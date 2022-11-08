ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

"Canton Woman's Lawsuit Will Test Covid Immunity Law for Healthcare Providers"

Politics Editor for Smoky Mountain News, Cory Vaillancourt, talked to More to the Story about Canton resident Ashley Smathers. Smathers blames Mission Hospital for the now serious health conditions of her baby, who was delivered at the hospital in 2020. Cory explains how a bill passed by the N.C. General Assembly pertains to this lawsuit that seeks a number of listed damages. This interview originally aired on Oct. 5, 2022.
CANTON, NC
Viewer submission: Favorite outdoor places in Greenville

It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. Before last winter, Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent hit the outlook right. Here's what she’s calling for this year. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
GREENVILLE, SC
Stories of Upstate Veterans being saved through Veterans History Project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The stories of 40 Upstate veterans are becoming preserved at Bob Jones Academy as part of the Veterans History Project. “I was thrilled at the idea of getting to learn something new and learning it from someone who had experienced these things,” said 11th grader Evan Long.
GREENVILLE, SC
West Greenville artist gets support from community after devastating fire

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After local artist Joseph Bradley lost his studio, the West Greenville community wasted no time offering their help—and even their space. Despite the setback, Bradley is working again and looking forward to building up again from scratch. For much of Joseph Bradley’s career, he’s...
GREENVILLE, SC
GETTING ANSWERS: Old Cherry Road

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We found out that The City of Clemson, Clemson University, and The South Carolina Department of Transportation are collaborating to make improvements to Old Cherry Road. This road is between West Cherry Road—a “Getting Answers” road we’ve covered before—and Cherry Road/Old Stone Church Road, in...
CLEMSON, SC
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
UNION, SC
Greenville’s County’s new council leaders, ready for change

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night’s Greenville County election finalized the future of the county council. Four new leaders are stepping in to replace longterm leaders who have served for decades. County council will definitely look different. Regardless of party lines—all four of the newly elected candidates have...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Voters decide on alcohol sales in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County residents voted on whether or not alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday. The county is one of eight in South Carolina barring alcohol sales on Sunday. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 residents voted on the following two referendums, which passed:. The first vote...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education

Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
GREENVILLE, SC
Christmas Markets in Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC

For a one-of-a-kind holiday experience that blends Southern hospitality with European charm, guests of all ages are invited to enjoy The Kessler Collection’s Christmas Markets in both Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC. From a boat parade of lights, to meet and greets with Santa, the opportunities for holiday cheer and excitement are endless.
GREENVILLE, SC
Using midterms to teach the value of voting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For a lot of Americans, the first time you get to cast a ballot in an election is a milestone. While the sophomores in government class at T.L. Hanna aren’t quite 18 yet, they say when they can vote-- they will. “Being able to...

