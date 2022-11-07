ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Northern Kentucky wineries take home wins in 10th annual Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition

Northern Kentucky wineries won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in this year’s Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition on Nov. 5. Brianza Gardens and Winery near Crittenden took home their third Commissioner’s Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were presented with their first cups.
CRITTENDEN, KY
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky man claims $2 million lottery prize from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. — While it wasn't the Powerball jackpot, a Kentucky man did win a $2 million prize from Saturday night's drawing. Rickie Melton from Symsonia, Kentucky, didn't match the Powerball number but did match the five white ball numbers on the winning ticket to win the game's second prize of $1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE
Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote

Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass

Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to...
MISSOURI STATE
4 people from Kentucky win thousands on Powerball

It wasn't the $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot, but four people in Kentucky won thousands off their tickets. The California Lottery sold the jackpot-winning ticket from last night’s Powerball drawing for the $2.04 billion jackpot. Kentucky lottery officials said they had four big Powerball winners from Tuesday's drawing. The Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky voters turn out in record numbers for midterm election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's midterm elections had historic voter turnout. Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said about 50% of registered voters went to the polls for Tuesday's general election, and when final numbers are in, it could be even higher. "We had a 19% turnout in our main...
KENTUCKY STATE

