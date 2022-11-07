ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brittany Anderson
1d ago

And to 🤔 this is just the latest thing added to a growing list of diseases and medical conditions linked to this mRNA Non- Vaccine..You would 🤔 that the FDA (an agency that works for the people??) would at least use the same precautionary measures and standards used in the past to recall other drugs.Most of those recalls happen with fewer than 100 known deaths..while these 💉's have far surpassed that, plus given the fact that there has been little offered in terms of proof that the risk associated with this 💉 outweigh the benefits.

Brittany Anderson
1d ago

Wow..You might not have drank bleach but you have obviously bellied up to the bar to drink the main stream media Kool aid and gobble up the BS.vWhat Trump " suggested" was that hydroxychloroquine..which widely used to fight malaria and is an anti-parasitical be considered as an alternative to a national vaccine....There is some evidence that supports the antiparasitic ..IVERMECTIN...in combatting this virus..Infact It was the likely reason that India did not experience the same illness, deaths and lockdownd as this country..And remember the mainstream media attacked that drug too..calling it horse medicine..Yet this same mainstream media has been conspicuously silent on the catastrophic side effects of the 💉..

Michael Bullis
2d ago

No one cares about covid anymore, thats why you don't see alot of people commenting on this issue.

