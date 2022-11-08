Teenager hit by car after getting off CCSD bus, sources
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenager getting off a CCSD bus was hit by a car in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to 8 News Now Investigators sources.
The incident occurred on Monday at 3 p.m., on east Lake Mead Boulevard and Linn Lane, according to LVMPD.
The teenager was rushed to UMC Pediatrics and was listed in critical condition as of 6 p.m., according to police.
There are no further details available at this time, check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 11