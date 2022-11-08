Powerball jackpot inches closer to $2 billion for Monday night drawing

COBB COUNTY, Ga — The Powerball jackpot is getting closer to a milestone $2 billion.

If no one gets lucky Monday night, the $1.9 billion jackpot is expected to cross over.

Even the cash option is getting close to $1 billion. If you get the right numbers Monday, you could choose to walk away with $929.1 million.

The winning Powerball numbers will be drawn, LIVE on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

At the front of the lottery line at Heby’s Food Mart in Mableton, Nicole Blackshear figured it was time to get serious. “70 tickets. Powerball,” Nicole said.

The line wrapped up and down three aisles at times.

Chef Shombe Jones runs the barbecue counter in the back. He usually takes Monday off. But not this Monday.

“Can’t make no money laying down in the bed. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance. You gotta come in and make it happen,” the chef said.

And you can make a lot happen with all that money.

“I started looking online at jets,” a lottery player named ‘Jim’ told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

“I want to go everywhere. Everywhere,” Phyliss Dent-Brown said. “I know one thing for sure. I’d take off from work,” Nick Johnson said.

Chef Shombe said he would be willing to give up his business.

“Well, I’ll tell [store owner] Haile, ‘Haile, You can have this!’ I’m gone, bruh!”

But some players worry that it might be too much of a good thing.

“You’re gonna have such a big hassle if you ‘do’ win. All your friends will find out. They’ll be pounding you every minute to have some of that money,” Jim said.

Back at the front of the lottery line, Nicole Blackshear has it all figured out. “Pay off the family. Only one millionaire in the family. And then hide out. Location to be determined,” Nicole said.

Frenzy about Monday’s whopping $1.9 billion Power Ball drawing has created a new windfall for Georgia scholarships and education.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Buckhead at one of the busiest Quik Trip stations in Georgia, where they were selling lottery tickets nonstop, hoping for a ticket to paradise and beyond.

An individual’s odds of winning are about one in 292 million. But the big winner may be the money that the lottery is bringing to Georgia’s Hope Scholarship and pre-K programs.

“We have already received $33.4 million to return to education in Georgia,” Gretchen Corbin, the CEO of the Georgia Lottery, said.

The lottery generates about a billion dollars annually to education in Georgia. More than 2 million students have gotten the Hope Scholarship and more than 4 million 4-year-olds have attended state-funded pre-school.

