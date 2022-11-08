ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
buffalobulletin.com

State: K-12 education funding lawsuit should be dismissed

CHEYENNE —– The state argued Monday that the Wyoming Education Association’s lawsuit alleging inadequate K-12 education funding should be dismissed because the teachers union doesn’t have the right to file on the behalf of students and parents. The WEA filed the suit Aug. 18 in Laramie...
WYOMING STATE
buffalobulletin.com

Public Notice

STATE OF WYOMING) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 17, 2022, Patricia Nelson, as Applicant under the LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT of RICHARD G. CORWIN, ALSO KNOWN AS RICHARD GRANT CORWIN, dated December 6, 2016, filed in the above-entitled court an APPLICATION FOR DECREE PURSUANT TO WYO. STAT. ANN § 2-1-205, for a decree of the court establishing the right and title to interests in the oil, gas, and other minerals, in the following lands (hereinafter the “Property”):
WYOMING STATE
buffalobulletin.com

Report: power plants polluting water

CASPER — Wyoming is home to some of the worst coal ash contamination in the country, according to a new report from a pair of environmental groups. Authored by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice, the report ranks the Naughton and Jim Bridger power plants — both located in southwestern Wyoming and owned by Rocky Mountain Power parent company PacifiCorp — as the No. 3 and No. 4 most polluted U.S. coal ash sites.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy