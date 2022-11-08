Ex-Yankees Don Mattingly, Roger Clemens get another crack at Hall of Fame | Mets’ Keith Hernandez snubbed

Read full article on original website
Giants sound warning to Yankees: Aaron Judge isn’t too expensive at any price
The Yankees are in for a fight to keep Aaron Judge, and they may not even have the home-field advantage in a free agent bidding war that figures to top $300 million. Judge’s hometown team is gunning for him, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi strongly hinted on the eve of the market opening Thursday morning.
Can the Mets pay 2 starters $40-plus million a year? Billy Eppler answers
Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract Monday in order to test the waters of free agency and get a sense of what that right arm is worth. The ace made $27.5 million with the Mets this year. His teammate, Max Scherzer, is the highest paid pitcher in MLB history, making $43.3 million per year.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to the Bronx with an impressive resume. Per NJ Advance Media’s Brendan Kuty:
Mets may reunite with ex-outfielder, report says
Will Michael Conforto return to the New York Mets?. The Mets are considering it, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. Conforto never took the field in 2022, spending the season recovering from shoulder surgery. There was talk that he could...
Update on Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks isn’t encouraging
And now we play the waiting game. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is in Las Vegas, Nev. this week for the GM Meetings. But it sounds like he won’t be reaching a deal with free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge any time soon. SNY’s Andy Martino reports “Brian Cashman...
Yankees prospect named High-A All-Star
Some good news from down in the farm system. New York Yankees prospect Tyler Hardman has been selected as a South Atlantic League All-Star. The Hudson Valley Renegades third baseman had a record-setting season. Want to bet on sports?. Per Renegades PR:. Hardman had a prolific season at the plate...
MLB insider predicts robust market for Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo with 2 NL clubs in the mix
Anthony Rizzo is going to test the open market. On Monday, ESPN reported the 33-year-old first baseman was opting out of his contract. Rizzo had until five days after the World Series to make up his mind. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi names...
If Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, Justin Verlander could be part of Plan B
Here we go again. The Yankees are getting another shot to add a future Hall of Fame ace to their rotation while simultaneously issuing a blow to the powerhouse rival that they can’t beat. As expected, Justin Verlander opted out of the final year of his contract with the...
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo makes opt-out decision, report says
You could see this coming a mile away. ESPN reports New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has exercised the opt-out option in his contract and is hitting the open market as a free agent. Rizzo, 33, had until five days after the World Series ended to make up his...
Mets may have limit for re-signing Jacob deGrom, MLB insider says
The New York Mets and Jacob deGrom have begun to talk. The ace opted out of his contract on Monday and will be free to negotiate with other teams starting Thursday. This is the time for the Mets to get out ahead of their competition, and SNY’s Andy Martino reports that they seem to be trying to do that.
