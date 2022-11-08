Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Meet Us at the Manger Exhibit
“Meet Us at the Manger” will be presented at Burnsville First Baptist Church Friday December 9th from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. “Meet Us at the Manger” is a candlelight nativity exhibit that will be held in the Burnsville First Baptist Church Sanctuary featuring over 60 nativities from around the world. The event will also include live music, international cookies and hot beverages, and a “seek and find” activity for kids. Admission is free!
WRAL
Night with a ghost: Staying in the Pink Lady's room at Grove Park Inn
Last week, I stayed in the most famous room at Grove Park Inn in Asheville - Room 545 also known as the Pink Lady's room. In 1920, a young woman fell, jumped or was pushed to her death from the fifth floor onto the third floor Palm Court Atrium. She was rolled into a carpet and removed from the property. She was wearing pink and was staying in room 545 at the time of her death. She was a guest of a guest so her name was not registered with the hotel. Since her death, there have been reports of people seeing pink mist. Other report TVs turning on and off and their faucets turning themselves on.
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Clogger Stole The Show At Last Night’s CMA Awards
I absolutely loved the performances last night during the Country Music Association awards. One of my favorite moments was when a clogger from Canton, North Carolina stole the CMA Awards show. That might be one of the best County Music Association awards shows I have seen. And that is a big statement. The first thing I fell in love with was when Peyton Manning announced that his favorite song that year was one that started a new dance craze. That is when the world met a clogger from Canton, North Carolina. He was amazing!
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Senior Center Yard Sale
Mitchell County Senior Center will have a yard sale in their library from 9 am til 1 pm on Thursday November 17. One day only, most clothing items are $1, some Christmas decorations too. Senior Center is located in Ledger on road beside P and R gas station.
WLOS.com
Internet-famous clogger from Canton shows off signature moves at CMA Awards
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you were watching the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, you may have recognized the fancy footwork of a local internet celebrity. Zeb Ross, of the J Creek Cloggers, made an appearance and showed off his famous dance moves during the...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Benefit Yard Sale
There will be a benefit yard sale at Mt Pleasant Baptist Church at 151 Scronce Creek Road, Burnsville N.C. Friday and Saturday November 11th and 12th from 8:00am – 1:00 pm. Lots of stuff such as lots of Christmas decorations, winter coats, and sweaters. For more information call 828-284-1666.
Hawkins County deputies find variety of dead animals at Rogersville residence
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home. An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of […]
Pilot Mountain, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Extreme kayaking on North Carolina's Green Narrows draws thousands of spectators
The only way to watch the Green Race kayak race in person is to hike down a two-mile steep ravine - a trek so strenuous that it parallels the vertical waterfalls the kayakers embark in.
wjhl.com
Johnson City Restaurant Week: Freiberg’s
Freiberg’s owner Andreas Herholz, shares with us some of the great dishes that make this downtown Johnson City restaurant a favorite among diners all across the Tri-Cities!. For more information call 423-928-4106 or go to @FriebergsJC.
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Thursday through late Friday
00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Sparta, Stuart, Boone, Troutdale, Dobson,. West Jefferson, Wilkesboro, Whitetop, Volney, Independence, Floyd,. and Galax. 550 PM EST Thu Nov 10 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina and...
WLOS.com
Asheville native Luke Combs takes home Entertainer of the Year honors for a second time
WLOS — Asheville native, Luke Combs walked away from Wednesday nights Country Music Awards as a big winner!. Combs won Album of the Year for Growin’ Up and the night’s top honor, Entertainer of the Year for the second year in a row. “I want to thank...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mary Margaret “Peggy” Smith Parrish
Mary Margaret “Peggy” Smith Parrish, age 73, of the Bakersville Community, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 at her home surrounded by peace and love. She was born in Duval County, FL, to David and Winnette Minter Smith. She was also preceded in death, in addition to her parents, a sister, Nancy Smith. Peggy loved to cook, bake, shop (with a black belt in shopping) laugh, enjoy life and be in the mountains. She was incredibly thoughtful always giving meaningful gifts. She was loving, caring (of all that she knew), strong (with a mind of her own), a wicked and dry sense of humor and inclusive (of all the more merrier). Peggy was easy to love. She made you feel like one of her people and she would always have your back. She was radiant, there was something about her that made everyone love her.
The Tomahawk
Jimmy Morefield gets three-year probation for the killing of Teddy Allen Street in 2020
Jimmy Morefield was sentenced last Friday, November 4, 2022, in Johnson County to three years supervised probation with the Tennessee Department of Correction. Earlier The Tomahawk reported that following his trial (October 4-6, 2022), a jury found Morefield of Mountain City guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter. Morefield, 57, of 791 J...
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
Veterans can eat for free at these locations on Nov. 11
(WJHL) — Many eateries honor veterans by serving them a free meal on Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 11, those who served can grab a free bite at the following restaurants. Shoney’sWhere: 2120 N. Roan St. in Johnson CityWhen: 6-11 a.m. Wild Wing CafeWhere: 71 Wilson Ave. in Johnson CityWhen: 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.More: […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Randy Virnelson
Randy Virnelson, age 53, of Laurel Creek Court in Spruce Pine, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Care Partners Solace Center in Asheville. Born on April 24, 1969 in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Bob and Judy Patton Virnelson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers; John and Tommy Virnelson.
avlwatchdog.org
Jubilee! Community Church downtown is up for sale? Why?
Before I get to your very first question, a smart-aleck reply, and the real answer, allow me a moment to thank you good readers for such a warm welcome to Asheville Watchdog and avlwatchdog.org. It’s a big change for yours truly, but I’m feeling right at home over here. So,...
avlwatchdog.org
Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
supertalk929.com
Mountain City couple accused of fleeing police with child inside vehicle
A Mountain City couple was arrested on Tuesday after they reportedly led police on a pursuit while a child was in the vehicle. According to a report, deputies responded to two separate disturbance calls involving the same male suspect– the last one where he was allegedly running nude outside.
