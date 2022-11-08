ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Central Michigan Life

Election coverage: All Proposals pass in Michigan

DETROIT — The Motor City Casino Hotel Sound Board shined in all blue lights Tuesday, Nov. 8, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign party got together to cheer for its governor and proposals on the ballot. The majority of the crowd enthusiastically welcomed all three proposals to amend the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Central Michigan Life

Whitmer Wins

DETROIT -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approached the podium in Motor City Casino's Sound Board Theater in a hot pink power suit at 1 a.m. Nov. 9 to accept her governance. She was welcomed with the crowd cheering as she hugged and high-fived advocates en route to make her speech. A gold button attached to her blazer gleamed over her heart, "Ban's Off Our Bodies," as she spoke to the audience.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

State Rep. Beson defeats Coonan, keeps 96th House seat

BAY CITY, MI - Incumbent Timothy (Timmy) Beson will be keeping his position as the state representative for the 96th District. According to unofficial results, Republican Beson successfully defeated his challenger, Democrat and current Bay County Commissioner Kim Coonan at the polls during the Nov. 8 election. The AP called...
BAY COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State still hasn't conceded

LANSING, Mich. — More than 24 hours after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declared victory in the Nov. 8 midterm election, her opponent has not yet conceded. Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate, lost by 14 points, almost 615,000 votes, against Benson, according to the unofficial election results. It was the largest losing margin among Michigan's top-of-ticket Republicans.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?

In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

2 incumbent Michigan Democrats defeat election deniers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Democrat attorney general and secretary of state have won reelection, fending off challenges from Republicans who gained prominence in the state party through loyalty to former President Donald Trump and pushing his false claims of a stolen election in 2020.Attorney General Dana Nessel won reelection in Tuesday's race against GOP candidate Matthew DePerno, who is under criminal investigation for allegedly tampering with election machines. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson defeated Republican nominee Kristina Karamo, who is a former community college instructor.Nessel, a former prosecutor-turned-civil rights lawyer, was best known for her successful fight to overturn Michigan's ban...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Election 2022: Tudor Dixon concedes to Governor Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following a win by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Tuesday's midterm election, gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon conceded to Gov. Whitmer Wednesday morning. Election Results: View News Channel 3's election results page to stay updated as the votes come in. Dixon released the following statement:. "I called...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Why AP called Michigan governor's race for Gretchen Whitmer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins against Republican Tudor Dixon in Wayne County, anchored by Detroit, and got a majority of votes in Grand Rapids.There were not enough outstanding votes for Dixon to catch up, so The Associated Press called the contest early Wednesday for Whitmer, who won a second four-year term.The candidates met for twodebates leading to bouts over abortion, school safety, taxes and inflation.Whitmer backs abortion rights while Dixon opposes the procedure except in cases where the mother's life is at risk. The incumbent led a slate of Democrats who anchored their campaigns on the issue of abortion, which was also on the ballot in Michigan.Whitmer's victory came just weeks after three men were convicted in a plot to kidnap her during the COVID-19 pandemic. The plot unfolded amid armed protests over the state's coronavirus restrictions.Other 2022 midterm election news:Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins 2nd termMichigan Dem Scholten wins US House race over Trump loyalistTudor Dixon concedes Michigan governor's race
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Right to Life of Michigan issues statement on Proposal Three

Right to Life of Michigan has issued a strong statement condemning passage of Proposal Three which ensures the right to choose. Organization leaders say they’re deeply saddened by what they call the tragic passage. They say their efforts to educate voters were insurmountable by a larger coalition of billionaires...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs

Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise

The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy