Purdue football: 5 keys for the Boilermakers as they look to rebound at Illinois
Few thought Purdue-Illinois would have gigantic Big Ten West implications before the season, yet the game is here and it certainly does. And that’s even after the Boilermakers and Fighting Illini suffered disappointing home losses last weekend. But the winner of Saturday’s game has a path to a Big Ten West Division title, although for Purdue that path does involve needing help elsewhere.
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica reveals pick against the spread for Illinois-Purdue
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica had a somewhat surprising pick as he chose Purdue against the spread to defeat Illinois on Saturday. The Illini are 6.5-point favorites as the Boilermaker head to Champaign. The 5-4 Boilermakers are looking to become bowl eligible this season with an upset of the...
Purdue reveals clean uniform combination for road matchup with Illinois
Purdue revealed its uniforms for Saturday’s contest against Illinois Thursday afternoon on Twitter. The uniforms step away from the traditional uniforms and feature an all-white jersey-pant combo with black helmets and a white “P” rather the traditional gold. The black lid is a nice contrast to the...
'Play together': Illinois drops hype video for crucial B1G West game vs. Purdue
Illinois stumbled in Week 10 after a strong stretch of football. Across September and October, the Illini built a 6-game winning streak to establish themselves as the team to beat in the B1G West. Unfortunately, that winning streak came to a crashing halt with an unforeseen and unexpected home upset...
Myles Colvin Signs National Letter of Intent With Purdue Basketball
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Myles Colvin, a four-star guard out of Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis, officially signed his national letter of intent with the Purdue basketball program on Wednesday. Colvin is the son of former Boilermaker football star Rosevelt Colvin and the younger brother of Raven Colvin,...
Former Purdue Guard Predicts Fletcher Loyer 'is Going to Crush' the Program's 3-Point Record
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One game was all former Purdue basketball guard Sasha Stefanovic had to see for freshman Fletcher Loyer to leave a strong first impression. After witnessing Loyer go 5-of-12 from the 3-point line and score 17 points in his college basketball debut, all while leading Purdue to an 84-53 win over Milwaukee in the team's season opener, Stefanovic took to social media and said that the newcomer "is going to crush" the program's 3-point record.
Illinois football: Barry Lunney Jr. needs to find a better mix as the Illini's play-caller
Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has done a terrific job with the Illini offense to this point. But Saturday’s 23-15 loss to Michigan State had its share of warning signs — that if not fixed immediately — could haunt the team during its final stretch and push for a B1G West title.
Daily Digest | Illini hoops 'in a fantastic place' entering Signing Day; Three Illini coaches ink extensions
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Three high school prospects are expected to sign with Illinois basketball tomorrow, the first day of the early signing period. Led by two four-star prospects and one international prospect, Illinois currently has the No. 28 recruiting class in the country.
Purdue announces guard will miss Boilermakers’ Tuesday season opener due to practice injury
The Boilermakers will be down a guard as they face the Milwaukee Panthers in the season opener on Tuesday. According to a Purdue announcement on Twitter, David Jenkins Jr. will miss the game due to a black eye that he suffered in practice. The Boilermakers called the injury “one of the worst” they’ve seen, but stopped short of detailing exactly how Jenkins sustained the injury.
Illinois Basketball: Illini are about to turn a corner under Shauna Green
A new season is just hours away, as a new-look women’s Illinois basketball program is set to take the floor. I know what you are probably thinking right now. The Illini women have been pretty bad at basketball for most of the past decade. I can’t dispute that fact. Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.
Former Indiana commerce secretary to lead the launch of Purdue University
Former Indiana commerce secretary Daniel J. Halser is leading the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis. Purdue and Indiana University announced in August the plan to split IUPUI, the joint venture between Purdue and IU, into two separate academic institutions with different specialties. Purdue’s campus in Indianapolis will focus on...
Chase Brown reacts to OC Barry Lunney Jr. landing contract extension with Illinois
Chase Brown has had a great season for Illinois. The running back has rushed for 1,344 yards (5.2 ypg) and 5 touchdowns on 257 carries. Brown has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in all nine games this season. Some of Brown’s success could be given to offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr....
Courier Cafe ownership changes over
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A popular Urbana restaurant is under new ownership. Kim and Bill Colbrook took lead at the Courier Cafe on Monday and said they’re ready to keep the cafe’s cozy atmosphere alive. The Colbrooks said they ate there often and want to keep many aspects of it the same. That includes the […]
Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Indiana
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15. The tour is in support of and named...
2022 Election Results
The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
Marron Believes He Has Won 104th District Race
GOP Incumbent Mike Marron believes he has the victory against challenger Cynthia Cunningham in the 104th Illinois House District. Returns on this one were slow due largely to the voting machine problems in Champaign County, but as of about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Marron felt quite sure. AUDIO: We’re confident that...
ADM Expands with New America Microbiology Laboratory in Decatur
November 7, 2022 – ADM celebrated the opening of its new North America Microbiology Laboratory at the ADM Specialty Manufacturing Facility. The new facility doubles ADM’s current microbiology laboratory footprint and reflects a significant expansion of its testing capabilities, as well as its footprint in the Decatur community.
