2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Meet Us at the Manger Exhibit
“Meet Us at the Manger” will be presented at Burnsville First Baptist Church Friday December 9th from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. “Meet Us at the Manger” is a candlelight nativity exhibit that will be held in the Burnsville First Baptist Church Sanctuary featuring over 60 nativities from around the world. The event will also include live music, international cookies and hot beverages, and a “seek and find” activity for kids. Admission is free!
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Thank You Veterans
We honor all Americans who we owe a profound debt of gratitude for serving in our nation’s armed services, whenever and wherever duty called, placing their lives on the line to preserve our liberty. We remember these Heroes and Thank them for their service. Altec in Burnsville. Angel and...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Senior Center Yard Sale
Mitchell County Senior Center will have a yard sale in their library from 9 am til 1 pm on Thursday November 17. One day only, most clothing items are $1, some Christmas decorations too. Senior Center is located in Ledger on road beside P and R gas station.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Shop Small Saturday in Yancey County
Saturday, November 26 is Shop Small Saturday. Businesses all over Yancey County will have special sales to kick off the holiday shopping season. The Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce reminds you to Shop Small, Shop Local, Shop Yancey County all season long.
avlwatchdog.org
Jubilee! Community Church downtown is up for sale? Why?
Before I get to your very first question, a smart-aleck reply, and the real answer, allow me a moment to thank you good readers for such a warm welcome to Asheville Watchdog and avlwatchdog.org. It’s a big change for yours truly, but I’m feeling right at home over here. So,...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Randy Virnelson
Randy Virnelson, age 53, of Laurel Creek Court in Spruce Pine, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Care Partners Solace Center in Asheville. Born on April 24, 1969 in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Bob and Judy Patton Virnelson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers; John and Tommy Virnelson.
WRAL
Night with a ghost: Staying in the Pink Lady's room at Grove Park Inn
Last week, I stayed in the most famous room at Grove Park Inn in Asheville - Room 545 also known as the Pink Lady's room. In 1920, a young woman fell, jumped or was pushed to her death from the fifth floor onto the third floor Palm Court Atrium. She was rolled into a carpet and removed from the property. She was wearing pink and was staying in room 545 at the time of her death. She was a guest of a guest so her name was not registered with the hotel. Since her death, there have been reports of people seeing pink mist. Other report TVs turning on and off and their faucets turning themselves on.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell County Residents/Businesses Internet Survey
At the recent Mitchell County Commissioners meeting commissioners were given an update on the French Broad grant that could bring internet to most homes in Mitchell County. A link was provided for citizens to go online and fill out a form. If you have a home or business in Mitchell County you are encouraged to go to this link which is the North Carolina Broadband Survey. The survey is designed to gather information on locations in the state without adequate internet access and speeds.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Johnny Elmer McGuire
Johnny Elmer McGuire, age 80, of Roan Mountain, passed away on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Avery County he was a son of the late Silas “Frank” and Monnie Lee McGuire. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother and brother, Joe McGuire. Johnny attended Valley Haven Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mountain Xpress
Pinners Cove residents blast process for proposed development
When Minneapolis-based developer KLP Pinners EAT LLC applied to rezone 73 acres for a mountaintop development near Pinners Cove Road last December, it was not prepared for the community pushback. Led by 30-year resident Scott Kuhlman, neighbors of the property formed the Say No to Pinners Cove Rezoning group and got to work. They collected hundreds of signatures on an online petition against the project, displayed yard signs and even purchased a billboard.
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
wataugaonline.com
Treasurer Folwell Returns Missing Cash that Will Assist High Country Residents
(Raleigh, N.C.) – WAMY Community Action is a bedrock anti-poverty agency helping less advantaged people in North Carolina’s high country, but the current state of the economy makes its mission financially challenging. State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, found some money in the state coffers belonging to the nonprofit, and was in Boone on Thursday, Nov. 3, to return the missing funds.
polkstudents.com
My Why: Saluda’s Brentley Harris
Editor’s note: Prior to the 2022-23 academic year, Polk County Schools Superintendent Aaron Greene talked with staff about getting back to their “why” during the school year. Several staff members shared their whys at the district’s convocation, and PolkStudents will share some of those throughout the school year.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mary Margaret “Peggy” Smith Parrish
Mary Margaret “Peggy” Smith Parrish, age 73, of the Bakersville Community, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 at her home surrounded by peace and love. She was born in Duval County, FL, to David and Winnette Minter Smith. She was also preceded in death, in addition to her parents, a sister, Nancy Smith. Peggy loved to cook, bake, shop (with a black belt in shopping) laugh, enjoy life and be in the mountains. She was incredibly thoughtful always giving meaningful gifts. She was loving, caring (of all that she knew), strong (with a mind of her own), a wicked and dry sense of humor and inclusive (of all the more merrier). Peggy was easy to love. She made you feel like one of her people and she would always have your back. She was radiant, there was something about her that made everyone love her.
Mountain Xpress
APD seeks missing teenager – Jada Douglas
Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Jada Douglas (06/17/2005) was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on October 20, 2022, in the area of Biltmore Avenue in South Asheville. She is described as a bi-racial female, 5 feet 6 inches, about 100 pounds, with curly red hair and brown eyes. Douglas was last seen wearing a hoodie with patches, grey sweatpants, and white Nike tennis shoes.
cohaitungchi.com
7 Best Romantic Things to Do in Asheville NC
Whether you’re staying in a Smoky Mountain cabin in East Tennessee or North Carolina is your destination, there are so many romantic things to do in Asheville NC for couples on a weekend getaway or longer vacation. About Asheville NC. With the arrival of railroad transportation in the late...
whqr.org
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties
Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
Wanted car thief arrested in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for car theft was arrested Monday in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said 24-year-old Mitchell Mack was arrested for gun and fentanyl charges. Police located a car that was reported stolen from New York in the Deaverview Road area. The National Crime Information Center notified authorities that the […]
Biltmore gets decked out for the holidays
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The holidays have arrived at Asheville’s most famous address. Christmas at Biltmore, featuring hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights, fragrant wreaths, fresh greenery, and thousands of glittering ornaments, is now on display and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. The time-honored tradition dates back more than...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports Investigation: Gas stoves may have hidden health risks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gas or electric? Given the choice, many professional chefs and home cooks choose gas cooktops. But that choice could come with some health risks. New research from Consumer Reports reveals that gas ranges can have a big downside. Gas stoves are instantly satisfying. With just...
