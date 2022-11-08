Read full article on original website
yaktrinews.com
14-year-old boy held in fatal Seattle school shooting
SEATTLE (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered a 14-year-old boy arrested in a fatal shooting at a Seattle high school to remain in custody pending a charging decision by prosecutors. A 15-year-old boy who police say was with him when he was arrested and had a handgun in...
Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel
EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
NBCMontana
2 teenagers facing charges in connection to deadly shooting at high school in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. (KOMO) — Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting of a student inside Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning. The juveniles had their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon at the Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle. One of the suspects waived their right to appear in court.
q13fox.com
2 teens arrested, could face charges for deadly shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE - Two teens are being held in connection to a deadly shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle on Tuesday. According to King County Prosecutors, the suspected shooter was a 14-year-old boy. Just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 8, Seattle Police responded to Ingraham High School on N. 135th...
KOMO News
Judge declares mistrial for driver accused in Lakewood police murders
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County judge declared a mistrial in Darcus Allen's re-trial due to a hung jury. Jurors on Thursday were unable to come to a decision in the re-trial and told the judge that they didn't think they would be able to in the future. They had been deliberating since Oct. 31.
Suspect in triple carjacking facing multiple charges
KENT, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 7 when the carjacking suspect was arrested. The man accused of carjacking three vehicles in King County on Nov. 7 faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery. Maar Teng Rambang was also charged with second-degree assault, unlawful possession of...
q13fox.com
Darcus Allen: Judge declares mistrial for getaway driver after 2009 murder of four Lakewood cops
A judge declared a mistrial for the second time against Darcus Allen, the getaway driver for the man who killed four Lakewood Police officers in a coffee shop in 2009. Allen's attorney asked for the case to be dismissed on Thursday as jury deliberations continued. The state then asked the judge to declare a mistrial or have the jury continue deliberating.
Students decry police officers on campus following Ingraham shooting
The fatal shooting of a student at Ingraham High School Tuesday was the focus at the Seattle Public School Board’s regular meeting Wednesday night, with student representatives speaking out against the shooting and the failures of the district to stop the tragedy. District Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones says a...
KEPR
Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child
RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
An armed robbery at Min Grocery in 1995 ended in murder. Investigators still hope for justice
TACOMA, Wash. — Twenty-seven years after the death of a beloved Tacoma store owner, the investigator who worked the case is still hopeful there will be justice. “It was one of those scenes you don’t forget because there’s wailing involved,” said Mark Mann, a retired sergeant from the Tacoma Police Department.
Student Killed in Tuesday Seattle School Shooting; Suspect Arrested
A student was killed Tuesday in a shooting at Ingraham High School, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said. One suspect has been arrested. Police received reports of shots fired shortly before 10 a.m. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.
q13fox.com
Students reeling from deadly shooting at Ingraham HS
A student was shot at Ingraham HS and later died from their injuries. Police have arrested a suspect but students are still shaken up from the incident and lockdown.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police, Mayor Harrell deliver updates on shooting at Ingraham High School
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz deliver updates on shooting at Ingraham High School. At this point, one student is in custody, and the student who was shot has died.
KXL
King County Makes Deal With Union For Deputy Body Cameras
SEATTLE (AP) – King County and the union representing sheriff’s deputies have reached an agreement that would allow for deputies to carry body and dashboard cameras, but it’s drawing pushback from the county’s police oversight agency. The Seattle Times reports the new collective bargaining agreement between...
q13fox.com
Seattle school shooting: 1 person shot at Ingraham HS, suspect in custody
SEATTLE - Police said a suspect is in custody and one person was injured after a shooting at a North Seattle school Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Ingraham High School in the 1800 block of North 135th Street at about 10 a.m. When officers...
KXL
Mayor: Student Dies After Shooting In Seattle High School
SEATTLE (AP) – A student who was shot at a Seattle high school has died, and a suspect is in custody. Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed Tuesday that the student died after being treated at a hospital. The victim was not identified, and police have not said whether the suspect...
q13fox.com
Ghost bike stolen from memorial for Michael Weilert
Thirteen-year-old cyclist Michael Weilert was struck and killed while crossing State Route 7 in Parkland. A ghost bike at his memorial was stolen.
Tensions rise as Kirkland robbery, rape suspects make court appearance
There were intense moments between two families at a court hearing Wednesday morning. Two suspects accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Kirkland were in court, with one suspect also charged with raping her. The victim was in court, along with a large group of about 30 people...
q13fox.com
Students, parents reunite after a shooting at a North Seattle high school
Two suspects are in custody, and a victim is recovering in the hospital with life threatening injuries after someone was shot at Ingraham High School. The Seattle Police Department has begun the reunification process, so parents can pick up their children.
q13fox.com
2 injured in Central District shooting
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after two people were shot and injured Tuesday evening in Seattle's Central District. Before 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the intersection of East Alder Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Witnesses told police four people were shooting at each...
