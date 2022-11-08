Teenager hit by car after getting off CCSD bus, sources

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenager getting off a CCSD bus was hit by a car in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to 8 News Now Investigators sources.

The incident occurred on Monday at 3 p.m., on east Lake Mead Boulevard and Linn Lane, according to LVMPD.

The teenager was rushed to UMC Pediatrics and was listed in critical condition as of 6 p.m., according to police.

There are no further details available at this time, check back for updates.

