Hanford Sentinel
COS Giants are bowl eligible for second year in a row
College of the Sequoias' football team has achieved an important milestone. The Giants are bowl eligible for the second year in a row under coach Travis Burkett and staff, and for the third consecutive championship season overall dating back to 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford FFA student Elszy earns national championship
Brennan Elszy has been named a national FFA champion. Elszy, a senior in the Agriscience Pathway at Hanford High School, has added his second National FFA Agriscience Research Championship Title to his resume this past week at the 95th National FFA Leadership Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis.
Hanford Sentinel
Band Showcase spectacular fills Hanford's Neighbor Bowl
Normally the scene of high school football, Hanford’s Neighbor Bowl was instead filled with sounds of marching bands and the scenes of color guard groups with flags and lavish backdrops on Wednesday evening during the high school Band Showcase. The bands from all three Hanford high schools performed for...
Hanford Sentinel
Paden, Martinez, Kairis still leading polls as ballot counting continues
Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis held their leads Wednesday in the Hanford City Council race. In the most recent vote numbers, released Tuesday at 11:25 p.m. by the Kings County Elections Office, Paden lead District A incumbent Amanda Saltray with 1,964 votes (69.97%) to 843 votes (30.03%). In...
Hanford Sentinel
Lady Luck: A history of China Alley's gambling scene | Hanford Gourmet
As I have written previously, I probably have enough material for a book on the single subject of the gambling dens in China Alley. Having found the city beyond China Alley off limits to them, Hanford’s Chinese pioneers turned to their own devices for amusement. A common form of entertainment was a rather risky one, conducted behind iron-shuttered windows, barred doors, and false walls. Before gambling petered out in the 1940s, Chinese came from three neighboring counties to pass their time and test their luck in Hanford’s Chinatown. They gambled in back rooms, basements, upstairs, and even on the benches outside every establishment on Hanford’s China Alley.
Hanford Sentinel
'Looking Back' columnist steps down, seeks successor
Dear readers, after 19 years of volunteering to put this column together, first as “Our World” in the Lemoore Advance and then as “Looking Back” in the Hanford Sentinel, my family and I have decided that it is time for me to step aside and relinquish this column, hopefully, to someone else.
Hanford Sentinel
West Hills Community College District's Measure J lacks 55% needed to pass in early results
Measure J, the West Hills College District bond measure, lacked the votes needed to pass in early returns Tuesday night. With 85% of precincts reporting in, Kings County voters were giving a slight "No" to passage of the Measure. "No" votes totaled 1,835 (51.35%) while the "Yes" votes totaled 1,739 (48.66%).
Hanford Sentinel
Work underway to create Hanford's Winter Wonderland
Hanford's Winter Wonderland is scheduled to open at Hanford Civic Park on Saturday evening along with a ceremonial lighting of the Hanford Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. In addition to the tree lighting, the Hanford High Choir is set to perform holiday songs. The ice rink will be open for those who have bought tickets online and those who are lucky enough to find tickets still available.
