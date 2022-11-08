ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Braves freeing up payroll for Dansby Swanson with trade

The Atlanta Braves’ decision to trade Jake Odorizzi for Kolby Allard did not make much sense on the surface. Odorizzi is a respectable enough piece towards the back of a rotation, someone that can help stabilize a pitching staff. While the Braves’ rotation is seemingly set, one can never have too many arms as injuries can cause havoc to any rotation.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback

Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
ATLANTA, GA
It’s that time of year again: The NFL Mid-Season of No Return Awards

It feels good writing one of these again. I haven’t done it in a few years so I hope I can shake off some of the rust. The last time I wrote one of these very infamous NFL mid-season award articles there were only 17 weeks in the season, the Meta Verse didn’t exist for good reason, and people actually had to fake earn blue check marks on Twitter(how’s that for some topical humor?)
