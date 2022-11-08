Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay veteran surprised with bathroom remodel
Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. SMALL TOWNS: Calumet County artist and toy maker.
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski students at bonfire explosion return to school
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday we heard for the first time from the superintendent of the Pulaski Area School District on the recovery of students injured in last month’s bonfire explosion. It was homecoming weekend for Pulaski High School, and dozens of young people were attending a bonfire party...
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
wearegreenbay.com
Details released of shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay, charges officially filed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at over 75 years in prison after he was charged in the shooting that killed a 5-year-old. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was officially charged in the shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.
WBAY Green Bay
Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school
The 70,000 square-foot facility is on-track to open as scheduled. East Texan Cody Johnson wins at Country Music Awards. East Texan Cody Johnson won video of the year and single of the year. Gen. Poppas visits with Janesville students. Updated: 32 minutes ago. Craig High School in Janesville received a...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County Sheriff’s Office running out of options to slow drivers in work zones
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it’s running out of options to protect construction workers from speeding drivers. Deputies say too many drivers are ignoring work zone signs and are endangering road workers. Every year, Wisconsin sees 2,500 crashes involving speeding, tailgating and/or distracted...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 57 back open after authorities clear crash in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 57 at Canterbury Lane in Door County. According to WisDOT, the crash is already taken care of, and all lanes are back open at this time. There still is...
Door County Pulse
Man Charged with Arson in Mr. G’s Fire
The Door County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Sturgeon Bay man for arson in the fire that caused extensive damage to Mr. G’s Supper Club on Oct. 23. The Door County District Attorney’s Office has charged Jonathon J. Polich with two counts of arson to a dwelling. He is being held in the Door County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.
wearegreenbay.com
Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Calumet County artist and toy maker
The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think.
Door County Pulse
Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle
Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
wearegreenbay.com
Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
wearegreenbay.com
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Manitowoc River
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay high school students build affordable home for family
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new home being built in Green Bay right now will be completely built by high school students. In the end, the new home does a lot more than just teach students valuable skills. The home is under construction off Fourth Street in Green...
seehafernews.com
Eight People Left Homeless Following Green Bay Fire
A fire in Green Bay last night has left eight people without a home. Fire crews were sent to an apartment complex on Leeland Street at around 6:35 p.m. after multiple witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment. A total of five engines, two ladder trucks, and several other...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man killed in fiery crash in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man died in a crash in Manitowoc County Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 20-years-old. His name was not released. At about 4:35 a.m., deputies and first responders were called to County Highway W at Milwaukee Street in...
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
WBAY Green Bay
Michels fell short in traditionally red areas
Brown County deputies responding to more close calls in work zones. The sheriff's office says it's running out of options to slow down speeders. School districts promoted their plans so voters were well-informed going to the polls. Six more years for Senator Ron Johnson.
seehafernews.com
Hearing Delayed for Teen Charged in Recent Fatal Crash in Green Bay
The hearing for a teenage girl charged in the recent fatal crash in Green Bay has been delayed. The unidentified 15-year-old girl was in Brown County Court for her preliminary hearing, but it was delayed as she seeks an attorney. She is accused of driving at a high rate of...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: The amazing scrap metal toymaker from Sherwood
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - For nearly two decades, a Calumet County man has been busy turning scrap metal into toys. He has made hundreds of them. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Sherwood to see these artistic creations. Inside Milan Deprez’s garage, you’ll find a toy making...
