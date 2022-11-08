Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Fans line up overnight for meet and greet with Astros stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman
HOUSTON — Fans camped overnight into early Thursday for a chance to see Houston Astros stars Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve at a meet and greets at local Academy Sports + Outdoors locations. Bregman will be at the store just off the West Loop in Meyerland. The meet and...
Three Astros stars are hosting meet and greets this week around Houston
HOUSTON — Three Houston Astros fan favorites will be around town celebrating their World Series championship this week with the community. Stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker will be available for fans to meet and greet at different Academy Sports + Outdoors over the next few days:
Two Astros stars will be meeting fans on Wednesday around the Houston area
HOUSTON — Tell a friend to tell a friend!. Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez will be hosting a meet and greet for fans near Baybrook Mall on Wednesday, according to the slugger's Instagram. Alvarez will be at DICK's Sporting Goods located off the Gulf Freeway in Friendswood from 7...
KHOU 11 News at 5pm
KHOU 11 News is the place for Houston news, weather and events in your neighborhood. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston. Your stories get told on KHOU 11 News.
Jeremy Peña gets fitted for World Series grillz and has message for 'all the women who want to marry him'
HOUSTON — Along with World Series rings and big fat paychecks, the World Champion Houston Astros are getting custom grillz from a celebrity jeweler. One of jeweler, Johnny Dang's, first customers was World Series MVP Jeremy Peña. KHOU 11 was there when Peña was getting fitted for his...
Here's how Houston is honoring those who served on Veterans Day
HOUSTON — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and Houston will honor those who served with a ceremony and parade. The city's annual "Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration” will begin with its traditional ceremony at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., there will be a 'Moment of...
Astros ace Justin Verlander officially opts out of contract, becomes free agent
HOUSTON — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has opted out of his contract and is now a free agent Thursday morning. Verlander declined a $25 million option five days after helping the team with its second World Series title. The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed to his third Cy Young...
Houston Happenings: November 11 - 13
HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative. New Borders, No Borders Regional Short Film Competition. Opening Night Tonight With "The Inspection" Presented By Texas Children's Hospital (The Woodlands) Theme: Under The Sea. Performers On Multiple Stages, "The Octonauts" Character Meet & Greets. Heroes...
Finger licking good treats from Popular Popcorn
HOUSTON — Popular Popcorn's storefront is located in Pearland and offers delivery along with catering services!
Learn more about The Gospel Music Haus & Museum
HOUSTON — On Novemeber 20th, Gospel Artists will come together at the Wortham Center for a benefit concert to support the first public event to raise money to build Houston's Gospel Music Haus and Museum. Learn more about The Gospel Music Haus & Museum: gospelmusichausmuseum.com. Purchase Your Tickets To...
HIDDEN GEM: Canstruction Houston
HOUSTON — As we approach the holidays, organizations of all sizes help the Houston Food Bank feed our neighbors in need. Thanks to one Hidden Gem, you can be a part of a unique and creative canned food drive through Nov. 12. "It’s so exciting because you never know...
ATM technician robbed by masked man outside NE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to track down suspects in two separate crimes at the same location. The most recent case happened on Oct. 25 at the convenience store in the 9400 block of Shady Drive in northeast Houston. An ATM technician was inside working on a machine...
Justin Baldoni on the importance of his new book, "Boys Will Be Human"
HOUSTON — Catch more of Justin Baldoni on "The Talk" this Thursday on KHOU 11 at 1pm CT. After starring in the series, "Jane the Virgin", Justin Baldoni embarked on a more personal journey. He did a ted talk and wrote the book, "Man Enough", challenging what it really meant to be a man.
Meet the local mama of four and owner of Bundle Of Joy
HOUSTON — Bundle of Joy Company offers premium bamboo for sensitive skin babies, toddlers and even adults! They have exclusive hand drawn prints that are one of a kind! Plus, their zippys are known for lasting babies twice as long as a typical zipper romper would. An example would be size 0-3 months can actually last until the baby is 6 months old because of the stretch and design of the zippy!
Holiday dinners made easy with The Lord & Barrett Sausage Company
HOUSTON — Call The Lord & Barrett Sausage Company at 713-204-8800, so your entire Thanksgiving dinner can be catered!. You can also, click here, to place your order.
Get ready! A big change is coming our way
HOUSTON — The past few days (weeks and even months) have felt nothing like November in Houston, but that's all about to change. It's about to really start feeling like fall in the Bayou City as a strong cold front nears the area. When will it arrive?. The initial...
Kelvin Sampson picks up 700th career win and 200th at UH in blowout fashion
HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and six rebounds, and No. 3 Houston opened the season with an 83-36 win over Northern Colorado on Monday night. Sasser, a preseason All-American, scored 11 points in the first half. He finished 7 of 14...
Sailor who killed girlfriend pregnant with twins sentenced to life in prison
HOUSTON — A Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder this week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday morning. According to the District Attorney’s Office,...
Report: Houston housing market continues to get more expensive
To afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household income of $90,000. A year ago, the income was $63,600.
Video: Disabled woman hurt when purse snatcher drags her across her yard
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a purse snatcher who dragged his disabled victim across her yard after ambushing her. Doctors told her family the terrifying ordeal nearly caused her to have a heart attack. Ring video shows the crime that happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The...
