Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
Look Inside This Creepy Abandoned Home In Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're looking for your next haunt, this abandoned home in Monroe, Michigan, maybe the next stop on your list. The home looks almost as if the...
How Does Detroit Not Make the Top 10 for ‘Best Sports City’?
I'm not gonna sit here and say that I'm the biggest sports fan ever. Quite honestly, I'm probably not even the most "medium" sports fan around. But what I do know is that I enjoy watching sports. And I enjoy it enough to say that I am a little bit confused by the fact that Detroit, Michigan isn't in the top 10 when it comes to "2022's Best Sports Cities."
PLANetizen
Detroit Opens Segment of Joe Lewis Greenway
A 27.5 mile multi-use greenway in Michigan is one step closer to reality, with the city of Detroit opening one segment on its west side between Warren Avenue and Joy Road. The segment follows an old railroad right-of-way adjacent to the Barton McFarland neighborhood. In an article for WDET, Laura...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man calls for help after massive tree falls in his backyard
DETROIT – A Detroit man calls on the community for help after a big tree crashes into his backyard. Due to strong winds, the tree fell into Tyrone Tyner’s backyard Saturday (Nov. 5). “It just dropped, like I thought it was a little plane,” said Tyner. “It shook...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
Detroit News
Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'
For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
Lakefront Bloomfield Twp. home owned by ex-Detroit Piston hits market for $3.5M
A lakefront house designed by a renowned architect and owned by former Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk is for sale at $3.5 million. Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Pistons in 2021 and purchased the home September of 2021. He was traded to the Utah Jazz in September. ...
Detroit News
Anita Baker returning to Metro Detroit as part of 2023 tour
Anita Baker is returning to Metro Detroit, this time for an outdoor concert at Pine Knob. The R&B songstress will perform at the Clarkston amphitheater on July 2, promoters announced Thursday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi card holders beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
Police Looking for Detroit Man Who Tortured Dog & Sent Video to Ex
Police in the Detroit area are looking for a man who videotaped his ex-girlfriend's dog being tortured and then sent her the footage. Julius Holley is accused of stealing the woman's six-pound Yorkie, torturing it, and leaving it in a bucket outside the woman's front door. Horrific Case of Animal...
Have You Tried Michigan’s OTHER Signature Drink?
When you ask people what the signature drink of Michigan is, you're likely to get one of three answers... But what if I told you there was a frozen drink option that is not only amazing, but seemingly impossible to find on the west side of the state? It's called:
Detroit News
Detroit's last free-standing synagogue is getting a $6M makeover
This story corrects an earlier version to say George Roberts lives in Detroit. Detroit — When Jay Hack attended an event at a synagogue in Detroit with his wife nearly eight years ago, not only was he surprised by the pleasant experience, but he was also astounded to discover the temple had been founded by his family nearly a century ago.
Detroit News
All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market for holiday shopping event
This story corrects an earlier version that misstated LaToya Simpson's last name. If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts, the All Things Detroit Holiday Shopping Experience and Food Truck Rally returns with its small business showcase at Detroit’s Eastern Market. Handcrafted holiday goods and treats, along with home...
Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block
He’s been there two weeks now. Just one of those stray Detroit dogs that showed up here on the East side with no place else to go is what I figured. Not sure exactly what day. Wait. Yeah I do know what day that was, ‘cause I remember thinking how it was funny the way […] The post Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block appeared first on BLAC Media.
Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results
A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: ‘Reckless’ pickup truck driver crashes into back of car stopped in I-94 traffic -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Reckless pickup driver seriously injures person stopped in traffic backup on I-94, police say. Police said a pickup truck was being driven recklessly when it...
fox2detroit.com
Another 70 degree day in Southeast Michigan with cold temperatures on the way
(FOX 2) - Our incredible November weather marches on!. That will mark our 4th 70 degree reading of the month in which we've yet to have a high temperature come in below average. A totally different feel, however, is set to arrive for the weekend. Before the cold arrives, some...
