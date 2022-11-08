ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

BBC

Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'

With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
AFP

US launches green transition scheme for global south

The United States launched Wednesday a partnership with private funds aimed at supporting the transition to renewable energy in developing nations, based on a carbon credit system criticised by climate activists.  Climate campaigners have criticised the US scheme, launched a day after a UN expert panel said carbon credits should not be used to "offset" emissions instead of actually cutting them.
BBC

Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave

Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
Ars Technica

America’s slow-moving, confused crypto regulation is driving industry out of US

As blockchain technologies have evolved to enable ever-faster digital payments, the need for speed continues to drive both technological innovation and mainstream adoption of new digital assets. The sector is building a lot of momentum for obvious reasons—businesses have always wanted the ability to move money around faster, and individual consumers have become annoyed with waiting around for refunds. For many consumers and businesses experimenting with new digital assets, fast access to money has never felt more within reach.
Quartz

COP27: Hello offsets, my old friend

John Kerry, the US climate envoy, took the stage at the US pavilion in the COP27 conference center on Nov. 9 to pitch a new way for developing countries to raise finance for transitioning their economies to clean energy: sell carbon offsets to US companies. Carbon offsets, a purported solution...
The Guardian

‘Like Vegas, but worse’: Sharm el-Sheikh fails to charm Cop27 delegates

With its jarring mix of sun-drenched luxury resorts, overt authoritarianism, apocalyptic climate warnings and sub-Arctic air conditioning, Sharm el-Sheikh has so far proved a challenging and confounding venue for the Cop27 climate talks. The Egyptian resort town, perched on the edge of the Sinai peninsula overlooking the Red Sea, has...
The Guardian

Bristol airport expansion would hinder UK climate goals, court told

Expanding Bristol airport would lead to an unacceptable rise in carbon emissions, a court has heard. The high court, sitting in Bristol on Tuesday and Wednesday, heard from climate campaigners challenging a central government decision to allow Bristol airport to expand its maximum capacity from 10 million to 12 million passengers a year.
The Guardian

Record 7.1m people in England waiting for NHS hospital treatment

The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a record high. A total of 7.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of September, NHS England said. This is up from 7 million in August and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.
KIRO 7 Seattle

German regions plan to end mandatory COVID isolation

BERLIN — (AP) — Four German regions plan to scrap rules requiring people infected with the coronavirus to isolate at home, arguing that the pandemic has evolved and it's time for a different approach. The health ministry in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said Friday that the region...
voguebusiness.com

The UK has a plan to create a circular fashion ecosystem

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The British Fashion Council (BFC) wants to make the UK a leader in circular economies, and it has set out a roadmap to get there. In a new report published today, the BFC outlines its vision...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Spain appeases Catalans with planned reform of sedition law

MADRID — (AP) — The two parties making up Spain’s leftist coalition government on Friday presented a proposal to reform the centuries-old crime of sedition, which was one of the main charges against pro-independence Catalan activists and politicians convicted for their roles in a 2017 secession push.
Phys.org

Climate talks convene with US and world falling short of goals

For the first time since 1995, when the U.N. started holding its annual climate summits, the United States brought something big to the talks that began Sunday: a series of new laws that could take a big whack at its greenhouse gas emissions. But even that—and the steps taken by other nations—falls short of what is required to prevent catastrophic climate change in the coming years and decades.
The Associated Press

BBC

Just Stop Oil: M25 protests to be halted

Just Stop Oil activists will halt their protests on the M25 with immediate effect, the group has said. Demonstrators from the environmental group have been blocking parts of the busy motorway for four days, leading to multiple arrests. No protests would be held on Friday or in the "foreseeable future",...

