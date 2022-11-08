Read full article on original website
La Pine HS students learn tips and tricks on road safety preparedness from DCSO
La Pine High School students learned tips and tricks about vehicle safety at La Pine's first "Drive With a Deputy" event on Tuesday. The post La Pine HS students learn tips and tricks on road safety preparedness from DCSO appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
High Desert Education Service District announces two new leadership appointments
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The High Desert Education Service District has appointed two new leadership positions to the executive team, including an assistant superintendent and a regional director of school improvement. The two positions report to Superintendent Paul Andrews and serve students, families, schools districts and communities in Crook,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Slight majority votes ‘yes’ for Redmond Rec Center; ‘no’ to fund operations
By a slim margin, it looks like the City of Redmond will be getting a new recreation center. But the operating levy determining funding for the facility after it is built is not expected to pass. The construction bond ‘yes’ votes are leading the ‘no’ votes 51% – 49%....
bendmagazine.com
Dancing at Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in Bend
Marcelle Howard began dancing at the age of three at a studio formerly known as Jean’s Dancing School in Prineville. Slipping on her tap shoes, she emerged into her first recital before dance became her life’s work. “I was able to do a triple threat: ballet, jazz and tap as a senior in high school,” Howard said about her growth as a dance student. From there she studied in Western Oregon and taught dance at multiple locations around Central Oregon, including the Athletic Club of Bend. After noticing a lack of dance classes in Bend offered for young children, Howard opened Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in 1995, which now offers classes for children ages three and older. The first class at her studio was a pre-ballet class for ages three to five; Howard recalls the school only blossoming from there. Today, she has a team of experienced dance teachers working beside her to urge the mission of Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance forward.
ijpr.org
Oregon counties largely vote against psilocybin use
Jackson and Deschutes were the only two counties in the state to vote in favor of allowing psilocybin manufacturing and service centers. Coos, Curry, Douglas, Klamath, and Josephine counties voted down local measures. A growing health movement is using psilocybin to treat PTSD, severe depression, and substance use disorder. A...
KTVZ
Record number of last-minute ballots in Deschutes County, but overall turnout lower than expected
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Election Day and the day before, Deschutes County received 45,000 ballots. That's the most the county has ever received in a 48-hour period, according to Steve Dennison, the Deschutes County clerk. “So it was a lot," he said. "It was a lot to move through...
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon outpacing most of state in returning ballots; 1 day left
With a little more than 24 hours left before ballots are due in Oregon’s election, Central Oregon is outpacing the most of the state in terms of turning in their ballots. Ballots are due by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in a drop box or postmarked anytime Tuesday. As of 11:30...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon seniors share how they would spend $1.9B Powerball jackpot
(UPDATE: The final total for the Powerball drawing was $2.04 billion. Someone in California won the jackpot.) Monday night’s Powerball drawing could land a lucky winner with a record $1.9 billion, and some of our local seniors weighed in on how they would spend the money. Last week, Central...
kbnd.com
Mixed Results In Local Elections
BEND, OR -- Voters were split on requests to fund Redmond Area Parks and Recreation. The district's construction bond is passing by a slim margin, as of Wednesday morning - with 51% voting yes. However, RAPRD's operating levy request is failing handily, with 60% voting no. Crook County voters also shot down the Bowman Museum’s operating levy request. However, Madras-area voters approved their Aquatic Center’s levy renewal. The $250 million bond for Bend-La Pine Schools appears to have been approved, based on preliminary numbers.
KTVZ
A look at C.O. county election results for some state races considered too close to call
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Oregon elections were considered too close to call Wednesday morning, with about 50% of the ballots sent out returned so far and thousands more to count in coming days that were postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8. The tightest, and arguably most controversial are: The governors...
KTVZ Decision 2022 blog: A last wee-hours update, some top race updates — and thank you!
As is customary, Deschutes County updated its election results just after midnight Wednesday. Here's some highlights: The post KTVZ Decision 2022 blog: A last wee-hours update, some top race updates — and thank you! appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Adam Calhoun's Bend Show Canceled
I first learned about Adam Calhoun's show in Bend, originally scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Midtown Ballroom before its cancellation, from a local artist. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated they were worried about the potential for hate speech and an aggressive crowd entering the Bend community.
kbnd.com
Deschutes Co. Sheriff, DA At Odds Over M112
BEND, OR -- Oregon voters will decide Tuesday whether to remove the slavery exception from Oregon’s Constitution. Measure 112 would ban the use of forced labor as punishment for a crime. Deschutes County Sheriff and President of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association (OSSA) Shane Nelson says it puts at...
bendsource.com
Crispy, Caramelized, Cheesy Edges Set This Pizza Apart
Pizza: an American tradition. Well, it is now, but once upon a time it was mostly eaten by homesick Italian immigrants who had left their impoverished homeland to start a new life in the United States. More than four million Italians came through Ellis Island between 1880 and the early 1920s.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2 Forest Service roads closed after snow; Some trails temporarily closed
The Deschutes National Forest announced Monday morning it was closing two forest service roads, noting that they are not plowed or maintained for winter conditions. DNF said the gate on FS Road 16 at Upper Three Creek Lake SnoPark was being closed. There’s about eight inches of snow at the SnoPark. DNF also said it was closing the gate on FS Road 4603 to Tumalo Falls.
Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K
Central Oregon has seen home prices rising fast in recent years, but the latest monthly report from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group is more evidence the region is not immune to the market forces, from inflation to rising interest rates, that have sent prices falling elsewhere. The post Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K appeared first on KTVZ.
Initial Crook County election results suggest city to gain new councilors, museum tax levy failing
Prineville and Crook County voters have both likely passed measures to prohibit psilocybin facilitiesCrook County's unofficial election results are in and as of Wednesday morning, two new Prineville City Councilors are poised to take office, two measures prohibiting local psilocybin facilities have passed and a measure to change the Bowman Museum tax levy is failing by a nearly 1,000-vote margin. City councilor candidates Scott Smith and Shane Howard have each won about 27% of the Prineville votes and incumbent Janet Hutchison received 26.19%. The top three vote-getters out of four candidates win election, meaning fellow incumbent Patricia Jungmann, who gained...
Fire destroys maintenance building on Brasada Ranch Road in Powell Butte
A large maintenance building went up in flames early Tuesday on SW Brasada Ranch Road in Powell Butte, and fire investigators were unable to determine the cause. The post Fire destroys maintenance building on Brasada Ranch Road in Powell Butte appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend set to welcome new mayor, 2 new city councilors
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council had a big night on Tuesday, as midterm elections resulted in a new mayor-elect and two new city councilors. As of midday Wednesday, Councilor Melanie Kebler holds a 10-point lead over Chris Piper in the race fr mayor. Barb Campbell was strongly leading the race for a two-year council seat, while newcomers Ariel Mendez and Mike Riley will be new city councilors, come January.
