Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Vanderburgh County Health Department reveals new mobile health clinic
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department unveiled its new mobile health clinic vehicle on Thursday. The new van will allow the Health Department to go out into the community and provide free services to those who may not be able to travel easily. Inside the vehicle is...
14news.com
City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents
Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire. Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire. Owensboro teacher wins “Oscar of Teaching”. Updated: 10 hours ago. Owensboro teacher wins “Oscar of Teaching”. Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held...
14news.com
‘Guest Bartenders Night’ benefits Henderson non-profit
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. Updated: 10 hours ago. Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville.
Owensboro teacher receives $25,000 reward
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– The secret is out at Newton Parish Elementary School, and it came with a big check. Third grade teacher Charlotte Buskill was recognized with a $25,000 Kentucky Milken Educator Award during a special school assembly. Buskill thought the assembly was about test scores, but it ended up being a celebration for her. […]
14news.com
Veterans recognition event and resource fair held in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An annual veterans recognition event was held at the National Guard Armory on Thursday. Veterans got in for free and had the opportunity to receive door prizes, gift cards and other resources. The goal was to promote food security in the veteran community, as well as show them an appreciation for their service.
daviessky.org
Daviess County Detention Center
Join one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Kentucky! The Daviess County Detention Center offers competitive pay and great benefits with an opportunity to serve your community. Employment Opportunities – Current Job Openings. Deputy Jailer – Supervises inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center, one of the largest...
14news.com
Owensboro teacher wins ‘Oscar of Teaching’
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Charlotte Buskill, a third-grade teacher at Newton Parrish Elementary School, was awarded the Milken Education Award and $25,000 for her excellent teaching on Thursday. Buskill said she was shocked to receive the award, which some people refer to as the “Oscar of Teaching.”. She’s one...
OPD trying to find juvenile last seen leaving for school
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Sydney Perez. OPD describes Perez as an endangered runaway. Police also say Perez was last seen at her residence on November 9, when she was leaving for school. Police say she was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Officers […]
14news.com
Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville. Updated: 7 hours ago. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville.
wevv.com
Evansville high school teacher accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet teen facing federal charges
An Evansville, Indiana high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for, according to federal officials. Officials with the US Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky said Wednesday that 27-year-old Cody McCormick was charged with attempted...
kentuckytoday.com
Growing Owensboro church to build new worship center
OWENSBORO, Ky. — In January, Pleasant Valley Community Church celebrated its 15th anniversary. Now it’s combining that milestone with a multi-million-dollar construction project that will include a new worship center at its 800 Pleasant Valley Road campus. Jamus Edwards, PVCC’s lead pastor of preaching and vision, said the...
14news.com
Lawsuit filed against City of Evansville and EPD in death of 20-year-old man
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville. Updated: 6 hours ago. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville.
14news.com
Ambulance overturns during crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving an overturned ambulance. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. It happened at Highway 41 and Watson Lane in Henderson. Officials say there were no patients in the ambulance and none of the crew members were hurt.
14news.com
Veterans to be honored at LST 325
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local veterans will be honored Friday morning on Evansville’s historic warship. That’s LST 325 docked downtown. Officials say the ceremony will include words from Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, a color guard, ringing of the ship’s bells, taps, and bagpipes. Organizers say that starts...
14news.com
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville. Updated: 11 hours ago. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville.
14news.com
Voting for Henderson Co. Judge Exec. underway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As voters head to the polls, the race for Henderson County Judge Executive continues. The incumbent, Republican Brad Schneider, has served as Judge Executive for six years, during a time when Henderson County has thrived financially. His opponent, Democrat Dorsey Ridley, served as a Kentucky State...
wevv.com
Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires
After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires. In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control. In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg...
wevv.com
Authorities called to vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash in Warrick County
Authorities were called to a vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash in Warrick County, Indiana on Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the call came in about a man being hit by a vehicle around 3:13 p.m. Thursday. The say it happened in the 1800 block of East SR 68, just east of Lynnville. The extent...
wevv.com
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
14news.com
Car crashes into church in Henderson, police say
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to an accident Tuesday morning after police say a vehicle crashed into a church. According to Henderson Police Department, that happened around 6:50 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church. HPD officials say the driver told them they lost their brakes and wrecked...
Comments / 0