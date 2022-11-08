ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay veteran surprised with bathroom remodel

GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pulaski students at bonfire explosion return to school

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday we heard for the first time from the superintendent of the Pulaski Area School District on the recovery of students injured in last month’s bonfire explosion. It was homecoming weekend for Pulaski High School, and dozens of young people were attending a bonfire party...
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
OCONTO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school

SHAWANO, WI
Door County Pulse

Man Charged with Arson in Mr. G’s Fire

The Door County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Sturgeon Bay man for arson in the fire that caused extensive damage to Mr. G’s Supper Club on Oct. 23. The Door County District Attorney’s Office has charged Jonathon J. Polich with two counts of arson to a dwelling. He is being held in the Door County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Calumet County artist and toy maker

CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle

Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. ​​​Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Manitowoc River

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay high school students build affordable home for family

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new home being built in Green Bay right now will be completely built by high school students. In the end, the new home does a lot more than just teach students valuable skills. The home is under construction off Fourth Street in Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Eight People Left Homeless Following Green Bay Fire

A fire in Green Bay last night has left eight people without a home. Fire crews were sent to an apartment complex on Leeland Street at around 6:35 p.m. after multiple witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment. A total of five engines, two ladder trucks, and several other...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

wearegreenbay.com

20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Michels fell short in traditionally red areas

WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: The amazing scrap metal toymaker from Sherwood

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - For nearly two decades, a Calumet County man has been busy turning scrap metal into toys. He has made hundreds of them. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Sherwood to see these artistic creations. Inside Milan Deprez’s garage, you’ll find a toy making...
SHERWOOD, WI

