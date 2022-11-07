Read full article on original website
Northern Kentucky wineries take home wins in 10th annual Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition
Northern Kentucky wineries won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in this year’s Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition on Nov. 5. Brianza Gardens and Winery near Crittenden took home their third Commissioner’s Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were presented with their first cups.
Fireball 'Brighter Than Full Moon' Blazes Across Kentucky Sky
NASA Meteor Watch said the fireball was "brighter than the full moon."
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its owners
Information in this article is sourced from accredited media reports, which are cited in and below the story. Leonard J. DeFrancisci, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia. According to news reports, the parent company of KFC (Yum! Brands) is halting the sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House by its legal owners.
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
WLWT 5
Kentucky man claims $2 million lottery prize from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. — While it wasn't the Powerball jackpot, a Kentucky man did win a $2 million prize from Saturday night's drawing. Rickie Melton from Symsonia, Kentucky, didn't match the Powerball number but did match the five white ball numbers on the winning ticket to win the game's second prize of $1 million.
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Major discount retail store chain opens another location in Kentucky
If you're looking for a fun and affordable place to shop for the holidays, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail store chain recently opened another store location in Kentucky. Read on to learn more.
These Are the 25 Most Common Last Names in Kentucky
In 2012, I was scrambling to come up with a Mother's Day gift for Mom. Don't ask me why; she was the easiest person to shop for on the planet. But I wanted something different. So I subscribed to ancestry.com. Mom never had a computer, so she was never online....
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
WLKY.com
Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote
Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
hazard-herald.com
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass
Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to...
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
WLWT 5
4 people from Kentucky win thousands on Powerball
It wasn't the $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot, but four people in Kentucky won thousands off their tickets. The California Lottery sold the jackpot-winning ticket from last night’s Powerball drawing for the $2.04 billion jackpot. Kentucky lottery officials said they had four big Powerball winners from Tuesday's drawing. The Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Kentucky voters turn out in record numbers for midterm election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's midterm elections had historic voter turnout. Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said about 50% of registered voters went to the polls for Tuesday's general election, and when final numbers are in, it could be even higher. "We had a 19% turnout in our main...
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
wymt.com
Scattered election complaints coming into the Kentucky attorney generals office
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With election day a little more than half in, some Kentucky counties have started reporting complaints to the Attorney General’s office. As of early Tuesday, 93 pre-election day complaints and 101 election-day complaints had been called into the election fraud hotline. You can find a...
wkms.org
Kentucky state race results for 2022 general election
View state race results on this page. View live election results for key contests in Kentucky. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Did You Know Charles Manson’s Childhood Home Is in Kentucky?
When I was a kid, I vividly remember finding a copy of the book Helter Skelter. That book, published in 1974, is a comprehensive and disturbing account of Charles Manson and his Manson Family. I vividly recall two crippling fears from my childhood. I remember watching The Exorcist when I...
WHAS 11
'My faith teaches me that there are second chances in this life': Kentucky governor promotes 'prison-to-work' program
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday promoted a “prison-to-work” initiative aimed at offering second chances for those incarcerated in Kentucky by having jobs lined up for them before they leave custody. The goal is to match them with Kentucky businesses in need of workers by...
