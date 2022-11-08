ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football: 5 keys for the Boilermakers as they look to rebound at Illinois

Few thought Purdue-Illinois would have gigantic Big Ten West implications before the season, yet the game is here and it certainly does. And that’s even after the Boilermakers and Fighting Illini suffered disappointing home losses last weekend. But the winner of Saturday’s game has a path to a Big Ten West Division title, although for Purdue that path does involve needing help elsewhere.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue reveals clean uniform combination for road matchup with Illinois

Purdue revealed its uniforms for Saturday’s contest against Illinois Thursday afternoon on Twitter. The uniforms step away from the traditional uniforms and feature an all-white jersey-pant combo with black helmets and a white “P” rather the traditional gold. The black lid is a nice contrast to the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
BoilermakersCountry

Former Purdue Guard Predicts Fletcher Loyer 'is Going to Crush' the Program's 3-Point Record

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One game was all former Purdue basketball guard Sasha Stefanovic had to see for freshman Fletcher Loyer to leave a strong first impression. After witnessing Loyer go 5-of-12 from the 3-point line and score 17 points in his college basketball debut, all while leading Purdue to an 84-53 win over Milwaukee in the team's season opener, Stefanovic took to social media and said that the newcomer "is going to crush" the program's 3-point record.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Daily Digest | Illini hoops 'in a fantastic place' entering Signing Day; Three Illini coaches ink extensions

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Three high school prospects are expected to sign with Illinois basketball tomorrow, the first day of the early signing period. Led by two four-star prospects and one international prospect, Illinois currently has the No. 28 recruiting class in the country.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue announces guard will miss Boilermakers’ Tuesday season opener due to practice injury

The Boilermakers will be down a guard as they face the Milwaukee Panthers in the season opener on Tuesday. According to a Purdue announcement on Twitter, David Jenkins Jr. will miss the game due to a black eye that he suffered in practice. The Boilermakers called the injury “one of the worst” they’ve seen, but stopped short of detailing exactly how Jenkins sustained the injury.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

Courier Cafe ownership changes over

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A popular Urbana restaurant is under new ownership. Kim and Bill Colbrook took lead at the Courier Cafe on Monday and said they’re ready to keep the cafe’s cozy atmosphere alive. The Colbrooks said they ate there often and want to keep many aspects of it the same. That includes the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WLKY.com

Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15. The tour is in support of and named...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Effingham Radio

2022 Election Results

The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Marron Believes He Has Won 104th District Race

GOP Incumbent Mike Marron believes he has the victory against challenger Cynthia Cunningham in the 104th Illinois House District. Returns on this one were slow due largely to the voting machine problems in Champaign County, but as of about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Marron felt quite sure. AUDIO: We’re confident that...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

ADM Expands with New America Microbiology Laboratory in Decatur

November 7, 2022 – ADM celebrated the opening of its new North America Microbiology Laboratory at the ADM Specialty Manufacturing Facility. The new facility doubles ADM’s current microbiology laboratory footprint and reflects a significant expansion of its testing capabilities, as well as its footprint in the Decatur community.
DECATUR, IL

