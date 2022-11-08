Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes subtle jab at Lions after loss
Aaron Rodgers had three interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' 15-6 loss to the Detroit Lions and still had shade for his NFC North rival.
Adam Zimmer's death details revealed; docs say coach had 'bruising or blood pooling around his eye'
Details surrounding Adam Zimmer's death were revealed in a court filing on Monday. The football coach died at 38 last week at his home in Minnesota.
Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Trump breaks silence on DeSantis re-election victory in Florida governor race: 'I got more votes'
Former President Trump took a victory lap on social media to commend Republicans, especially the more than 200 he endorsed, for crucial victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections. He also commented on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could become a rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary election, and...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Ayahuasca to blame for Aaron Rodgers' struggles, ESPN's Robert Griffin III suggests
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III seemed to suggest on Monday night that Aaron Rodgers' ayahuasca preference doesn't have him at his best for the struggling Packers.
Tom Brady says daughter, 9, tells him he doesn’t have ‘happy face’ on field as he strives for ‘peace of mind’
Amid his divorce with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady said he is struggling for "peace of mind" and working on having a "happy face" while playing football after a reminder from his daughter.
Biden wishes Republicans 'lots of luck' in plans to investigate son Hunter if they take the House
President Biden wished House Republicans “lots of luck” if they follow through on their commitments to use a GOP majority to investigate his son Hunter’s business dealings, saying that he “can’t control what they’re going to do.”
TODAY.com
Football player Michael Oher, who inspired 'The Blind Side,' ties the knot with partner of 17 years
Congratulations are in order for former NFL player Michael Oher and his longtime girlfriend, Tiffany Roy. Oher, whose story inspired the Academy Award-nominated film "The Blind Side," announced on his Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that he and Roy got married over the weekend. "Filled with joy, can’t believe people...
Child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau's ex-husband reportedly welcomes third child
Vili Fualaau, the ex-husband and victim of the late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, has reportedly welcomed his third daughter into the world
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody
Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.
Arkansas drug and firearm investigations lead to 80 indictments, including rapper
Federal investigation headed by the FBI and DEA led to the indictments of 80 individuals, many of whom are connected to two gangs in the Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas area.
Tony Dungy Pushes Back On Jim Irsay's Decision To Fire Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts have made headlines for some strange decision-making lately. First, the Colts benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan two weeks ago in favor of sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger. Then, this week, they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich will be replaced by former Colts ...
Paul Ryan blames disappointing GOP election results on 'Trump hangover'
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Republicans should have "done better" in Tuesday's midterm elections, calling former President Donald Trump a "drag on our ticket" that contributed to the party's disappointing results. While interviewed from his home in Janesville, Wisconsin, by local station WISN 12 News on Wednesday, Ryan...
Ravens' Lamar Jackson gets heated with offensive line vs Saints: 'We’re gonna do that sometimes'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen getting frustrated with Ronnie Stanley during the team's win against the New Orleans Saints.
Tom Brady's Nightmare Few Weeks Just Got Even Worse
Brady was a brand ambassador and the face of FTX, but the crypto exchange has had a torrid week which has led to it collapsing and facing a bid from a rival.
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
An Alabama man beat his 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly found a social media account he was using to possibly have an affair, police said.
2022 election: Jimmy Kimmel's wife tells audience, 'Vote for the people' who trust women on abortion
Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel used the show before Tuesday's election to campaign for abortion. On Monday, Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearny, who is executive producer and co-head writer for the show, appeared on stage to deliver a monologue pleading with viewers to "love women" by voting for candidates who support abortion.
California man shot and killed in his car while talking to friend on FaceTime
Vincent Heredia, 26, was shot and killed in San Bernardino, California outside of a party in a killing that took place while he was on FaceTime with a friend.
