Las Vegas, NV

Teenager hit by car after getting off CCSD bus, sources

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenager getting off a CCSD bus was hit by a car in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to 8 News Now Investigators sources.

The incident occurred on Monday at 3 p.m., on east Lake Mead Boulevard and Linn Lane, according to LVMPD.

The teenager was rushed to UMC Pediatrics and was listed in critical condition as of 6 p.m., according to police.

There are no further details available at this time, check back for updates.

Comments / 11

Baby Cakes
3d ago

WHY are drivers so impatient? WHY do they speed up to the red lights besides to run it? Vegas needs those cameras to catch these nuts running red lights.

Reply
10
Janette Banks
2d ago

It so ridiculous for people to assume that is was the teenager’s fault! He was getting off of a CCSD bus not a city bus! That’s a school bus. Traffic is supposed to be stopped in BOTH directions until all children have crossed. And yes I said children. It was a child. It was the responsibility of the adult driving the car to be aware of any children around a school bus!

Reply
3
Iveth Becker-Bethune
2d ago

Regardless if he ran across the street, the SCHOOL BUS has a red flashing stop sign on it. I thought stop means stop in all directions. Remember that teenagers are someone's child, would you be making the same assumptions if it was someone related to you. The bottom line is pay attention to the signage in the area you are in. If you don't want to follow the rules when it comes to reduction in speed, stay out of the area during school hours. Most importantly keep this teenager and their family lifted up in prayer. Can you imagine being the parents receiving the phone call that your child was involved in an accident in critical condition!!!

Reply
3
 

