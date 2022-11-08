Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Related
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Norwin's JJ Matijevic to get ring after Astros' World Series win
The World Series had a nice ring to it for JJ Matijevic. The former Norwin star who had multiple call-ups from Triple-A to the major leagues this season, was a member of the World Champion Houston Astros’ taxi squad. That meant he was in the building during home games and could travel with the team to Philadelphia during the Fall Classic.
Castellanos' Struggles With the Phillies Cannot Carry Over to Next Season
Nick Castellanos never found his rhythm in 2022, that must change if the Philadelphia Phillies hope to find success next season.
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
Phillies Claim Luis Ortiz And Andrew Vasquez From Giants
The Phillies announced that they have claimed two relievers off waivers from the Giants. Right-hander Luis Ortiz and left-hander Andrew Vasquez will jump to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Phillies also outrighted five players: right-handers Mark Appel and Hans Crouse, lefties Kent Emanuel and Damon Jones, along with infielder Yairo Munoz.
Yardbarker
Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason
The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Holliday has plans for Adam Wainwright
Matt Holliday and Adam Wainwright spent eight years together as teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals. That relationship is not going to matter once spring training begins ahead of the 2023 season. Holliday is set to join the Cardinals as their bench coach next year as part of the shakeup...
Phillies Mailbag: Wheeler’s Outing, Shortstop Class, Hoskins
We are back with a final 2022 Phillies mailbag. The Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in the World Series. So we turn to the offseason for this Tuesday afternoon's mailbag. This was one of the big questions of game six of the World Series. Zack Wheeler let a couple batters on and instead of letting him go after the scary Yordan Alvarez, a lefty, Wheeler was pulled for left-handed Jose Alvarado. While I would not have done it myself, here's why it happened.
SF Giants free-agent preview: Astros RHP Justin Verlander
From the Tigers, to Astros, and now potentially the SF Giants, right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander has always looked good in orange.
Click2Houston.com
9 Astros players nominated for All-MLB team; Click here to vote
HOUSTON – HEY HOUSTON! These superstar Astros players need our help making the All-MLB team this year. Nine Houston Astros players are nominated for the 2022 season including Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Cristian Javier, Ryan Pressly, Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, and the World Series MVP Jeremy Peña.
Ex-Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator Lands with Red Sox
Jason Ochart, who was once the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator, has found a new role with the Boston Red Sox.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0