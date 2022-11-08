Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Standing-room-only section a 'pretty amazing' part of Husker volleyball's sellout streak
When it comes to getting a piece of the Nebraska volleyball team, sometimes you take what you can get. So for about 200 fans, a season ticket gets them in the door but doesn't come with the luxury of a seat. Instead, those fans make the hike to the top...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson won’t play against Michigan
For the second week in a row, Nebraska will be without its starting quarterback. Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed on Thursday that junior Casey Thompson will not play against Michigan on Saturday. Thompson suffered an injury during Nebraska’s loss to Illinois on Oct. 29 and has not featured since. Thompson did not practice in the buildup to the Michigan game, but did some light throwing on Wednesday and Thursday.
Nebraska starts quickly, finishes off Omaha
C.J. Wilcher scored 21 points to lead host Nebraska to a 75-61 home win over in-state foe Omaha on Thursday
North Platte Telegraph
‘The game’s slowed down’ for Isaac Gifford, who’s emerged as Nebraska’s reliable nickel
It’s no easy task to find a player capable of playing the nickel position at a high level. The best nickels have to be able to either stop the run or drop into pass coverage based on their own instincts — and they better be right more often than not.
offtackleempire.com
B1G Volleyball: Nebraska @ OSU incoming
Ohio State had made the Final Four twice and won the B1G twice, each in the same years: 1991 and 1994. Suffice it to say that the biggest regular season game for the Buckeyes in almost 30 years will take place Sunday afternoon at 3:30 CST when they host Nebraska. First, however, OSU needs to get past Purdue on the road Thursday night.
North Platte Telegraph
A list of high school athletes from across the state signing with colleges during fall period
Below is a list of the Nebraska high school athletes who signed with colleges. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to sports@journalstar.com. BB-baseball; BKB-basketball; BOWL-bowling; XC-cross country; GF-golf; LAC-lacrosse; SOC-soccer; SB-softball; S/D-swimming/diving; TR-TR; VB-volleyball; WR-wrestling. Amherst: Kayten Hagan, McCook CC VB. Bellevue East: Nate O'Brien,...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Women’s Basketball signs two top prospects in 2023 class
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team had a big day for the start of the early signing period in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Huskers head coach Amy Williams announced that a pair of state players of the year have officially signed with Nebraska. That includes two-time North Dakota Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Logan Nissley and 2021 Missouri Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Natalie Potts.
North Platte Telegraph
Just askin': Underdogs
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin’ mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions about Nebraska athletics. I attempt to answer them. If you want your question included in next week’s edition of the mailbag, find me on Twitter at @Amie_Just or email...
What’s wrong with Nebraska football and can it be fixed?
As I walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday after Minnesota beat Nebraska for the fourth straight year, I asked myself (for probably the hundredth time): What’s wrong with Nebraska football?. Everyone has an opinion. Coaching acumen, scheme, talent, personnel groupings, strength and conditioning, and so on. Some people...
unothegateway.com
Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare
With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
Nebraska Fans React To The Tough Quarterback Loss
Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson has officially been ruled out for Saturday's game against Michigan. The Cornhuskers were already in for a tough contest against the No. 3 team in the nation — and this injury news makes an upset all the more improbable. Nebraska fans took to Twitter...
North Platte Telegraph
Tip from former Husker helped Nebraska land a top-15 volleyball recruit
The first recruiting tip Christina Hudson gave to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was a good one. Most people know Hudson by her maiden name of Christina Houghtelling, the beloved three-sport athlete from small-town Cambridge who went on to be the college volleyball national player of the year in 2005 at Nebraska.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Eight Man prospect continues racking up P5 offers
As Nebraska football recruiting efforts spin up even more with just a month to go before signing day, there’s been quite a focus on guys that won’t even be able to sign this December. In the state of the Nebraska, there have been few players who have gotten more attention, from the Huskers and other places all over the country than Carter Nelson.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Reading between the lines on Husker QB situation vs. Michigan
Another week, another period of quarterback uncertainty for Nebraska. But that's just the tip of the iceberg for Husker football this week. Here are my four takeaways from Tuesday's availability as football prepares for No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 volleyball hosts Iowa and travels to Ohio State. 1. NU...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte athletes sign with D1 programs
Creighton University has been North Platte golfer Karsen Morrison’s dream school since she was 10 years old. The University of Nebraska at Omaha felt the most like home for North Platte softball player Tatum Montelongo. Both have been committed to their schools all year, and on Wednesday, both signed...
Yardbarker
Nebraska seeks best start in four years, hosts Omaha
Nebraska shoots for its first 2-0 start in four years when it hosts in-state foe Omaha in a nonconference game Thursday night in Lincoln, Neb. The Cornhuskers won their season opener Monday for only the second time in the last four years, beating Maine 79-66 behind 22 points from newcomer Sam Griesel. The North Dakota State transfer was 8 of 12 from the field, adding nine rebounds and three assists, while scoring 18 in the second half.
Nebraska Football: Myles Farmer suspension the latest gut punch in season gone wrong
Nebraska football starting safety Myles Farmer will sit out the Michigan game after being charged with a DUI this past weekend. The news is yet another gut punch in what has been one gut punch of a season. There was excitement for the season and Scott Frost’s fifth year with...
klkntv.com
Former Husker baseball coach talks new Lincoln youth sports complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Husker baseball coach Darin Erstad said the new Lincoln youth sports complex will help keep baseball and softball in Nebraska. Erstad, who serves as a board member for the Lincoln Youth Complex, said that tournaments are often held out of state. He felt it...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'
It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest
Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
