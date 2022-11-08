Meier serves suspension as UM women beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 83-51 in season opener

The University of Miami women’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season without longtime coach Katie Meier, whom the school suspended for three games while it cooperates with an undisclosed NCAA “enforcement matter.”

Meier would have been proud of the Hurricanes, who dominated both ends of the floor and beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 83-51 at the Watsco Center in the first half of an opening day double-header. The men’s team played Lafayette later Monday night.

Although Meier’s energy and commanding presence were missing from the bench, her associate head coach Fitzroy Anthony, the rest of the staff and the players came through.

Graduate student Destiny Harden, coming off a memorable post-season last spring, led the Canes with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes. She was unable to play the first part of last season due to injury, so Harden felt extra motivated to get this season off with a bang.

“Destiny is the heart and soul of this team,” Anthony said. “Double double. I challenged them and said whoever got five offensive rebounds would get excused from conditioning after practice and Destiny did.”

Sophomore guard Ja’Leah Williams, the fiery Pompano Beach native, also stood out with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting along with five rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Jasmyne Roberts had 12 points and five rebounds. Latasha Lattimore added 11 points and five rebounds.

The Cavinder twins continued to prove they are more than social media phenoms, combining for 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in their debut since transferring from Fresno State. Haley started and had nine points, four rebounds and an assist. Hanna came off the bench with eight points, two rebounds and two assists.

“I thought Haley did a great job of knocking down the three ball, running the offense,” Anthony said. “Hanna’s another person who can shoot, she missed the first couple and started second-guessing herself. But she turned around, got to the paint, dump offs, finding other people.”

Anthony said he tried to keep the routine as normal as possible in Meier’s absence.

“This was all about the kids, so we wanted to keep them in their routine, keep their game faces on,” Anthony said. “I think our kids wanted to play for themselves, for Coach Meier, for the entire team…I wasn’t trying to be Katie Meier. The players told me to be myself, `Let’s get this W,’ and that was the plan.”

Harden said: “We just came out, competed, and stuck together as a team, like we always do.”

Miami dominated in just about every category on the box score. The Hurricanes outrebounded the Hawks 51-34, led 42-16 in points in the paint, scored 37 points off 29 forced turnovers and had 15 steals.

“Late in the game Ja’Leah got us going, playing in the passing lane defensively,” Anthony said. “She was our defensive spark. I challenged her to step up and be a leader. When she’s aggressive we’re a better team.”

Williams said Harden also gave her a pep talk before the game and she responded. “She told me, `Leah, play your game. You know defense gets you going,” Williams said. “I just went with that.”

The Hurricanes are back home Thursday morning at 11 for a school kids game against Stetson and play Boston University at home Sunday at 1 p.m.