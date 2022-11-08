ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
Tribune-Review

Norwin's JJ Matijevic to get ring after Astros' World Series win

The World Series had a nice ring to it for JJ Matijevic. The former Norwin star who had multiple call-ups from Triple-A to the major leagues this season, was a member of the World Champion Houston Astros’ taxi squad. That meant he was in the building during home games and could travel with the team to Philadelphia during the Fall Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Claim Luis Ortiz And Andrew Vasquez From Giants

The Phillies announced that they have claimed two relievers off waivers from the Giants. Right-hander Luis Ortiz and left-hander Andrew Vasquez will jump to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Phillies also outrighted five players: right-handers Mark Appel and Hans Crouse, lefties Kent Emanuel and Damon Jones, along with infielder Yairo Munoz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason

The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Mailbag: Wheeler’s Outing, Shortstop Class, Hoskins

We are back with a final 2022 Phillies mailbag. The Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in the World Series. So we turn to the offseason for this Tuesday afternoon's mailbag. This was one of the big questions of game six of the World Series. Zack Wheeler let a couple batters on and instead of letting him go after the scary Yordan Alvarez, a lefty, Wheeler was pulled for left-handed Jose Alvarado. While I would not have done it myself, here's why it happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Click2Houston.com

9 Astros players nominated for All-MLB team; Click here to vote

HOUSTON – HEY HOUSTON! These superstar Astros players need our help making the All-MLB team this year. Nine Houston Astros players are nominated for the 2022 season including Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Cristian Javier, Ryan Pressly, Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, and the World Series MVP Jeremy Peña.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy