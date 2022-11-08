Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Atlanta Braves freeing up payroll for Dansby Swanson with trade
The Atlanta Braves’ decision to trade Jake Odorizzi for Kolby Allard did not make much sense on the surface. Odorizzi is a respectable enough piece towards the back of a rotation, someone that can help stabilize a pitching staff. While the Braves’ rotation is seemingly set, one can never have too many arms as injuries can cause havoc to any rotation.
The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback
Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Holliday has plans for Adam Wainwright
Matt Holliday and Adam Wainwright spent eight years together as teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals. That relationship is not going to matter once spring training begins ahead of the 2023 season. Holliday is set to join the Cardinals as their bench coach next year as part of the shakeup...
It’s that time of year again: The NFL Mid-Season of No Return Awards
It feels good writing one of these again. I haven’t done it in a few years so I hope I can shake off some of the rust. The last time I wrote one of these very infamous NFL mid-season award articles there were only 17 weeks in the season, the Meta Verse didn’t exist for good reason, and people actually had to fake earn blue check marks on Twitter(how’s that for some topical humor?)
Jimmy Butler’s monster game leads Miami Heat past Hornets, 117-112
The Miami Heat needed a win in the worst way coming into their Thursday night contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Entering with a record of 4-7, while facing off against the 3-9 Hornets, that would be a perfect opportunity to go about securing said win. And that’s just what they...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0