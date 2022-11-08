Read full article on original website
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Titus Wright’s 13 points helped Western Michigan defeat Goshen 99-62 on Thursday night. Wright also added five rebounds for the Broncos (1-1). Tafari Simms was 6 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to add 13 points. Markeese Hastings finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.
Xavier University continues its season-opening four-game homestand on Friday night when it welcomes the Montana Grizzlies in the first meeting between the two schools. Xavier, which will enjoy a sold-out crowd for the second straight game, is looking for its sixth win in a row at Cintas Center. Souley Boum...
