2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Walmart has something for everyone on your holiday list. Toys, beauty products, tech, furniture and more. The retail giant is gearing up for the biggest shopping day of the year - Black Friday - with its month-long sale’s event Deal for Days throughout the month of November. Walmart said...
