ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Australia's Medibank aware of hacker threat to leak data in 24 hours

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFQv2_0j2JN9G100

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Medibank Private Ltd (MPL.AX) said on Tuesday it was aware of media reports about a criminal's threat to publish stolen customer data within 24 hours, a day after the health insurer refused to make a ransom payment to the hacker.

Medibank on Monday informed that data, including name, date of birth, address, phone number, and email addresses, of about 9.7 million current and former customers had been compromised.

Cyber security incidents in Australia have snowballed recently, with a government report suggesting there is one attack every seven minute. As many as eight companies have reported cyber security breaches since September.

"We knew the publication of data online by the criminal could be a possibility, but the criminal's threat is still a distressing development for our customers," Medibank Chief Executive Officer David Koczkar told Reuters in an emailed response on Tuesday.

The country's biggest health insurer also warned that its customers could be contacted by the criminal directly, adding that the Australian Federal Police was trying to prevent the sharing and sale of its customers' data.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China stages historic air show under cloud of zero-COVID

BEIJING (Reuters) -China staged a low-key but historic debut of its C919 civil jet at its biggest air show on Tuesday, with some delegates unable to attend the scaled-down event because of Beijing’s zero-COVID policy as cases reached the highest level in six months.
Reuters

From Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war

TBILISI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - As war chokes Europe, a small nation wedged beneath Russia is enjoying an unexpected economic boom. Georgia is on course to become one of the world's fastest-growing economies this year following a dramatic influx of more than 100,000 Russians since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's mobilisation drive to drum up war recruits.
GEORGIA STATE
getnews.info

Veterinary Pain Management Market worth $2.5 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

“The prominent players in the veterinary pain management market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK)”. In June 2022, Boehringer collaborated with Carthronix to identify new molecules to target cancers in dogs. Veterinary Pain Management...
Ars Technica

Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims

This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
Deadline

Tim Westwood Scandal: BBC Appoints Independent Safeguarding Expert To Assist Review; Call For Evidence Extended

The BBC has appointed an independent safeguarding expert to assist its investigation into what was known about DJ Tim Westwood’s conduct while he worked at the broadcaster, with a call for evidence period now extended to allow more people to come forwards. Jahnine Davis, an expert in the safeguarding of young people, will work with Gemma White QC of Linklaters to assist with the review. White noted Davis would be available to join conversations and meetings as she compiles the extensive document. A joint Guardian newspaper and BBC investigation into Westwood’s conduct during his 20 years at the BBC last year revealed...
The Guardian

Record 7.1m people in England waiting for NHS hospital treatment

The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a record high. A total of 7.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of September, NHS England said. This is up from 7 million in August and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.
Ars Technica

America’s slow-moving, confused crypto regulation is driving industry out of US

As blockchain technologies have evolved to enable ever-faster digital payments, the need for speed continues to drive both technological innovation and mainstream adoption of new digital assets. The sector is building a lot of momentum for obvious reasons—businesses have always wanted the ability to move money around faster, and individual consumers have become annoyed with waiting around for refunds. For many consumers and businesses experimenting with new digital assets, fast access to money has never felt more within reach.
Reuters

Reuters

642K+
Followers
363K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy