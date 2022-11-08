Read full article on original website
Related
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
Central Michigan Life
Election coverage: All Proposals pass in Michigan
DETROIT — The Motor City Casino Hotel Sound Board shined in all blue lights Tuesday, Nov. 8, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign party got together to cheer for its governor and proposals on the ballot. The majority of the crowd enthusiastically welcomed all three proposals to amend the...
Central Michigan Life
Whitmer Wins
DETROIT -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approached the podium in Motor City Casino's Sound Board Theater in a hot pink power suit at 1 a.m. Nov. 9 to accept her governance. She was welcomed with the crowd cheering as she hugged and high-fived advocates en route to make her speech. A gold button attached to her blazer gleamed over her heart, "Ban's Off Our Bodies," as she spoke to the audience.
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
State Rep. Beson defeats Coonan, keeps 96th House seat
BAY CITY, MI - Incumbent Timothy (Timmy) Beson will be keeping his position as the state representative for the 96th District. According to unofficial results, Republican Beson successfully defeated his challenger, Democrat and current Bay County Commissioner Kim Coonan at the polls during the Nov. 8 election. The AP called...
nbc25news.com
Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State still hasn't conceded
LANSING, Mich. — More than 24 hours after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declared victory in the Nov. 8 midterm election, her opponent has not yet conceded. Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate, lost by 14 points, almost 615,000 votes, against Benson, according to the unofficial election results. It was the largest losing margin among Michigan's top-of-ticket Republicans.
What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?
In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
wtvbam.com
Branch County shows it is not Whitmer Country, Dixon wins Branch by nearly 2-1 margin
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson were re-elected on Tuesday but they were beaten soundly in the Branch County balloting. Republican challenger Tudor Dixon defeated Whitmer 10.131 to 5,674. Benson lost in Branch County to Republican challenger...
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
Michigan man paralyzed in tree stand fall urges hunters to take precautions
There is gratitude, but sadness too. He is glad to have the time with his wife, his son and daughter, his grandchildren, but he misses driving, hunting and “anything physical.”. He worries about being a burden. “Worst of it is putting the whole family through it,” said Dave Gier,...
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
2 incumbent Michigan Democrats defeat election deniers
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Democrat attorney general and secretary of state have won reelection, fending off challenges from Republicans who gained prominence in the state party through loyalty to former President Donald Trump and pushing his false claims of a stolen election in 2020.Attorney General Dana Nessel won reelection in Tuesday's race against GOP candidate Matthew DePerno, who is under criminal investigation for allegedly tampering with election machines. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson defeated Republican nominee Kristina Karamo, who is a former community college instructor.Nessel, a former prosecutor-turned-civil rights lawyer, was best known for her successful fight to overturn Michigan's ban...
WWMT
Election 2022: Tudor Dixon concedes to Governor Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following a win by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Tuesday's midterm election, gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon conceded to Gov. Whitmer Wednesday morning. Election Results: View News Channel 3's election results page to stay updated as the votes come in. Dixon released the following statement:. "I called...
Why AP called Michigan governor's race for Gretchen Whitmer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins against Republican Tudor Dixon in Wayne County, anchored by Detroit, and got a majority of votes in Grand Rapids.There were not enough outstanding votes for Dixon to catch up, so The Associated Press called the contest early Wednesday for Whitmer, who won a second four-year term.The candidates met for twodebates leading to bouts over abortion, school safety, taxes and inflation.Whitmer backs abortion rights while Dixon opposes the procedure except in cases where the mother's life is at risk. The incumbent led a slate of Democrats who anchored their campaigns on the issue of abortion, which was also on the ballot in Michigan.Whitmer's victory came just weeks after three men were convicted in a plot to kidnap her during the COVID-19 pandemic. The plot unfolded amid armed protests over the state's coronavirus restrictions.Other 2022 midterm election news:Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins 2nd termMichigan Dem Scholten wins US House race over Trump loyalistTudor Dixon concedes Michigan governor's race
bridgemi.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Voters in Montcalm County sent a clear message Tuesday they don’t want renewable energy projects. The rejection comes as Michigan scrambles to expand wind and solar power to meet climate change goals. Approval of those projects are currently made at the local level, but that might change. Renewable energy...
95.3 MNC
Right to Life of Michigan issues statement on Proposal Three
Right to Life of Michigan has issued a strong statement condemning passage of Proposal Three which ensures the right to choose. Organization leaders say they’re deeply saddened by what they call the tragic passage. They say their efforts to educate voters were insurmountable by a larger coalition of billionaires...
bridgemi.com
Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs
Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise
The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
Comments / 0