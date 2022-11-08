ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Creepy Abandoned Home In Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're looking for your next haunt, this abandoned home in Monroe, Michigan, maybe the next stop on your list. The home looks almost as if the...
MONROE, MI
99.1 WFMK

How Does Detroit Not Make the Top 10 for ‘Best Sports City’?

I'm not gonna sit here and say that I'm the biggest sports fan ever. Quite honestly, I'm probably not even the most "medium" sports fan around. But what I do know is that I enjoy watching sports. And I enjoy it enough to say that I am a little bit confused by the fact that Detroit, Michigan isn't in the top 10 when it comes to "2022's Best Sports Cities."
DETROIT, MI
PLANetizen

Detroit Opens Segment of Joe Lewis Greenway

A 27.5 mile multi-use greenway in Michigan is one step closer to reality, with the city of Detroit opening one segment on its west side between Warren Avenue and Joy Road. The segment follows an old railroad right-of-way adjacent to the Barton McFarland neighborhood. In an article for WDET, Laura...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man calls for help after massive tree falls in his backyard

DETROIT – A Detroit man calls on the community for help after a big tree crashes into his backyard. Due to strong winds, the tree fell into Tyrone Tyner’s backyard Saturday (Nov. 5). “It just dropped, like I thought it was a little plane,” said Tyner. “It shook...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'

For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Anita Baker returning to Metro Detroit as part of 2023 tour

Anita Baker is returning to Metro Detroit, this time for an outdoor concert at Pine Knob. The R&B songstress will perform at the Clarkston amphitheater on July 2, promoters announced Thursday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi card holders beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's last free-standing synagogue is getting a $6M makeover

This story corrects an earlier version to say George Roberts lives in Detroit. Detroit — When Jay Hack attended an event at a synagogue in Detroit with his wife nearly eight years ago, not only was he surprised by the pleasant experience, but he was also astounded to discover the temple had been founded by his family nearly a century ago.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market for holiday shopping event

This story corrects an earlier version that misstated LaToya Simpson's last name. If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts, the All Things Detroit Holiday Shopping Experience and Food Truck Rally returns with its small business showcase at Detroit’s Eastern Market. Handcrafted holiday goods and treats, along with home...
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block

He’s been there two weeks now. Just one of those stray Detroit dogs that showed up here on the East side with no place else to go is what I figured. Not sure exactly what day.  Wait. Yeah I do know what day that was, ‘cause I remember thinking how it was funny the way […] The post Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results

A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy