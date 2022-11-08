ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Football youth honors veterans at Bridgeport Cemetery

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08z4CH_0j2JKtED00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport Indian’s Youth Football and Cheerleaders gathered at the Bridgeport Cemetery on Nov. 7 to honor veterans.

Around 100 kids showed up to help stick flags in the graves of those who have fought and served for our country. They wanted to help celebrate the life of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, as well as to remember them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TO00p_0j2JKtED00
Debbie Cain Strader and James Elmer Cain’s graves with flags (WBOY Image)
West Virginia food bank breaks Guinness World Record

Sam Romano, the “Might Mite” head coach, discussed with 12 News why it is important to show the youth this kind of respect while they are young. He said, “it shows them comradery, coming together as an organization and doing something for the greater good. And a lot of times, on the football field, we try to teach them the same things, to, you know, play hard but also be respectful of all their opponents and on the field, off the field. Just, uh, you know, it makes them well-rounded players, I think.”

There were three divisions who attended from the youth football teams. There were ages five to seven, also known as the “Mighty Mites,” eight to ten, which is “Pee Wee,” and the ten to twelve year old’s, who are known as “Midget.”

Bridgeport Indian’s Youth Football has been honoring veterans for years by going to the cemetery and placing flags in the graves. Romano said that they were even doing it before he started coaching in 2019. He had also mentioned that he loved watching the kids run up the hills while placing flags and helping show them how to give back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJ8Hd_0j2JKtED00
Dominick Julian on the left and Owen Glass on the right (WBOY Image)

Two “Midget” football players, Dominick Julian and Owen Glass, even stopped and talked to our 12 News reporter. They spoke about the reason they were there, and why it was important to honor the veterans. Glass said, “it’s important because they honored our country in wars, and protected our country.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown stopped short of AAA volleyball title

CHARLESTON, W.Va – It’s been a four-year build for the Morgantown volleyball team, and it culminated on Wednesday in an appearance in the Class AAA state championship. A hot start saw the Mohigans take a six-point lead in the opening set but a blitz by top-seeded Musselman turned the match on its head with the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harry Green Athlete of the Week – Gracie Brown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The state tournament in any sport is the perfect place to make your name in high school athletics. Gracie Brown did just that when Morgantown traveled to the state soccer tournament with the game-winning goal in the semifinal, an assist in the championship and another golden goal on a penalty to give […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

National Signing Day recap

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Numerous north central West Virginia athletes made their college decisions official on Wednesday as the early signing period opened: University Ryan Blohm – Cross Country/Track and Field – Ohio University Lauren Huebsch – Softball – Florida Gulf Coast Dom Parker – Wrestling – West Virginia Zoe Mackey – Lacrosse – Davis and […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV Army National Guard chaplain speaks at Fairmont Rotary club

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Wednesday, the South Fairmont Rotary Club honored veterans ahead of Veterans Day by understanding the support systems that service members need. The organization welcomed the chaplain major of the West Virginia Army National Guard, Julian Galford, at their meeting.  Galford said as a chaplain he is more than just a preacher; he went into […]
Metro News

Musselman hopeful it learned a lot from loss at Wheeling Park

Of the 24 first-round playoff games across the state, seven feature matchups that occurred during the regular season. Among those seven is Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. affair between No. 9 Wheeling Park and No. 8 Musselman. The game in Inwood was originally scheduled for Friday, but moved up 24 hours due to the threat of heavy rain.
INWOOD, WV
WBOY 12 News

Colts make it two in a row at state volleyball tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va – The third straight meeting of Philip Barbour and Shady Spring in the Class AA volleyball final went the way of the second. A crucial comeback in the fourth set pushed the Colts past the Tigers to give coach Heather Halfin her sixth state championship and second in a row. Philip Barbour dominated […]
PHILIPPI, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy