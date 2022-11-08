ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mableton, GA

Powerball jackpot inches closer to $2 billion for Monday night drawing

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

COBB COUNTY, Ga — The Powerball jackpot is getting closer to a milestone $2 billion.

If no one gets lucky Monday night, the $1.9 billion jackpot is expected to cross over.

Even the cash option is getting close to $1 billion. If you get the right numbers Monday, you could choose to walk away with $929.1 million.

The winning Powerball numbers will be drawn, LIVE on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

At the front of the lottery line at Heby’s Food Mart in Mableton, Nicole Blackshear figured it was time to get serious. “70 tickets. Powerball,” Nicole said.

The line wrapped up and down three aisles at times.

Chef Shombe Jones runs the barbecue counter in the back. He usually takes Monday off. But not this Monday.

“Can’t make no money laying down in the bed. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance. You gotta come in and make it happen,” the chef said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

And you can make a lot happen with all that money.

“I started looking online at jets,” a lottery player named ‘Jim’ told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

“I want to go everywhere. Everywhere,” Phyliss Dent-Brown said. “I know one thing for sure. I’d take off from work,” Nick Johnson said.

Chef Shombe said he would be willing to give up his business.

“Well, I’ll tell [store owner] Haile, ‘Haile, You can have this!’ I’m gone, bruh!”

But some players worry that it might be too much of a good thing.

“You’re gonna have such a big hassle if you ‘do’ win. All your friends will find out. They’ll be pounding you every minute to have some of that money,” Jim said.

Back at the front of the lottery line, Nicole Blackshear has it all figured out. “Pay off the family. Only one millionaire in the family. And then hide out. Location to be determined,” Nicole said.

Frenzy about Monday’s whopping $1.9 billion Power Ball drawing has created a new windfall for Georgia scholarships and education.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Buckhead at one of the busiest Quik Trip stations in Georgia, where they were selling lottery tickets nonstop, hoping for a ticket to paradise and beyond.

An individual’s odds of winning are about one in 292 million. But the big winner may be the money that the lottery is bringing to Georgia’s Hope Scholarship and pre-K programs.

“We have already received $33.4 million to return to education in Georgia,” Gretchen Corbin, the CEO of the Georgia Lottery, said.

The lottery generates about a billion dollars annually to education in Georgia. More than 2 million students have gotten the Hope Scholarship and more than 4 million 4-year-olds have attended state-funded pre-school.

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KgVXP_0j2JL4uo00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon

Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
KENNESAW, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta arena

ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans will gather Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, is hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper's life and music. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. A woman and another man were also wounded during the shooting. No arrests have been made.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Eat For Cheap For Veterans Day In Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants are honoring America’s heroes in served in the military in a big way for this coming Veterans Day, Here’s where veterans can eat for cheap on that special day in Atlanta. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 this year. So remember to check your local...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta voters approve extending Sunday alcohol sales hours

ATLANTA - Residents of the city of Atlanta will be able to start Sunday brunch earlier after passing a new referendum on Election Day. More than 150,000 Atlanta voters - or over 82.2% of the vote - decided to extend the hours that package stores, grocery stores, and other retail spaces can sell alcoholic beverages.
ATLANTA, GA
Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA
realtybiznews.com

Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country

Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
202K+
Followers
140K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy