest Health District locations will be closed on Thursday ahead of potential severe weather from Hurricane Nicole, according to a release. Facilities that will be closed include the Dougherty County Health Department, Southwest Health District in Dawson and the Miller County Department of Public Health.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Election Day: Polls closing, election results pouring in

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday is a big day for the Peach State. Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia have been casting their ballots in several big races, like Georgia governor, U.S. Senate and other races. How Election Day played out across Southwest Georgia. Polls opened at 7...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Baker County man killed in single-vehicle accident in Dougherty County

A man has died following an accident in Dougherty County Sunday afternoon. Dougherty County police responded to the 6500 block of Newton Road just before 3:30 p.m. Police say that the vehicle was traveling south on Newton Road when it failed to maintain it's lane and struck a mailbox with its front bumper and lost control of the vehicle.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany man wanted for financial transaction card fraud

The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. Police say that 33-year-old Ricardo Fletcher is wanted for finding a person’s debit card and transferring $50.00 to his Facebook Pay account. He stands 5’07, weighs 133 pounds and was last seen in the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. tree trimming company picking up business ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On days when downed trees can cause power outages and home damage, experts said it’s important to keep trees cut low to prevent deadly hazards. South Georgia Tree Service has been in business for more than 10 years. They service Tift, Irwin and Coffee counties. Owner Charlie Barnes told WALB how they trim trees to prepare for bad weather conditions. He says their phones have been ringing nonstop.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

ASU hosts 25th SEMAU Conference for students to learn international communication

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University is doing its part to educate its students on international affairs. The 25thAnnual Southeast Model African Union Conference conference is made to help students learn international communication skills as well as diplomacy skills. The event originally started back in 1997. 2022 was Albany...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust Monday, according to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a black Honda Accord for failure to maintain lane and improper tag on GA 401/I75 near 102 south.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

wfxl.com

One injured in Avalon Avenue shooting

A 21-year-old is recovering following a shooting in Albany Sunday. Albany police responded to the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police made contact with a man who lived on West Lincoln. The man told police he was in the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Missing juvenile found

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
ALBANY, GA

