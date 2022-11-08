As I have written previously, I probably have enough material for a book on the single subject of the gambling dens in China Alley. Having found the city beyond China Alley off limits to them, Hanford’s Chinese pioneers turned to their own devices for amusement. A common form of entertainment was a rather risky one, conducted behind iron-shuttered windows, barred doors, and false walls. Before gambling petered out in the 1940s, Chinese came from three neighboring counties to pass their time and test their luck in Hanford’s Chinatown. They gambled in back rooms, basements, upstairs, and even on the benches outside every establishment on Hanford’s China Alley.

