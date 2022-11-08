Read full article on original website
BBC
Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
US launches green transition scheme for global south
The United States launched Wednesday a partnership with private funds aimed at supporting the transition to renewable energy in developing nations, based on a carbon credit system criticised by climate activists. Climate campaigners have criticised the US scheme, launched a day after a UN expert panel said carbon credits should not be used to "offset" emissions instead of actually cutting them.
Oil prices could drop to the $70 range after this winter as current levels are unsustainable, OPEC+ member says
Oil prices could drop to around $70 a barrel after this winter, according to Oman energy minister Salim al-Aufi. "We don't believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably," the OPEC+ member told Reuters. He added prices would be determined after the OPEC meeting in December, where the cartel could...
BBC
Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave
Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
getnews.info
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Xencor, Neovacs, Celgene, ILTOO, ImmuPharma
As per DelveInsight, the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 1,462.5 million in 2020, which is expected to grow by 2032. The therapeutics market dynamics are expected to transform owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment.
Ars Technica
America’s slow-moving, confused crypto regulation is driving industry out of US
As blockchain technologies have evolved to enable ever-faster digital payments, the need for speed continues to drive both technological innovation and mainstream adoption of new digital assets. The sector is building a lot of momentum for obvious reasons—businesses have always wanted the ability to move money around faster, and individual consumers have become annoyed with waiting around for refunds. For many consumers and businesses experimenting with new digital assets, fast access to money has never felt more within reach.
Quartz
COP27: Hello offsets, my old friend
John Kerry, the US climate envoy, took the stage at the US pavilion in the COP27 conference center on Nov. 9 to pitch a new way for developing countries to raise finance for transitioning their economies to clean energy: sell carbon offsets to US companies. Carbon offsets, a purported solution...
‘Like Vegas, but worse’: Sharm el-Sheikh fails to charm Cop27 delegates
With its jarring mix of sun-drenched luxury resorts, overt authoritarianism, apocalyptic climate warnings and sub-Arctic air conditioning, Sharm el-Sheikh has so far proved a challenging and confounding venue for the Cop27 climate talks. The Egyptian resort town, perched on the edge of the Sinai peninsula overlooking the Red Sea, has...
Bristol airport expansion would hinder UK climate goals, court told
Expanding Bristol airport would lead to an unacceptable rise in carbon emissions, a court has heard. The high court, sitting in Bristol on Tuesday and Wednesday, heard from climate campaigners challenging a central government decision to allow Bristol airport to expand its maximum capacity from 10 million to 12 million passengers a year.
Much of biopharma industry yet to set any climate impact targets - report
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Much of the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry has yet to set any targets for reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, a new analysis has found, despite the biggest companies in the sector leading the way.
Record 7.1m people in England waiting for NHS hospital treatment
The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a record high. A total of 7.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of September, NHS England said. This is up from 7 million in August and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.
German regions plan to end mandatory COVID isolation
BERLIN — (AP) — Four German regions plan to scrap rules requiring people infected with the coronavirus to isolate at home, arguing that the pandemic has evolved and it's time for a different approach. The health ministry in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said Friday that the region...
voguebusiness.com
The UK has a plan to create a circular fashion ecosystem
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The British Fashion Council (BFC) wants to make the UK a leader in circular economies, and it has set out a roadmap to get there. In a new report published today, the BFC outlines its vision...
CNBC
Peak inflation in Europe 'is almost within reach,' European Central Bank member says
Euro zone headline inflation hit a new historic high of 10.7% last month, according to preliminary data. But one ECB member believes that price growth could be about to come down. The Governing Council raised rates by 75 basis points both in September and October. Markets are expecting an increase...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Spain appeases Catalans with planned reform of sedition law
MADRID — (AP) — The two parties making up Spain’s leftist coalition government on Friday presented a proposal to reform the centuries-old crime of sedition, which was one of the main charges against pro-independence Catalan activists and politicians convicted for their roles in a 2017 secession push.
Phys.org
Climate talks convene with US and world falling short of goals
For the first time since 1995, when the U.N. started holding its annual climate summits, the United States brought something big to the talks that began Sunday: a series of new laws that could take a big whack at its greenhouse gas emissions. But even that—and the steps taken by other nations—falls short of what is required to prevent catastrophic climate change in the coming years and decades.
Biden to tell global summit that U.S. climate measures won’t be reversed post-election
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — President Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic U.S. action to fight climate change won’t shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former top climate officials in the Biden...
Bringing consultancy and execution together: UX/UI design and product development agency COBE joins the Etribes Group
HAMBURG & MUNICH, Germany & OSIJEK, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- To be successful, digital projects need a strong strategic foundation and assured implementation capabilities. The results are usually best if both come from the same place. With its constantly expanding service offering, that is exactly what Etribes ( https://etribes.de ) is able to provide. Now that UX/UI design and product development agency COBE ( https://www.cobeisfresh.com ) has become part of the Etribes Group, the digital consultancy has substantially strengthened its implementation capability in the areas of UX/UI design, service design, web, and mobile development. Together, COBE and Etribes are even more attractive for DAX corporates and German Mittelstand companies. The Etribes Group * generates a joint turnover of over 35 million Euros and employs around 300 people. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005037/en/ Felix van de Sand, Managing Director COBE, Fabian J. Fischer, CEO of Etribes Group, and Daniel Wagner, also Managing Director COBE (from left to right) are happy both companies have merged. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market will Gain Momentum by 2027
The Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 45.1 billion in 2027 from USD 28.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2027. According to the new market research report “Automated Material Handling Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors and Sortation Systems, Cranes, WMS, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Industry and Region – Global Forecast to 2027″, the automated material handling equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 28.8 billion in 2022 to USD 45.1 billion in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the automated material handling equipment industry is driven mainly by demand for ASRS in the e-commerce industry due to the onset of COVID-19.
BBC
Just Stop Oil: M25 protests to be halted
Just Stop Oil activists will halt their protests on the M25 with immediate effect, the group has said. Demonstrators from the environmental group have been blocking parts of the busy motorway for four days, leading to multiple arrests. No protests would be held on Friday or in the "foreseeable future",...
