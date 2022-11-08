ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU 11 News is the place for Houston news, weather and events in your neighborhood. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston. Your stories get told on KHOU 11 News.
Here's how Houston is honoring those who served on Veterans Day

HOUSTON — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and Houston will honor those who served with a ceremony and parade. The city's annual "Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration” will begin with its traditional ceremony at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., there will be a 'Moment of...
Houston Happenings: November 11 - 13

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative. New Borders, No Borders Regional Short Film Competition. Opening Night Tonight With "The Inspection" Presented By Texas Children's Hospital (The Woodlands) Theme: Under The Sea. Performers On Multiple Stages, "The Octonauts" Character Meet & Greets. Heroes...
Learn more about The Gospel Music Haus & Museum

HOUSTON — On Novemeber 20th, Gospel Artists will come together at the Wortham Center for a benefit concert to support the first public event to raise money to build Houston's Gospel Music Haus and Museum. Learn more about The Gospel Music Haus & Museum: gospelmusichausmuseum.com. Purchase Your Tickets To...
HIDDEN GEM: Canstruction Houston

HOUSTON — As we approach the holidays, organizations of all sizes help the Houston Food Bank feed our neighbors in need. Thanks to one Hidden Gem, you can be a part of a unique and creative canned food drive through Nov. 12. "It’s so exciting because you never know...
Meet the local mama of four and owner of Bundle Of Joy

HOUSTON — Bundle of Joy Company offers premium bamboo for sensitive skin babies, toddlers and even adults! They have exclusive hand drawn prints that are one of a kind! Plus, their zippys are known for lasting babies twice as long as a typical zipper romper would. An example would be size 0-3 months can actually last until the baby is 6 months old because of the stretch and design of the zippy!
Get ready! A big change is coming our way

HOUSTON — The past few days (weeks and even months) have felt nothing like November in Houston, but that's all about to change. It's about to really start feeling like fall in the Bayou City as a strong cold front nears the area. When will it arrive?. The initial...
