14news.com

City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents

EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

‘Guest Bartenders Night’ benefits Henderson non-profit

EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro teacher receives $25,000 reward

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– The secret is out at Newton Parish Elementary School, and it came with a big check. Third grade teacher Charlotte Buskill was recognized with a $25,000 Kentucky Milken Educator Award during a special school assembly. Buskill thought the assembly was about test scores, but it ended up being a celebration for her. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Veterans recognition event and resource fair held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An annual veterans recognition event was held at the National Guard Armory on Thursday. Veterans got in for free and had the opportunity to receive door prizes, gift cards and other resources. The goal was to promote food security in the veteran community, as well as show them an appreciation for their service.
EVANSVILLE, IN
daviessky.org

Daviess County Detention Center

Join one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Kentucky! The Daviess County Detention Center offers competitive pay and great benefits with an opportunity to serve your community. Employment Opportunities – Current Job Openings. Deputy Jailer – Supervises inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center, one of the largest...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro teacher wins ‘Oscar of Teaching’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Charlotte Buskill, a third-grade teacher at Newton Parrish Elementary School, was awarded the Milken Education Award and $25,000 for her excellent teaching on Thursday. Buskill said she was shocked to receive the award, which some people refer to as the “Oscar of Teaching.”. She’s one...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD trying to find juvenile last seen leaving for school

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Sydney Perez. OPD describes Perez as an endangered runaway. Police also say Perez was last seen at her residence on November 9, when she was leaving for school. Police say she was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Officers […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday

EVANSVILLE, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Growing Owensboro church to build new worship center

OWENSBORO, Ky. — In January, Pleasant Valley Community Church celebrated its 15th anniversary. Now it’s combining that milestone with a multi-million-dollar construction project that will include a new worship center at its 800 Pleasant Valley Road campus. Jamus Edwards, PVCC’s lead pastor of preaching and vision, said the...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Lawsuit filed against City of Evansville and EPD in death of 20-year-old man

EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ambulance overturns during crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving an overturned ambulance. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. It happened at Highway 41 and Watson Lane in Henderson. Officials say there were no patients in the ambulance and none of the crew members were hurt.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Veterans to be honored at LST 325

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local veterans will be honored Friday morning on Evansville’s historic warship. That’s LST 325 docked downtown. Officials say the ceremony will include words from Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, a color guard, ringing of the ship’s bells, taps, and bagpipes. Organizers say that starts...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Voting for Henderson Co. Judge Exec. underway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As voters head to the polls, the race for Henderson County Judge Executive continues. The incumbent, Republican Brad Schneider, has served as Judge Executive for six years, during a time when Henderson County has thrived financially. His opponent, Democrat Dorsey Ridley, served as a Kentucky State...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Car crashes into church in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to an accident Tuesday morning after police say a vehicle crashed into a church. According to Henderson Police Department, that happened around 6:50 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church. HPD officials say the driver told them they lost their brakes and wrecked...
HENDERSON, KY

