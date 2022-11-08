Read full article on original website
WSFA
Macon County Commission Chamber renamed in honor of late chairman
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Commission honored one of its late commission chairmen in a big way. More than 100 community members gathered on North Main Street in Tuskegee for a dedication ceremony Thursday. The County Commission Chamber now bears the name of Jesse L. Upshaw. “Chairman, Jesse...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
WSFA
MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools. The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:. Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis...
wtvy.com
Former Elba principal receives 10 years despite spousal abuse claims
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The former Elba Elementary School principal who caused a violent automobile collision that injured four vacationers was sentenced to 10 years on Thursday. Debra Strickland, 39, had sought alternative sentencing with the ultimate hope of probation amid claims that she is a spousal abuse victim.
WSFA
EMA: Montgomery warming center vandalized
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials were shocked Wednesday morning when they arrived at the warming center on Le Bron Road to prepare it for this weekend’s forecasted temperature drop. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton said they found someone had caused damage throughout the building, plus...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Jordan Avenue. • Animal control was requested on Second Avenue. • A suspicious vehicle was reported on Riverknolle Road. • An animal complaint was reported on First Street. • Animal control was requested on Pecan Street. • A Black male was arrested during...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
WSFA
Montgomery city workers to receive PTO to vote Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City of Montgomery employees will receive Paid Time Off, or PTO, so that they can vote on Tuesday. According to a voting directive issued by Mayor Steven Reed, two hours of paid time off will be allowed for each employee who chooses to vote in person for the Nov. 8 general election. Tuesday.
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Crash causing delays in downtown Dothan, has ended
DOTHAN. Ala. (WTVY)- The crash has been cleared and all lane blockage has ended. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash has occurred near the intersection of West Main Street and North Alice Street in Dothan. The crash was reported by ALDOT at around 12:55 p.m., and is currently causing lane...
wdhn.com
Possible ride shutdowns at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A final decision will be made on Wednesday to determine if the incoming weather could close down certain rides at the National Peanut Festival this Thursday. The National Peanut Festival Board says 35-40 MPH winds could affect the taller rides at the fair, but they do...
wdhn.com
Elba attorney pleads guilty to voter fraud
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— An Elba attorney, accused of committing voter fraud in 2020, has pleaded guilty to her charge. Alyse Fowler, 35, of Opp, has pleaded guilty to one count of providing false information to register or vote. Fowler was originally sentenced to six months in the Coffee County...
Man And A Woman Dressed As Vampire Accused Of Kidnapping Alabama Teen
This is a seriously messed up world. We survived Halloween without any dangerous fentanyl showing up, but now this. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and RadarOnline, a young teen girl was allegedly kidnapped in Alabama and then taken across state lines. According to WDHN, the young girl reportedly...
wdhn.com
Investigation into Alabama inmate death
CLAYTON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation is being run into the unknown circumstances surrounding the death of an Alabama inmate, per ALDOC. On November 7, Michael Hardy, 40, was found unresponsive in his dorm at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton. According to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections,...
wdhn.com
Officials still searching for missing Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Officials are asking for assistance in locating a missing Dothan man. James Bernard White, 59, of Dothan, was last seen at the 1000 Block of Cleveland Road around 6:30 p.m. in Saraland, Alabama, on Friday, March 18. White is originally from Dothan and is 5’11”...
Troy Messenger
PCES celebrates Veterans Day
Pike County Elementary School in Brundidge presented a program Thursday morning honoring America’s veterans through the years. The program began with the posting of the flags by the JROTC and the recognition of the different branches of United States military service: Coast Guard, Marines, Navy, Army and Air Force and the country’s newest branch, Space Force.
Troy Messenger
JCA to host reception for trio of artists
The Johnson Center for the Arts will host a reception honoring exhibiting artists Mike Benton and Enid Probst and Donna Pickens from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited. Benton grew up in Union Springs and now lives in Troy. He has long been familiar to the area...
wtvy.com
Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama has elected its first female U.S. senator as Enterprise native Katie Britt sprinted to the lead in Tuesday’s election and never looked back. Britt seemed likely to finish with close to 65 percent of the vote against two outmatched rivals. This win is especially...
Good News Network
Nation’s Largest No-Kill Rescue Shelter Opens in Alabama to Save 5,000 Dogs a Year
These are Macon County Kennels, the largest no-kill rescue shelter in the U.S., and newly opened in Alabama to help combat a pet overpopulation crisis in the southeastern United States. It was renovated from an old greyhound training center into a facility that has the capacity to save, rehabilitate, and...
wtvy.com
Fatally wounded man found in Dothan roadway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway. Police received a 911 call about 5:45 of the shooting that occurred along Miles Lane. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had suffered at least one wound. There was...
tropnews.com
From Troy to the Big Screen
Troy alumnus Sean Freeman is finding success in the film industry with his starring role in the movie “Boxed In,” now streaming on Peacock, and coming soon to Netflix, and Hulu. Freeman obtained a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in strategic communication during his...
